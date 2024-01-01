Oops: Professional Extremist Mehdi Hasan Tweets Epic Fail Trying to Dunk on Libs of TikTok

If you were online this New Year's weekend, you probably heard about some drama that happened with Chaya Raichik and her hugely popular Libs of TikTok account.

It started on Dec. 30, when Libs of TikTok announced that it had been suspended from Mark Zuckerbeerg's platform for alleged 'violations of community standards' (specifics of these violations were not provided because, of course, they never are).

BREAKING: @facebook just suspended Libs of TikTok. They claim we violated community standards. pic.twitter.com/1tt7mrUXDu — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 31, 2023

This prompted a lot of outrage on Twitter from LOTT fans and supporters. Much like us here at Twitchy, all Libs of TikTok does is hold up a mirror to the left. If there is anything 'offensive' in her posts, it is just what the leftists themselves are posting on TikTok (though they never seem to get suspended for those 'violations').

In any event, the suspension lasted a little over 12 hours before Raichik posted an update on Twitter that her account had been restored upon appeal.

BREAKING: @facebook just caved to the pressure and restored our account! Thank you to everyone who shared, spoke out, and tagged them.



Follow us on Facebook here while we still have an account: https://t.co/TJLlV3A0Q3 https://t.co/vZRFyP1G5o pic.twitter.com/gIVhqIvISH — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 31, 2023

We're not sure if 'pressure' might have contributed to the restoration, or if it was just Facebook realizing they probably just made a huge mistake. In either case, all's well that ends well, right? End of story, right?

Oh, but then Mehdi Hasan, formerly of MSNBC, decided to step in and see how many rakes he could step on. Hasan tried to dunk on Libs of TikTok with this tweet:

Imagine being too extreme for Facebook. https://t.co/F2sbHDcyqF — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) December 31, 2023

Oh. Oh, honey. Oh, honey, no. What is you doin'? LOL.

Before we get into the really funny stuff, let's take a moment to mark the timestamps here. Libs of TikTok announced that her Facebook account had been restored at about 1 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Hasan posted his attempted dunk nearly two hours AFTER her account had been restored and she had announced it. Whoops.

Hope you can get through this Medhi! https://t.co/IBATgUhfmi — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 31, 2023

It all got so much worse for Hasan from there. Libs of TikTok (and most of Twitter) weren't done with him by a long shot.

Imagine being too extreme for MSNBC https://t.co/lIiq7RR7Ky pic.twitter.com/VTVdqt0sub — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 31, 2023

Oops. Maybe Hasan forgot that his OWN NETWORK canceled his show for 'problematic rhetoric' (not to mention not being watched by anyone except his fellow Hamas supporters).

Hey @mehdirhasan, speaking of extreme, remember when you went on an unhinged rant and compared non-Muslims to “animals”?pic.twitter.com/hfl9VFYnDu https://t.co/lIiq7RRFA6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 31, 2023

Man, this guy Mehdi Hasan sounds pretty extreme. How did he ever get a network TV show to begin with? Oh, right. MSNBC.

Imagine losing your spot on MSNBC and Joy Reid gets to keep her's. Carry on https://t.co/K6Ccy0hOZU — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) January 1, 2024

When you're worse than Joy Reid ... that's pretty bad.

Says the radical who got dumped by MSNBC.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😊🖕 https://t.co/HEp011yQNg — CJGAL (@cjg0523) January 1, 2024

LMFAO. Facebook is so heavily censored, its virtually unusable.

Facebook just warned me that using the word "Ninja" might violate its TOS.



Imagine being TAME enough for Facebook. https://t.co/BM61Udh8Iz — 🌲TheFertilePeasant🌲 (@Pellegrinoadict) December 31, 2023

Wait, you can't say 'ninja' on Facebook? Good Lord, Zuckerberg has completely lost it.

Oh, well. No one uses Facebook anymore anyway. Let's get back to Hasan.

Didn’t you get cancelled for being an anti-Semite? — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 31, 2023

Imagine ratings so low even MSNBC cancels you. — jhawk4life 🇺🇸 🐊🇮🇱 (@jhawk4life) January 1, 2024

If he had done just about 10 seconds of research before trying to bask in his schadenfreude, Hasan could have avoided this embarrassment.

Ignorance. Is it really bliss Mehdi? — Laura 🅱️ellamie (@Bellagal7) December 31, 2023

We don't think Hasan had a very blissful weekend.

Congrats on your book. pic.twitter.com/Egh7pzcraE — Dad Joker (@adadjoker) January 1, 2024

BAAAAHAHAHAHAHA ... and now we're dead.

The left hates Libs of TikTok. We've all known that for a long time. They'll celebrate anything bad that happens to Chaya Raichik. And that includes doxxing and death threats. They hate her so much, that they will embarrass themselves in public trying to dunk on her when those bad things do happen.

But they so completely lack self-awareness that they'll never realize that the true reason they hate her is that she holds a mirror up to their faces. And that is one ugly mirror to gaze into.

***

