Mehdi Hasan wants you to 'imagine' if the Democrats had a propaganda arm

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on July 26, 2023
MSNBC

Prepare for a cascade of stupidity, as MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan replies to a tweet by serial fabulist Aaron Rupar.

The president's son going to court is kind of newsy. How many times did they mention Huter Biden's name on CNN? MSNBC?

This has got to be a joke. Hasan is a cog in a nationwide messaging apparatus for the DNC, called MSNBC. He's asking us to "imagine" something that already exists. There's a "messaging imbalance" in the country? Really. That must explain why all the fact-checkers have taken the past two years off.

Oh no, there's still Fox News reporting from the conservative point of view. Fox and Twitter are about the only places you can go for news that isn't simply a reprint of the White House's talking points.

Tags: FOX NEWS HUNTER BIDEN MSNBC PROPAGANDA MEHDI HASAN AARON RUPAR

