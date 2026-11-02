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Magistrate Dismisses Complaint Against Former FBI Officials Accused of Lying About Hunter Biden

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Nov 02, 2026 6:00 PM
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Magistrate Dismisses Complaint Against Former FBI Officials Accused of Lying About Hunter Biden
AP Photo/Eric Thayer, File

On October 3, FBI Director Kash Patel announced that two former senior FBI officials, Nikki Cole Floris and Bradley Benavides, had been taken into custody on charges of lying to Congress about their involvement in the FBI’s investigations into Hunter Biden. Both testified that the now-dissolved FBI Foreign Influence Task Force (FITF) was not involved in the Hunter Biden investigations. Patel added that Floris was also on record privately claiming to be “running a shadow government” during the 2020 election in her role on the FITF.

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On Monday, Judge Zia Faruqui dismissed the case, saying, "What has transpired here cannot be described as anything other than weaponization.”

MS NOW's Ken Dilanian, fresh off reporting on Patel landing in Russia, has more:

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The post continues:

… there was no evidence presented before the court that the FBI agents' statements were knowingly false or material. He said the government failed to establish a motive for why the agents would make false statements. He told prosecutors it was "incredibly unfair" that the DOJ sent into court with such a weak case. "This does not feel like an investigation," Faruqui said. "It feels like a broken one-wish willow obsession." He added that he was "deeply troubled by what has happened here in this case," and that what happened "cannot be described as anything other than weaponization." "It was a rush to charge, and that was a mistake," Faruqui said of the case.

Oh, the judge was "deeply troubled."

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The post continues:

… 2 misdemeanors, from custody.

Last year, he actually apologized to a guy accused of pointing lasers at Secret Service agents and the president’s helicopter after he was charged.

Once again - the abject failure of Congressional Republicans to hold ANY of these judges accountable continues to reverberate in the hopelessly corrupt, unaccountable DC courthouse.

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Catherine Herridge notes that the dismissal does not permanently bar prosecution and that the Justice Department may still present the case to a grand jury for indictment.

***

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are obstructing President Trump's agenda and ignoring the will of the people.

Help us expose out-of-control judges determined to halt President Trump's mandate for change. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DOJ | FBI | HUNTER BIDEN | JUDGES | KASH PATEL

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