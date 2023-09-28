MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan wonders why Elon Musk is being hosted by law enforcement at the border

As we told you Thursday evening, Elon Musk visited Eagle Pass, Texas and did a live stream from the area where so many illegal crossings take place.

Elon will be spending more time at the border than both Kamala and Biden combined... — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 28, 2023

Musk will definitely be spending more time at the border than Biden and Harris combined, but most on the Left aren't happy with this.

Went to the Eagle Pass border crossing to see what’s really going on pic.twitter.com/ADYY2XvAKT — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 29, 2023

As a matter of fact, MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan is wondering why Musk is being allowed to visit in the first place:

I know we’ve become numb to this in the age of Trump and celeb politicians, but why is a businessman who runs tech and car companies at the border giving us updates and being hosted by officials and law enforcement? What is the point of this? Why does he think he should be there? https://t.co/EVL3rFD0rM — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) September 28, 2023

The answer to that question is possibly this: Maybe border patrol and others there are pissed and now welcome ANYBODY with a high profile who will draw attention to the crisis Biden created.

He’s doing more than you are. — MAGA Barbie 🇺🇸👱🏼‍♀️ (@MAGABarbie317) September 28, 2023

Which is nothing, and unfortunately that's what the Left wants border enforcement to be -- nothing.

Mehdi doesn't like it when high profile folks with a voice play on the right side of the line. #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder — Rick Cantón (@RickCanton) September 28, 2023

Uhh, because you and your network aren't covering the crisis at the border... — Urbanite (@Urbanite107) September 29, 2023

Maybe lefties should instead ask themselves why a businessman feels the need to do their job for them.

Mehdi is more inclined to ask why Elon, a concerned citizen, visited the border, instead of why President Biden has not. So predictable. So boring. https://t.co/bU3iq0Jxu6 — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) September 29, 2023

Because none of the so-called leaders of our country can be bothered to go to the border and see what's going on. https://t.co/Hb3Vpkl3YL — Jenn (@Jenn5789) September 29, 2023

Biden's dereliction of duty should be added to the possible charges in the inpeachment inquiry.

Because our actual leadership in the WH refuses to address it, Mehdi!!!! https://t.co/dqlJMCJ0kP — In The Political Divide (@InPoliticalDivd) September 29, 2023

