MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan: If the border is open, why are so many migrants in ICE detention?

Brett T.  |  9:00 PM on October 04, 2023
MSNBC

This clip has been making the rounds of X all day, showing a flood of illegal immigrants in El Paso, Texas:

Advertisement

In the clip, the migrants appear to be chanting "Si se puede" which means "yes, it can be done” or “yes you can.

”The number of migrant encounters at the southern border has already surpassed last year's total as the president continues to ignore the crisis.

Shameful.

As Dr. Jill Biden puts it before referring to Latinos as breakfast tacos:

MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan is so damn obtuse … he thinks his hot takes are the product of keen insight. Try this one on:

If you disagree, you're a racist.

The illegal immigrants who are in ICE detention are there because they committed crimes beyond crossing the border illegally. And if you asked Hasan his preference, he'd probably choose to abolish ICE. 

Advertisement

ICE doesn't arrest illegal immigrants at the border — it arrests the murderers and rapists who should never have been here. And the fact that there are "tens of thousands" of them in custody is not a winning argument.

Advertisement

Even sanctuary city mayors are begging the Biden administration to close the border.

Court appearances that are several years away.

Is Hasan based in New York? Just go down to the Roosevelt Hotel where the overflow are sleeping on the sidewalks for blocks around. Ask a few hundred illegal immigrants how tough it was to get through the border.

Advertisement

***

