Mehdi Hasan busts some myths about the 'real impact' of school closures

Brett T.  |  7:00 PM on August 28, 2023
Hotez

If you've been reading us the past couple of days, you know that the Biden administration is possibly looking forward to the American public wearing masks again, even though anything less than a well-fitted N95 is "nothing more than facial decoration." There are reportedly three variants on the way and they're working to get out new boosters. 

As Twitchy reported earlier, a judge ruled that a case brought by disadvantaged students in California can sue the state. They're saying they were harmed by missed days, achievement gaps, student well-being, declining enrollment, and more. California had the longest school lockdowns of any state.

MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan is here to bust some myths about the harm done to students through extended lockdowns and virtual learning and enlighten us as to the real damage.

We knew that young children were the least susceptible to the virus and yet they were masking two-year-olds. Why? Because teachers were afraid of catching COVID from their students, leading them to write their own obituaries to send to the governor. Opening schools was a certain death.

And who does Hasan bring on as his vaccine expert? Peter Hotez, the guy who wouldn't debate Joe Rogan on vaccines in exchange for millions to charity.

***

