Volleyball player injured by trans player reflects back on progress at 1 year...
Harry Sisson: Texas Republicans are quite literally trying to trap pregnant women in...
'What the hell is THIS?' Social distancing appeared to be back in play...
David Axelrod not sure which disaster Ron DeSantis is referring to: the hurricane...
Glenn Greenwald has trouble finding the words to describe that Philip Bump meltdown
Jimmy Buffett also being remembered for this 'so perfect' cameo in Jurassic World
Reimagining Watergate with the current state of the Washington Post
Nancy Pelosi goes full 'basket of deplorables' in describing voters Dems will 'never...
Jonathan Turley, Miranda Devine & others eulogize #journalism after Philip Bump's meltdown
'Truly ASTONISHING': James Woods SLAMS KJP as only he can for lying about...
Sorry, Vivek Ramaswamy, I'm not interested in being GOVERNED HARDER ... maybe try...
Biden sets new gaslighting record bragging about 'Bidenomics' (here's the reality)
Dan Bongino DROPS hammer of TRUTH on Democrats for actually hating Black Americans...
Biden brags about BIG uptick in August unemployment like it's a good thing...

Victor Shi says Ron DeSantis is 'truly evil & pathetic' for not meeting with Joe Biden

Brett T.  |  6:00 PM on September 02, 2023
CNN

How long was Maui burning before President Joe Biden got out of his beach chair to say "no comment" on the disaster (they're now claiming he didn't hear)? A lot of Democrats said it was fine that Biden waited to visit Maui (and East Palestine) … he would just be getting in the way of the emergency responders.

Now GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is getting heat from Democrats for not meeting with Biden to survey the damage from Hurricane Idalia. Won't Biden just be getting in the way?

Youngest Biden delegate Victor Shi says it's evil and pathetic.

Recommended

Volleyball player injured by trans player reflects back on progress at 1 year anniversary mark
justmindy

When's he visiting East Palestine again?

"Our house in Scranton was nearly destroyed in a hurricane, not a joke."

Biden will get in his TV appearance for visiting and those who actually believe he's a caring person will still believe it. DeSantis should say "no comment" if asked about it.

***

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.  Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to get 40% off your VIP membership!
Tags: FLORIDA HURRICANE JOE BIDEN RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Volleyball player injured by trans player reflects back on progress at 1 year anniversary mark
justmindy
'What the hell is THIS?' Social distancing appeared to be back in play during Biden's Florida visit
Doug P.
Glenn Greenwald has trouble finding the words to describe that Philip Bump meltdown
Doug P.
Harry Sisson: Texas Republicans are quite literally trying to trap pregnant women in their state
Brett T.
Jonathan Turley, Miranda Devine & others eulogize #journalism after Philip Bump's meltdown
Doug P.
Jimmy Buffett also being remembered for this 'so perfect' cameo in Jurassic World
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Most Popular
Volleyball player injured by trans player reflects back on progress at 1 year anniversary mark justmindy