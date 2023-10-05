Joe Biden says 'SEND THEM BACK!" as administration restarts deportations
What?! Will Stancil can't understand why people are upset about inflation

Coucy
Coucy  |  3:30 PM on October 05, 2023
meme

Remember how in years past when inflation has reared its ugly head in the US economy nobody really minded all that much? Neither do we, but apparently, Will Stancil thinks that was the case for some reason.

Surely everyone who lived through the last period of extreme inflation will remember how calm everyone was about it, how it didn't really bother people or really get particularly noticed... right? Bueller? Bueller?

Stancil seems to be in his early 30s so perhaps he could be forgiven for not having lived through the period, but he also has had ample time to learn. The man has a Master's in Public Policy from the University of Minnesota as well as a Juris Doctorate from the same institution, not to mention that he lists on his LinkedIn that he spent time working for the National Bureau of Economic Research as a Research Consultant. He's not a babe in the woods on these issues, or at least doesn't have any excuse for being one.

Anyone with any basic knowledge of history, either academic or through having lived it, will remember that through the 1970's inflation was a very big deal that people were VERY upset about. Remember WIN?

Of course, not everyone has the same memory lapses as Stancil does.

Surely President Jimmy Carter gave the 'malaise speech' because everyone was really happy with the way the economy and inflation were going.

Oh, maybe not.

Of course, not everyone disagreed with Will Stancil. MSNBC host Mehdi Hassan who has graced our pages many times before popped in to give Will a pat on the head.

With a guy like Mehdi on your side, you know you're on the right track! He's never wrong!

Watch for more and more of these sorts of defenses of the effects of 'Bidenomics' on the average American as we get closer and closer to the general election next year. They'll do anything they can to polish this turd.

***

