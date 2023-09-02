Jonathan Turley, Miranda Devine & others eulogize #journalism after Philip Bump's meltdown

'Truly ASTONISHING': James Woods SLAMS KJP as only he can for lying about...
Doug P.  |  9:33 AM on September 02, 2023
Meme screenshot

Earlier this week George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley pointed out, in his own way, that Washington Post columnist Philip Bump is a total lib hack. The Post editors defended Bump's integrity even though ironically he's played a big role in spreading the "misinformation" they claim to be fighting against (laughably). 

Since then, the WaPo columnist got some attention for further solidifying his media hack cred after having a meltdown during a podcast after being challenged about allegations of Biden's corruption. This was something else but pretty much sums up the current state of "journalism," WaPo-style: 

Well, there it is. Bump will just write whatever the Biden White House claims as fact and not do any digging to see if they're lying. That's not an uncommon thing in journalism these days, sadly.

The media's been going down this path for quite a while and it is indeed chilling. The Founders knew that a free, fair, objective and inquisitive press was the key to making the Republic work, and it's all too rare these days. 

The New York Post's Miranda Devine mentioned Bump's hackery in a column this week:

From Devine's column

Bump, who could be a minor character in Evelyn Waugh’s classic satirical novel about journalism, “Scoop,” has been wrong on almost every aspect of the Hunter Biden laptop saga, just as Bump was on the Russia hoax and the Don­ald Trump “photo op” controversy in Lafayette Park in DC. 

For instance, when every other media organization finally admitted that Hunter Biden’s laptop was real, Bump clung to his story that “the laptop was seeded by Russian intelligence.”

And yet the Post defended their writer, who is just another propagandist:

Shameful. And these are the same "journalists" accusing others of spreading misinformation.

All the while the media wonders why the level of distrust of their profession just keeps rising. 

***

