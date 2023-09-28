Elon Musk starts live-streaming from Eagle Pass

The good news is that Elon Musk has arrived in Eagle Pass to get a look for himself at the situation at the border. The bad news is that we don't have much to share with you, as X seems to be overloaded. We have about 4 minutes of footage. Hopefully, he'll shoot some video and upload it later.

Advertisement

Just arriving at Eagle Pass. Will start X livestream soon, so you can see the border situation in real-time. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 28, 2023

Elon will be spending more time at the border than both Kamala and Biden combined... — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 28, 2023

Elon Musk, citizen journalist on 𝕏 — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) September 28, 2023

Elon doing more investigative journalism on X via a live stream than any mainstream “journalist” currently is — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) September 28, 2023

Will be watching from #Taiwan This is a true national security emergency. The border needs to be shut down. — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) September 28, 2023

Can you jet over to AZ next? Tucson sector specifically. — AZSuburbs 🌵 (@noprezzie2012) September 28, 2023

Thank you for bringing attention to the serious matter of our national security. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) September 28, 2023

When the owner of @X cares more than our administration… — Emily (@eekymom) September 28, 2023

Remember when CNN's Jim Acosta went to the border fence and didn't see anybody? If he didn't see it, it obviously wasn't happening.

Build the wall. You have a fence to protect your house and family. A country should've a fence to protect it and its citizens. — Kat Kanada (@KatKanada_TM) September 28, 2023

Crazy how many politicians refuse to do this. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 28, 2023

Elon maybe you can invite @AOC to join...at one time she was very passionate crying at fences even. — 🇺🇲Take a Stand 🇺🇲🙏 (@keepitwilder) September 28, 2023

Thanks for shining a light on this. Sunlight is the best disinfectant.



It’s a huge national security issue.



Those who are downplaying it would do well to remember that a nation without borders is no nation at all. — Taylor Morgan (@tlrdrkmrgn) September 28, 2023

Finally! Someone other than just @BillMelugin_ (who is an amazing reporter) showcasing the truth! — T (@CoolRiderr) September 28, 2023

Thank you for going to the border Elon! Good suggestion from a friend: multiple drones live streaming multiple locations so people can see it's happening all over. — The Josh🇺🇲 (@joshuabstark) September 28, 2023

Big thanks to the Tesla Trailblazer with boots on the ground to give us real-time info. 🤠🔥 pic.twitter.com/HsgS5azZEb — Miketx95.eth (@miketx95) September 28, 2023

***