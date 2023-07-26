Mehdi Hasan wants you to 'imagine' if the Democrats had a propaganda arm

Prepare for a cascade of stupidity, as MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan replies to a tweet by serial fabulist Aaron Rupar.

Hunter Biden has already been mentioned at least 104 times *this morning* on Fox News and Fox Business, according to a transcript search. It's not 10am eastern yet. pic.twitter.com/B4jrCZTggH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 26, 2023

The president's son going to court is kind of newsy. How many times did they mention Huter Biden's name on CNN? MSNBC?

Imagine if liberals or the Dems had a nationwide messaging apparatus, an actual propaganda arm, which pumped out Jared Kushner’s name and alleged misdeeds daily, 100s of times. Then you start to understand the messaging imbalance in this country & how GOP gets away with so much. https://t.co/IZ9zlwre2a — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) July 26, 2023

This has got to be a joke. Hasan is a cog in a nationwide messaging apparatus for the DNC, called MSNBC. He's asking us to "imagine" something that already exists. There's a "messaging imbalance" in the country? Really. That must explain why all the fact-checkers have taken the past two years off.

Hell, the media is the militant wing of the DNC https://t.co/hWzv3LdwJn — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) July 26, 2023

🤣🤣🤣🤣 If Jared was taking bribes from our enemies and hiding it through shell companies there would be. — Sandy Hardy (@har26606511) July 26, 2023

Imagine completely ignoring one of the biggest scandals in American history and still considering yourself a journalist. pic.twitter.com/GLkViF4YGu — RareImagery 🇺🇸 (@RareImagery) July 26, 2023

You already do. — Cobra.Economics (@CobraEconomics) July 26, 2023

They do. It’s called the media (Even though it should branded satire). You are a part of that messaging apparatus. — Todd Weiss, CFA (@ToddWeissCFA) July 26, 2023

I don’t have to imagine it. You’re it. — Pete Kramer (@PeteKramer29) July 26, 2023

Imagine being blinded by partisanship to the degree that you’re no longer concerned with corrupt politicians or the family members who facilitate their corruption.



Now imagine that you’re also a “journalist”. — Mr. Patient (@GoldenMeanTweet) July 26, 2023

This is some God-tier gaslighting, Mehdi. Well done. — Daniel C. Evans (@danevanssays) July 26, 2023

I'll take every legacy media in existence for $500, Alex. Get a grip on reality, which is, Hunter Biden is being investigated as an unregistered foreign agent. Like it or not, that's a lot bigger than your tantrum. — Sean Gatton (@SeanGatton) July 26, 2023

You have to be kidding right? The left/liberal/democrat bunch are the best at getting their daily talking points out. Easy to spot right here if you follow just a few and they tweet the same stuff within minutes of each other. — jdubbya (@jdubbya308) July 26, 2023

So you want DNC propaganda (media, schools and entertainment) to control 100% of what people see and hear rather than the 95% they control right now?



Tell me you want total tyranny without saying it. — Rob Volatile (@RobVolatile) July 26, 2023

Oh no, there's still Fox News reporting from the conservative point of view. Fox and Twitter are about the only places you can go for news that isn't simply a reprint of the White House's talking points.

