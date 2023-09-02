Victor Shi says Ron DeSantis is 'truly evil & pathetic' for not meeting with Joe Biden

How long was Maui burning before President Joe Biden got out of his beach chair to say "no comment" on the disaster (they're now claiming he didn't hear)? A lot of Democrats said it was fine that Biden waited to visit Maui (and East Palestine) … he would just be getting in the way of the emergency responders.

Now GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is getting heat from Democrats for not meeting with Biden to survey the damage from Hurricane Idalia. Won't Biden just be getting in the way?

Youngest Biden delegate Victor Shi says it's evil and pathetic.

Nothing screams Ron DeSantis more than quietly taking in federal government resources provided by President Biden, & then staging a political stunt by refusing to meet with President Biden when he travels to Florida. The man is truly evil & pathetic. Screw Ron DeSantis. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 2, 2023

And his justification is almost more pathetic. He thinks President Biden shouldn’t come because it’d be “disruptive” to the hardest hit residents? Both he and I and the rest of Florida knows that is absolute bullshit & pathetic. POTUS’s team thinks through these things. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 2, 2023

Anyway, President Biden will still travel to Florida today to meet with those hardest hit communities — whether Ron DeSantis likes it or not. President cares about people and that’s what a true leader would do. I’ll cover it live later today, so follow along. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 2, 2023

When's he visiting East Palestine again?

Do you ever tell the truth? — The Constitutional Conservative (@TheCCShowcast) September 2, 2023

Those funds do not belong to the president. They come from the pockets of Americans and are designed to go to Americans that need them in a crisis. For you to act like the president should be owed a photo opp because he signed off on a declaration is despicable. — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) September 2, 2023

So, what would be the purpose of them meeting if not a political stunt?



Why waste time? This is not the 17th century. We have phones and computers now. Their people on both sides have ongoing lines of communication. That's how things get done efficiently. — MetallikKat (@MetallikKat) September 2, 2023

DeSantis is too busy to hear Biden somehow make the hurricane about himself. — Rabid (@Rabid8264) September 2, 2023

"Our house in Scranton was nearly destroyed in a hurricane, not a joke."

Whether DeSantis kneels and kisses the royal ring or not, the President and Federal government have an obligation to fund during emergency and it is more of a photo op for Biden to show up and fulfill his obligatory duty. Grow a pair little boy. — FallBug🐞 (@FallBug70) September 2, 2023

Have you considered crying harder? — Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) September 2, 2023

Biden will get in his TV appearance for visiting and those who actually believe he's a caring person will still believe it. DeSantis should say "no comment" if asked about it.

