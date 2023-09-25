Victor Shi is FURIOUS at the New Yorker's new cover art (so you KNOW it's pretty damn good)

Frequent readers of Twitchy will no doubt be familiar with Gen Z Democratic 'Influencer' Victor Shi, whose bizarre antics on Twitter have been covered by Twitchy many times in the past. So what's old Victor up to today?

He's hopping mad because The New Yorker had the audacity to depict Joe Biden using a walker in the cover art for their October 2nd issue!

Hey, New Yorker: THIS is seriously your cover for next week’s magazine? Not only is it incredibly ageist but it’s ableist & a slap in the face to every person in America who needs a walker & who has a disability. This is disgusting & vulgar beyond words. Just STOP it already. pic.twitter.com/Y0IkTa30G0 — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 25, 2023

It's demeaning to people who actually use a walker to make a joke about Biden's age, you see. Shi is filled with righteous indignation thinking about all of the older people with disabilities who are going to be deeply offended by a cartoon on the cover of The New Yorker.

There are so many things that are deeply disturbing & wrong about this cover. 1.) Nancy Pelosi is no longer Speaker & she passed the baton to Hakeem Jeffries for a reason; 2.) Joe Biden still remains physically active; 3.) This is insulting to so many older people. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 25, 2023

The words 'physically active' are doing a lot of work here, which is more than can be said for Biden himself.

& there are plenty of people who aren’t as older in age & who use walkers that this cover mocks & insults. I don’t know what they were thinking but we must all call this stuff out. This is really sickening stuff from a large-scale magazine. Do better @NewYorker — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 25, 2023

The love the modern Democratic influencer has for trying to use crocodile-tear 'compassion' for another group to shut down criticism of someone they'd rather not be criticized is always kind of gross.

And it's racist! Where's Maxine Waters? — The Real Liekitisn’t (not Parody) (@liekitisnot) September 25, 2023

Fighting fire with fire, you love to see it.

So you’re cool with 80 year olds running the country? — The Jorster (@jorster) September 25, 2023

It's more disgusting that those old asses run our country — strallweat (@strallweat) September 25, 2023

Victor has (D)ifferent priorities, of course. Always defend the home team, Vic, no matter how silly it makes you look.

This is why everyone laughs at you — Damin Toell (@damintoell) September 25, 2023

This is one of the reasons why everyone laughs at him, but we won't quibble.

Literally nobody with a walker is offended by this. Stop manufacturing outrage and look within your soul and ask “why does this make me so angry?” Because really, it shouldn’t. — Jasmine Keith (@Jasmine_Keith1) September 25, 2023

Actually - this is a spot on description of politics today. I'm ordering this edition for both my home & office. — Milenka~ (@MilenaAmit) September 25, 2023

Victor is a never-ending treasure trove of terrible takes so this likely won't be the last we hear of him in the near future. Hopefully one day we get a higher class of political shill, but that day clearly isn't going to be today.

