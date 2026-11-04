Daily Show Posts a Really Tasteless Joke About Lindsey Graham After His Sister's Loss

Remember last month when The Young Turks' Cenk Uygur teased a bombshell that was going to shake up the political landscape?

The documentary we’re releasing tomorrow on our YouTube channel, The Closetocracy, is about a gay, closeted US Senator. The issue isn’t someone’s sexuality, but there is a serious national security issue. One of the incidents was highly illegal - and on tape! — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) October 22, 2026

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"The issue isn't about someone's sexuality" is what they always say. Liberals are always happy to use "gay" as a slur against people they don't like. In this case, the shocker was that the senator in question was the late Lindsey Graham. Yeah, it's a serious national security issue when he's dead.

Back in July, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster appointed Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham, to serve out his term. Graham, like just about every other Republican running, lost her election on Tuesday, and the comedic geniuses at The Daily Show came up with this zinger:

#BREAKING: Darline Graham falls to Democrat Annie Andrews in stunning Senate GOP defeat https://t.co/pHmfY7KP8X — The Hill (@thehill) November 4, 2026

Touching: Darline Graham honors her brother, the late Lindsey Graham, by finishing on bottom — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) November 4, 2026

Get it? Because being gay is bad. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 4, 2026

@TheDailyShow This is classless. WTF happened to this show? — Kim Riley 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 ❌ (@QDSMom) November 4, 2026

@TheDailyShow It's only homophobia if it comes from the Republican side of Twitter — Pinboard (@Pinboard) November 4, 2026

@TheDailyShow Democrats are for LGBTQ rights until they can make fun of a republican. Then they’re more homophobic then a drunk uncle — Bookshelf Q. Battler (@bookshelfbattle) November 4, 2026

@TheDailyShow That's in very poor taste. You got a Charlie Kirk assassination joke too? You freaks. — The Real Timothy C (@realTimothyC) November 4, 2026

@TheDailyShow Cool it on the homophobia — 𝕻𝖔𝖘𝖙𝕸𝖎𝖑𝖑𝖔𝖓𝖊 (@PostMillone) November 4, 2026

@TheDailyShow https://t.co/gGDoEBXBgo — Tiny Dancer Year (@jb__juice) November 4, 2026

@TheDailyShow Ugly, stupid comment — Gavin Newsom or Bust! (@RoyDelfino) November 4, 2026

@TheDailyShow What a disgusting, homophobic thing to say. — Tex55 🇺🇸 🇵🇱 (@Tex55747690) November 4, 2026

@TheDailyShow Is being gay good or bad today? — GiantMeteor2028 🧐🤔🤨 ☄️ (@eurekaskastle) November 4, 2026

@TheDailyShow See kids... homophobic jokes are OK as long as you do them to the people you HATE... — Jeebus Christos (@travelinjeebus) November 4, 2026

@TheDailyShow Democrats LOVE homophobia, as long as they get to choose the victims. — @BlazingApathy (@BlazingApathy) November 4, 2026

@TheDailyShow Pretty mean. Needlessly mean actually. — JustKeepGoing (@agameforall) November 4, 2026

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@TheDailyShow Is it not pejorative to call people gay now? — Roaring 20s (@JohnWonderlin) November 4, 2026

@TheDailyShow Homophobia is fine as long as it's us doing it — Daryl Robinson (@DarylRobinson23) November 4, 2026

@TheDailyShow Not too late to delete this — C H (@CH66566077) November 4, 2026

What? Fans of The Daily Show thought it was hilarious. Don't dare suggest anything about James Talarico's masculinity, though, or they'll be all over you. He has a hot vegan girlfriend who he just happens to never be seen with.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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