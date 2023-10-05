What?! Will Stancil can't understand why people are upset about inflation

Remember how in years past when inflation has reared its ugly head in the US economy nobody really minded all that much? Neither do we, but apparently, Will Stancil thinks that was the case for some reason.

The thing is, WE HAVE HAD INFLATION BEFORE, and it didn’t make people this upset. If you told someone to model today’s economic approval using pre-2019 trends, they’d come to the conclusion that the public should be somewhere between pleased and thrilled. https://t.co/xScGCybCTW — Will Stancil (@whstancil) October 4, 2023

Surely everyone who lived through the last period of extreme inflation will remember how calm everyone was about it, how it didn't really bother people or really get particularly noticed... right? Bueller? Bueller?

Stancil seems to be in his early 30s so perhaps he could be forgiven for not having lived through the period, but he also has had ample time to learn. The man has a Master's in Public Policy from the University of Minnesota as well as a Juris Doctorate from the same institution, not to mention that he lists on his LinkedIn that he spent time working for the National Bureau of Economic Research as a Research Consultant. He's not a babe in the woods on these issues, or at least doesn't have any excuse for being one.

Anyone with any basic knowledge of history, either academic or through having lived it, will remember that through the 1970's inflation was a very big deal that people were VERY upset about. Remember WIN?

In an effort combat record 12.3% inflation President Gerald Ford starts the Whip Inflation Now(WIN) campaign. It encouraged energy saving and if you filled out a form you’d get a free pin. It did not work and is considered one of the biggest government PR blunders ever. (1974) pic.twitter.com/r1ZH3YfVgU — crazy ass moments in american politics (@ampol_moment) June 9, 2022

Of course, not everyone has the same memory lapses as Stancil does.

Yeah, "national malaise" was the accepted narrative. — Dennis the OG Spongeworthy (@spongeworthy2) October 5, 2023

Surely President Jimmy Carter gave the 'malaise speech' because everyone was really happy with the way the economy and inflation were going.

Oh, maybe not.

The Eternal Now people such as yourself are going to be the death of us all. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) October 5, 2023

Are you kidding? One of the main factors that led to Jimmy Carter's loss in 1980 was double-digit inflation. I graduated high school during the Carter Administration. Newsweek and Time had it on the cover all the time. — Zombie John Gotti 🚌 🐗 (@ZombieJohnGotti) October 5, 2023

HUH? Tell me you didn't live through the 70s without telling me you didn't live through the 70s. I did. It was crazy and destructive. — alboalt (@albo_alt) October 5, 2023

One of the dumbest things I've seen on Twitter. — SoOverIt (@anypigslft2) October 5, 2023

Of course, not everyone disagreed with Will Stancil. MSNBC host Mehdi Hassan who has graced our pages many times before popped in to give Will a pat on the head.

Exactly — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 4, 2023

With a guy like Mehdi on your side, you know you're on the right track! He's never wrong!

Watch for more and more of these sorts of defenses of the effects of 'Bidenomics' on the average American as we get closer and closer to the general election next year. They'll do anything they can to polish this turd.

***

