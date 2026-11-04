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Daily Show Posts a Really Tasteless Joke About Lindsey Graham After His Sister's Loss

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 04, 2026 9:00 PM
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Daily Show Posts a Really Tasteless Joke About Lindsey Graham After His Sister's Loss
AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt

Remember last month when The Young Turks' Cenk Uygur teased a bombshell that was going to shake up the political landscape?

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"The issue isn't about someone's sexuality" is what they always say. Liberals are always happy to use "gay" as a slur against people they don't like. In this case, the shocker was that the senator in question was the late Lindsey Graham. Yeah, it's a serious national security issue when he's dead.

Back in July, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster appointed Lindsey Graham’s sister, Darline Graham, to serve out his term. Graham, like just about every other Republican running, lost her election on Tuesday, and the comedic geniuses at The Daily Show came up with this zinger:

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What? Fans of The Daily Show thought it was hilarious. Don't dare suggest anything about James Talarico's masculinity, though, or they'll be all over you. He has a hot vegan girlfriend who he just happens to never be seen with.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | LGBTQ+ | LINDSEY GRAHAM | SOUTH CAROLINA | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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