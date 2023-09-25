Victor Shi is FURIOUS at the New Yorker's new cover art (so you KNOW it's pretty damn good)

'Invasion'! Here's video of illegal aliens planting a foreign flag in Texas
Coucy
Coucy  |  3:20 PM on September 25, 2023
Sarah D.

Frequent readers of Twitchy will no doubt be familiar with Gen Z Democratic 'Influencer' Victor Shi, whose bizarre antics on Twitter have been covered by Twitchy many times in the past. So what's old Victor up to today?

He's hopping mad because The New Yorker had the audacity to depict Joe Biden using a walker in the cover art for their October 2nd issue!

It's demeaning to people who actually use a walker to make a joke about Biden's age, you see. Shi is filled with righteous indignation thinking about all of the older people with disabilities who are going to be deeply offended by a cartoon on the cover of The New Yorker.

The words 'physically active' are doing a lot of work here, which is more than can be said for Biden himself.

LOL! WATCH the EXACT moment Canada's Liberal House Spkr realizes he invited a literal Nazi to Parliament
Sam J.
The love the modern Democratic influencer has for trying to use crocodile-tear 'compassion' for another group to shut down criticism of someone they'd rather not be criticized is always kind of gross.

Fighting fire with fire, you love to see it.

Victor has (D)ifferent priorities, of course. Always defend the home team, Vic, no matter how silly it makes you look.

This is one of the reasons why everyone laughs at him, but we won't quibble.

Victor is a never-ending treasure trove of terrible takes so this likely won't be the last we hear of him in the near future. Hopefully one day we get a higher class of political shill, but that day clearly isn't going to be today.

***

Tags: BIDEN NEW YORKER

