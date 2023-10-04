MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan: If the border is open, why are so many migrants in ICE detention?

This clip has been making the rounds of X all day, showing a flood of illegal immigrants in El Paso, Texas:

JUST IN: Footage has been released of migrants wreaking havoc at the Southern Border last night near El Paso, first reported by @ElPasoYa.



Rest assured: The border is completely secure according to the Biden White House.



In the clip, the migrants appear to be chanting "Si se… pic.twitter.com/4npaZsM36X — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 4, 2023

In the clip, the migrants appear to be chanting "Si se puede" which means "yes, it can be done” or “yes you can. ”The number of migrant encounters at the southern border has already surpassed last year's total as the president continues to ignore the crisis. Shameful.

As Dr. Jill Biden puts it before referring to Latinos as breakfast tacos:

MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan is so damn obtuse … he thinks his hot takes are the product of keen insight. Try this one on:

Saying the border is “open” or “uncontrolled” will come as a surprise to the 10s of 1000s of migrants in ICE detention and is one of the dumbest, most dishonest statements that’s regularly made by both politicians and pundits.



Up there alongside “Covid, it’s just like the flu!” — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 4, 2023

Demonstrably untrue statements that the people who make them know are untrue when they make them.



(And yes, I am aware that the above tweet will trigger both the racists and the anti-vaxxers who now dominate this site via paid blue check marks.) — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) October 4, 2023

If you disagree, you're a racist.

The illegal immigrants who are in ICE detention are there because they committed crimes beyond crossing the border illegally. And if you asked Hasan his preference, he'd probably choose to abolish ICE.

ICE doesn't arrest illegal immigrants at the border — it arrests the murderers and rapists who should never have been here. And the fact that there are "tens of thousands" of them in custody is not a winning argument.

Saying that the police are "killing" or "brutalizing" citizens will come as a surprise to the millions of people who haven't been shot by a cop. — Damin Toell (@damintoell) October 4, 2023

I live in Arizona. We literally have open floodgates that are a door anyone can walk through between countries. — Libertarian Mama 🔔 (@LibertarianMama) October 4, 2023

Reporting today by @CBSNews: “More than 2 million migrants were apprehended by Border Patrol in fiscal year 2023, which ended last week, only the second time in U.S. history that threshold has been surpassed, according to internal DHS figures.”



What point are you making with… — Julie Lewis (@huntersmomma7) October 4, 2023

Bro, do you news at all? pic.twitter.com/3f79SuXlBl — Rob C (@theonlyRobC) October 4, 2023

What about the 8 million not in ICE detention ? — elpiron (@elpiron12) October 4, 2023

Narrator: the millions not in detention centers say otherwise — Penguin - behind enemy lines 🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@penguin74us) October 4, 2023

When are you coming to Texas? When? Don't speak of what you do not know...I dare you to come to Texas, take actual video of them streaming across the border and then deny it. You won't because you say what you are told to say...it is really sad that you cannot tell the truth… — Sandra Kay (@SandraK87933686) October 4, 2023

So NYC being overwhelmed by so many migrants that they can’t house any new ones in hotels anymore is a result of a “closed” and/or “controlled” border? — Dale Cloudyman (@DaleCloudyman) October 4, 2023

Even sanctuary city mayors are begging the Biden administration to close the border.

The term "open border" also refers to POLICY. I know you know that but are just being disingenuous as usual. — RED2024 (@RED2024official) October 4, 2023

It is uncontrolled, it’s gotten to the point where the government gives them cell phones so they can “be texted when their court appearance comes up” which we know they won’t attend! — Andy Worthington (@AndyWorthingto9) October 4, 2023

Court appearances that are several years away.

Go down to the border and show us. — Brad (@SlickleRick) October 4, 2023

Is Hasan based in New York? Just go down to the Roosevelt Hotel where the overflow are sleeping on the sidewalks for blocks around. Ask a few hundred illegal immigrants how tough it was to get through the border.

***

