Adam Kinzinger Advises DOGE Staffers Who Took Social Security Info to Lawyer Up

We have enough angry elves running around with Abdul El-Sayed in our faces … we don't need to add Adam Kinzinger on top. As you know, the Democrats' focus on affordability went out the window on Tuesday night, with Rep. Robert Garcia famously posting simply, "LAWYER UP." Kinzinger seems to want to join the retribution craze, advising the DOGE staffers who took Social Security information to lawyer up.

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Hey DOGE staffers who accessed social security info and took it…. Lawyer up — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) November 5, 2026

So far, Democrats have been pretty vague about whom they intend to subpoena. However, there have been threats to subpoena (and kill) Elon Musk, along with noises about impeaching Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. "We’re going to toss out subpoenas like Mardi Gras beads," posted New Jersey Rep. Analilia Mejia.

@AdamKinzinger They’ll get a pardon, Adam. But they won’t have to go on national TV and cry like a bitch to get one. — Kevin Berger (@BionicBerger) November 5, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Why waste taxpayer money on this shit when you know they would just be pardoned? Your party has no intentions of helping Americans. — Beth (@Jax_B_) November 5, 2026

Kinzinger claims to be a Republican still, most likely so he can get booked on cable news to provide the "Republican" point of view.

@AdamKinzinger Why? I thought you were all against fascism? — Grizzly Beast (@goregrizzly) November 5, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Weren't they authorized? Yes they were. — Kathy (@KathySwan1955) November 5, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Are you going to do another fake trial like January 6th? Because we all know how well that one went. — Tammy Prows (@prowsclan7) November 5, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Every single one of these posts helps move a Republican closer to the presidency in 2028. They are so badly misinterpreting what people voted for. — SmartyShorts (@shorts_smarty) November 5, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Says the guy who got the preemptive pardon. — MMC2 (@iMitchm) November 5, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Pretty sure you should lawyer up after that blatant threat, idiot. — DarkPoolFeline (@PoolFeline) November 5, 2026

@AdamKinzinger What is the purpose of threatening people? Makes you look like the same little boy people hated back in school. You'd tattle on people you didn't like or didn't include you... That's you, wee man. — Pinche Mexicano-Americano Pendejo (@amerimexpendejo) November 5, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Just to recap your post in layman terms....... The people investigating fraud should hire lawyers for investigating fraud. — S C Memolo (@SenseNotNoise) November 5, 2026

@AdamKinzinger You people that think Dems have anything in their pocket are idiots — Am (@Amgomg99) November 5, 2026

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@AdamKinzinger You really need to get back to middle school. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) November 5, 2026

@AdamKinzinger What are you going to do, subpoena them to appear on your podcast? — Matt (@manicblase) November 5, 2026

What does Kinzinger even mean by "took it"? Where did the DOGE staffers take all of the Social Security information they accessed? Did they leak it to The New York Times? Oh, wait, that was an IRS contractor leaking President Trump's tax returns.

Kinzinger wants to have power back so badly.

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