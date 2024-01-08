Bad News: You Won't Have Mehdi Hasan to Kick Around at MSNBC Anymore

Readers may recall that last November MSNBC announced that Mehdi Hasan, the host of The Mehdi Hasan Show, was being removed from his perch at 8 PM Eastern on Sundays. At the time MSNBC said that while his show was being canceled, Hasan was not being cut loose but would be kept on as a fill-in host and guest analyst on other shows at the network... which honestly was more than the man deserves given his long, long, long track record of being awful, but at least we wouldn't have to see his face as much so that's nice. You know, if you were at the dentist or something at 8 PM on a Sunday for some reason and MSNBC was on in the waiting room you wouldn't have to see his face. But anyways...

Apparently Mehdi wasn't cool with this plan, because at the close of his show last night he announced his departure from his affiliation with MSNBC. Watch:

Many are speculating where the veteran 'newsman' will end up now that his tenure at MSNBC is coming to and end and he's available on the job market.

Which would actually be something of a homecoming for Mehdi, since used to be a presenter and host over at Al-Jazeera as well as a frequent writer for them.

Wouldn't be the first time given who owns Al-Jazeera.

Ouch... But Fair (in our opinion).

Here's hoping that Mehdi finds a job that he's more suited for, although what that may be is hard to fathom. You'd think he'd largely be qualified to work as the 3rd shift janitor at Burger King or something, but he's a big liberal anti-Israel guy so he's more likely to end up with a visiting fellowship at Harvard or something if he doesn't land right back behind the news desk at another network.

The left does usually take care of their own, after all.

