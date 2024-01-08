Senator Rand Paul Drops NUCLEAR Thread on 'Lying' Anthony Fauci, and He's Brought...
Breaking: Massive Explosion Reported at Hotel in Fort Worth
Anti-Parent Account Tries to Dunk On School Choice Advocate Corey DeAngelis and It...
Stephen King Thinks He's Pretty HOT STUFF Punching Down Defending Biden UNTIL 3...
We Are One Week Away from the First Caucus in Iowa and the...
The ESG Tide Is Turning: BlackRock to Lay Off 600 Employees
MSNBC's J6 Anniversary Coverage Was About As Unhinged As You’d Expect
D'OH! Clinton Presidential Center's Post and Pic Backfired SO Hilariously They Deleted It
The Atlantic Columnist: 'Israel Keeps Picking Fights With the Peace-Loving Folk in Iran...
President Who Smears Millions As 'Extremists' Complains THEY Don't Respect HIM (OR His...
Sex Tapes and FBI Cover-Ups and Clinton Payoffs ... OH MY! Techno Fog's...
Someone's NERVOUS --> Biden Spent January 6 Weekend Obsessively Tweeting NONSTOP About Tru...
GREAT Journalisming: Mollie Hemingway DROPS NBC for Southern Border Headline Painting Bide...
Angry Biden Attempted a Speech in a Historically Black Church but Pro Hamas...

Bad News: You Won't Have Mehdi Hasan to Kick Around at MSNBC Anymore

Coucy
Coucy  |  5:00 PM on January 08, 2024
Meme

Readers may recall that last November MSNBC announced that Mehdi Hasan, the host of The Mehdi Hasan Show, was being removed from his perch at 8 PM Eastern on Sundays. At the time MSNBC said that while his show was being canceled, Hasan was not being cut loose but would be kept on as a fill-in host and guest analyst on other shows at the network... which honestly was more than the man deserves given his long, long, long track record of being awful, but at least we wouldn't have to see his face as much so that's nice. You know, if you were at the dentist or something at 8 PM on a Sunday for some reason and MSNBC was on in the waiting room you wouldn't have to see his face. But anyways...

Advertisement

Apparently Mehdi wasn't cool with this plan, because at the close of his show last night he announced his departure from his affiliation with MSNBC. Watch:

So it seems that we won't have Mehdi Hasan to kick around anymore, how incredibly tragic.

Many are speculating where the veteran 'newsman' will end up now that his tenure at MSNBC is coming to and end and he's available on the job market.

Which would actually be something of a homecoming for Mehdi, since used to be a presenter and host over at Al-Jazeera as well as a frequent writer for them.

Recommended

Tucker Carlson BOMBSHELL: However Many FBI Assets You THOUGHT Were at J6, It Was SOOO Much Worse (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

Wouldn't be the first time given who owns Al-Jazeera

Ouch... But Fair (in our opinion).

Here's hoping that Mehdi finds a job that he's more suited for, although what that may be is hard to fathom. You'd think he'd largely be qualified to work as the 3rd shift janitor at Burger King or something, but he's a big liberal anti-Israel guy so he's more likely to end up with a visiting fellowship at Harvard or something if he doesn't land right back behind the news desk at another network. 

Advertisement

The left does usually take care of their own, after all. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: MSNBC MEHDI HASAN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tucker Carlson BOMBSHELL: However Many FBI Assets You THOUGHT Were at J6, It Was SOOO Much Worse (Watch)
Sam J.
Anti-Parent Account Tries to Dunk On School Choice Advocate Corey DeAngelis and It Goes Very Wrong
justmindy
Stephen King Thinks He's Pretty HOT STUFF Punching Down Defending Biden UNTIL 3 Year Letterman DROPS Him
Sam J.
Breaking: Massive Explosion Reported at Hotel in Fort Worth
Brett T.
Dem Rep. Steve Cohen Shares the DUMBEST J6 Pic-Tweet of 'Em ALL and the (Copypasta) Backfire Is DELICIOUS
Sam J.
The ESG Tide Is Turning: BlackRock to Lay Off 600 Employees
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tucker Carlson BOMBSHELL: However Many FBI Assets You THOUGHT Were at J6, It Was SOOO Much Worse (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement