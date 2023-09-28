Elon Musk starts live-streaming from Eagle Pass

The left's cool new Nazis
Brett T.  |  7:20 PM on September 28, 2023
Twitter

The good news is that Elon Musk has arrived in Eagle Pass to get a look for himself at the situation at the border. The bad news is that we don't have much to share with you, as X seems to be overloaded. We have about 4 minutes of footage. Hopefully, he'll shoot some video and upload it later.

Remember when CNN's Jim Acosta went to the border fence and didn't see anybody? If he didn't see it, it obviously wasn't happening.

