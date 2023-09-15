Victor Shi rides to Hunter Biden's rescue claiming NOBODY ELSE gets busted on felony gun charges

Uber-DOOSH Pete Strzok says FBI agents need EXTRA protection from scary Americans and...
Amy Curtis  |  9:02 AM on September 15, 2023
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Yesterday, Hunter Biden was indicted on felony gun charges related to the 2018 purchase of a firearm. 

CNN reports:

President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, has been indicted by special counsel David Weiss in connection with a gun he purchased in 2018, the first time in US history the Justice Department has charged the child of a sitting president.

The three charges include making false statements on a federal firearms form and possession of a firearm as a prohibited person.

It’s an extraordinary turn of events after his original plea deal collapsed and potentially sets up a dramatic trial in the middle of his father’s 2024 reelection bid.

These are very serious charges for which Hunter faces up to 25 years in prison and $750,000 in fines. He's been indicted for 'lying on an ATF form when he bought the gun, by falsely swearing that he wasn’t addicted to illegal drugs or using illegal drugs', 'lying to the federally licensed gun dealer in Wilmington where he bought the gun', and 'illegally possessing the gun while using drugs or being addicted to drugs.' Hunter Biden is the first son of a president to be indicted. Quite an accomplishment.

For his entire presidency, Joe Biden has pushed for tougher gun laws and regulations in the name of 'safety.' As recently as September 3, President Biden was calling for gun legislation including universal background checks, red flag laws, laws requiring storage, and ending immunity for liability for gun manufacturers:

We could start by setting an example of the president's son, who is alleged to have broken multiple federal gun laws.

No worries, though, Biden delegate Victor Shi is here to white knight for Hunter.

This '2 tiers of justice' argument did not go over well at all on Twitter. Poor Victor.

Somehow, we venture to guess Victor doesn't care about those criminal charges.

From the screenshot quoting NBC News:

The federal gun charge, which makes it unlawful for a drug addict to possess a weapon, is a rarely used statute that is facing legal challenges and has recently been used as a catch-all charge against white supremacists.

Meanwhile, Twitter continues to pound on Victor:

Wouldn't it be wonderful if she was? Didn't the .38 get tossed in the trash near a school? Yes, a high school. Completely 'ordinary activity', right?

The media wants you to think it is. But only when certain people do it.

No one is, but a quick Twitter/X search shows Victor thinks the law only applies to ce(R)tain parties. Two guesses about which one.

Which Victor proves by screeching about Jared Kushner and Saudi Arabia in the same post. They always seem to deflect, deflect, deflect, and project.

They always are quick to point to the other side. Exactly what crimes was Kushner indicted on recently, Victor? Name them.

If the president takes gun control as seriously as he says he does, holding his own family accountable for committing felonies is a good place to start, instead of punishing law-abiding citizens, isn't it?

No one is above the law, right Victor?

