MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan wonders why Elon Musk is being hosted by law enforcement at the border

Doug P.  |  9:37 PM on September 28, 2023
Meme screenshot

As we told you Thursday evening, Elon Musk visited Eagle Pass, Texas and did a live stream from the area where so many illegal crossings take place. 

Musk will definitely be spending more time at the border than Biden and Harris combined, but most on the Left aren't happy with this.

As a matter of fact, MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan is wondering why Musk is being allowed to visit in the first place: 

The answer to that question is possibly this: Maybe border patrol and others there are pissed and now welcome ANYBODY with a high profile who will draw attention to the crisis Biden created.

Which is nothing, and unfortunately that's what the Left wants border enforcement to be -- nothing.

Yep.

Maybe lefties should instead ask themselves why a businessman feels the need to do their job for them.

Biden's dereliction of duty should be added to the possible charges in the inpeachment inquiry.

It's really that simple.

*** 

