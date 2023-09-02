Jonathan Turley, Miranda Devine & others eulogize #journalism after Philip Bump's meltdown

Earlier this week George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley pointed out, in his own way, that Washington Post columnist Philip Bump is a total lib hack. The Post editors defended Bump's integrity even though ironically he's played a big role in spreading the "misinformation" they claim to be fighting against (laughably).

Since then, the WaPo columnist got some attention for further solidifying his media hack cred after having a meltdown during a podcast after being challenged about allegations of Biden's corruption. This was something else but pretty much sums up the current state of "journalism," WaPo-style:

Here’s @pbump’s response to a simple question from @noam_dworman about what he as a journalist thinks of Hunter Biden’s text message to his adult daughter explaining that he has to give half his income to his father. The lack of curiosity is stunning. https://t.co/HuXKIMUVhC pic.twitter.com/Aa4dXZ6HJR — a newsman (@a_newsman) September 1, 2023

This is an exchange from Noam Dworman's interview of Philip Bump (near the end).



I have no words. pic.twitter.com/pesT464ybi — noleskcus (@noleskcus) September 2, 2023

The "I don't know what any of these obvious red flags could possibly mean" isn't even the most humiliating part. It's the follow-up, "And I have no plans whatsoever to inquire about it." https://t.co/dqqORxnzUe — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 2, 2023

Well, there it is. Bump will just write whatever the Biden White House claims as fact and not do any digging to see if they're lying. That's not an uncommon thing in journalism these days, sadly.

Miranda Devine just wrote about a meltdown in an interview involving the Washington Post's Philip Bump after being asked to address his prior controversial claims. Bump offered one of the most vivid examples of the new media and it is chilling... https://t.co/ia38PR1nEX — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 1, 2023

The media's been going down this path for quite a while and it is indeed chilling. The Founders knew that a free, fair, objective and inquisitive press was the key to making the Republic work, and it's all too rare these days.

...I recently wrote how the Washington Post issued a statement that declared that the newspaper was “standing by” columnist Philip Bump on his proven false claims on subjects ranging from Lafayette Park to Russian collusion... https://t.co/01QBlLNLTy — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 1, 2023

...As shown by Miranda Devine and this podcast interview with Noam Dworman, https://t.co/bSU9jKpPiX, It appears that, if “Democracy dies in darkness,” journalism more often dies in the light of day. — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) September 1, 2023

The New York Post's Miranda Devine mentioned Bump's hackery in a column this week:

The whole interview was like this until Bump said: "I’m gonna lose my mind,” and later walked out. “Because you don’t listen to the press. I’m sitting here and I’m telling you, you’re wrong about these things, and you don’t listen." Here's the column: https://t.co/0MniCFS9UV https://t.co/PyR9H5Su9i — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) September 2, 2023

From Devine's column:

Bump, who could be a minor character in Evelyn Waugh’s classic satirical novel about journalism, “Scoop,” has been wrong on almost every aspect of the Hunter Biden laptop saga, just as Bump was on the Russia hoax and the Don­ald Trump “photo op” controversy in Lafayette Park in DC. For instance, when every other media organization finally admitted that Hunter Biden’s laptop was real, Bump clung to his story that “the laptop was seeded by Russian intelligence.”

And yet the Post defended their writer, who is just another propagandist:

Shameful. And these are the same "journalists" accusing others of spreading misinformation.

Reminds me of this profound statement … pic.twitter.com/scOqPMiDr9 — TXIndep1836 (@TXNFirst1836) September 2, 2023

All the while the media wonders why the level of distrust of their profession just keeps rising.

***

WaPo's Philip Bump says James Comer still hasn't proven Biden's involvement in bribery scheme

WaPo's Philip Bump says Republicans more likely to believe false things about COVID, vaccines

WaPo's Philip Bump says the Right wants to pretend James Comer never alleged 'bribery'

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!