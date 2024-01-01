WHAT? People React to This Odd Fact About the Grandson of John Tyler,...
Cringe Alert: Biden's NYE Appearance Is Embarrassingly Bad
BAHAHA! 'Boomer for Biden' Trends on X and We Have Questions ... Lots...
LOUDER for the Morons in Back! Cori Bush Brutally SCHOOLED About Who Should...
NBC Kicks the New Year Off Getting MASSIVELY Ratio'd for Racist Post About...
EPIC Thread Details the 'Top 10 Most Based Elon Musk Free Speech Moments...
Here's What Biden SHOULD Have Been Asked During the NYE Interview (but of...
The Latest Panic: New Research Says Scented Candles Are a Health Hazard
Brit Hume Shares Thread OWNING Journos Biden Granted Interviews to After Hunter Biden...
Mayor Brandon Johnson DRAGGED for Throwing a Fit on Twitter/X Over Having No...
Epstein Didn't Kill Himself ... Again: Bill Clinton 'Identified' 50+ TIMES in Epstein...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Pro Palestinian Protesters Threaten To Put a Damper On New Year's Eve In...
AG Hamilton Shares the Beautiful Story of 'Operation Solomon' and It's a Beautiful...

Oops: Professional Extremist Mehdi Hasan Tweets Epic Fail Trying to Dunk on Libs of TikTok

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin  |  3:00 PM on January 01, 2024
Twitchy

If you were online this New Year's weekend, you probably heard about some drama that happened with Chaya Raichik and her hugely popular Libs of TikTok account. 

Advertisement

It started on Dec. 30, when Libs of TikTok announced that it had been suspended from Mark Zuckerbeerg's platform for alleged 'violations of community standards' (specifics of these violations were not provided because, of course, they never are). 

This prompted a lot of outrage on Twitter from LOTT fans and supporters. Much like us here at Twitchy, all Libs of TikTok does is hold up a mirror to the left. If there is anything 'offensive' in her posts, it is just what the leftists themselves are posting on TikTok (though they never seem to get suspended for those 'violations'). 

In any event, the suspension lasted a little over 12 hours before Raichik posted an update on Twitter that her account had been restored upon appeal. 

We're not sure if 'pressure' might have contributed to the restoration, or if it was just Facebook realizing they probably just made a huge mistake. In either case, all's well that ends well, right? End of story, right? 

Recommended

WHAT? People React to This Odd Fact About the Grandson of John Tyler, Tenth President of the US
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Oh, but then Mehdi Hasan, formerly of MSNBC, decided to step in and see how many rakes he could step on. Hasan tried to dunk on Libs of TikTok with this tweet: 

Oh. Oh, honey. Oh, honey, no. What is you doin'? LOL. 

Before we get into the really funny stuff, let's take a moment to mark the timestamps here. Libs of TikTok announced that her Facebook account had been restored at about 1 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Hasan posted his attempted dunk nearly two hours AFTER her account had been restored and she had announced it. Whoops.  

It all got so much worse for Hasan from there. Libs of TikTok (and most of Twitter) weren't done with him by a long shot.

Oops. Maybe Hasan forgot that his OWN NETWORK canceled his show for 'problematic rhetoric' (not to mention not being watched by anyone except his fellow Hamas supporters). 

Advertisement

Man, this guy Mehdi Hasan sounds pretty extreme. How did he ever get a network TV show to begin with? Oh, right. MSNBC.

When you're worse than Joy Reid ... that's pretty bad. 

Wait, you can't say 'ninja' on Facebook? Good Lord, Zuckerberg has completely lost it. 

Oh, well. No one uses Facebook anymore anyway. Let's get back to Hasan. 

If he had done just about 10 seconds of research before trying to bask in his schadenfreude, Hasan could have avoided this embarrassment. 

Advertisement

We don't think Hasan had a very blissful weekend. 

BAAAAHAHAHAHAHA ... and now we're dead. 

The left hates Libs of TikTok. We've all known that for a long time. They'll celebrate anything bad that happens to Chaya Raichik. And that includes doxxing and death threats. They hate her so much, that they will embarrass themselves in public trying to dunk on her when those bad things do happen. 

But they so completely lack self-awareness that they'll never realize that the true reason they hate her is that she holds a mirror up to their faces. And that is one ugly mirror to gaze into. 

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!

Tags: EXTREMISM FAIL MEHDI HASAN LIBS OF TIK TOK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WHAT? People React to This Odd Fact About the Grandson of John Tyler, Tenth President of the US
FuzzyChimp
Cringe Alert: Biden's NYE Appearance Is Embarrassingly Bad
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
BAHAHA! 'Boomer for Biden' Trends on X and We Have Questions ... Lots and LOTS of Hilarious Ones
Sam J.
LOUDER for the Morons in Back! Cori Bush Brutally SCHOOLED About Who Should REALLY 'Cease Fire'
Sam J.
NBC Kicks the New Year Off Getting MASSIVELY Ratio'd for Racist Post About What Bolstered Systemic Racism
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WHAT? People React to This Odd Fact About the Grandson of John Tyler, Tenth President of the US FuzzyChimp
Advertisement