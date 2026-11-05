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Adam Kinzinger Advises DOGE Staffers Who Took Social Security Info to Lawyer Up

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 05, 2026 7:00 PM
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Adam Kinzinger Advises DOGE Staffers Who Took Social Security Info to Lawyer Up
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

We have enough angry elves running around with Abdul El-Sayed in our faces … we don't need to add Adam Kinzinger on top. As you know, the Democrats' focus on affordability went out the window on Tuesday night, with Rep. Robert Garcia famously posting simply, "LAWYER UP."  Kinzinger seems to want to join the retribution craze, advising the DOGE staffers who took Social Security information to lawyer up.

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So far, Democrats have been pretty vague about whom they intend to subpoena. However, there have been threats to subpoena (and kill) Elon Musk, along with noises about impeaching Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. "We’re going to toss out subpoenas like Mardi Gras beads," posted New Jersey Rep. Analilia Mejia.

Kinzinger claims to be a Republican still, most likely so he can get booked on cable news to provide the "Republican" point of view.

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What does Kinzinger even mean by "took it"? Where did the DOGE staffers take all of the Social Security information they accessed? Did they leak it to The New York Times? Oh, wait, that was an IRS contractor leaking President Trump's tax returns.

Kinzinger wants to have power back so badly.

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News Topics DOGE | SOCIAL SECURITY

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