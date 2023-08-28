Mehdi Hasan busts some myths about the 'real impact' of school closures

If you've been reading us the past couple of days, you know that the Biden administration is possibly looking forward to the American public wearing masks again, even though anything less than a well-fitted N95 is "nothing more than facial decoration." There are reportedly three variants on the way and they're working to get out new boosters.

As Twitchy reported earlier, a judge ruled that a case brought by disadvantaged students in California can sue the state. They're saying they were harmed by missed days, achievement gaps, student well-being, declining enrollment, and more. California had the longest school lockdowns of any state.

MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan is here to bust some myths about the harm done to students through extended lockdowns and virtual learning and enlighten us as to the real damage.

As kids return to school, @mehdirhasan asks: What was the real impact of school closures during the height of the pandemic? Mehdi busts some disturbingly widespread myths about the *real* harms COVID brought to American children and schools. WATCH: https://t.co/0Kw2OXmvWg pic.twitter.com/eBvvc81J4f — The Mehdi Hasan Show (@MehdiHasanShow) August 25, 2023

Extraordinary segment in which Mehdi Hasan describes learning loss from school closure as a “dangerous myth”.



His case for this hinges on this chart comparing test scores in LA and Florida schools produced by a child psychiatrist from Vancouver https://t.co/CMXqncmB3r pic.twitter.com/d8W8gad2W0 — Robert Smith (@BondHack) August 28, 2023

The surest way to erase even the slightest hint of contrarianism or critical thinking in a person is to give them a show on MSNBC.



Pour one out for pre-lobotomy Lawrence O'Donnell. https://t.co/Y2upITIdxV — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 28, 2023

Children’s lives matter. No debate there.



Saying that the negative impact of school closures on learning and mental health “is a myth” is disinformation. Happy to provide the evidence @MehdiHasanShow. https://t.co/7UmWwNXFM9 — DrTracyVaillancourt (@vaillancourt_dr) August 25, 2023

This is an impressive media template for grifters and charlatans who are on the wrong side of history and need to cover their ass! https://t.co/snFtaKOmX1 — VFox (@drvictoriafox) August 25, 2023

I don’t know what to say. At this point it has to be an intentional effort to harm children. There’s no other explanation. None. They intentionally harmed kids, are trying to validate that choice, and are telling you they’d do it again. Put your politics aside and recognize evil. https://t.co/yfsSIgdkoP — Frank D’anconia 🤌🏻 (@FrankDanconia6) August 26, 2023

We knew that young children were the least susceptible to the virus and yet they were masking two-year-olds. Why? Because teachers were afraid of catching COVID from their students, leading them to write their own obituaries to send to the governor. Opening schools was a certain death.

And who does Hasan bring on as his vaccine expert? Peter Hotez, the guy who wouldn't debate Joe Rogan on vaccines in exchange for millions to charity.

