‘Sources Say’: MS NOW ‘Journo’ Pushes Fake Story of Kash Patel in Russia — He Was in Virginia

On Wednesday, MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian delivered the blockbuster ‘news’ story that FBI Director Kash Patel had just landed in Russia. This was according to reliable ‘sources.’ How reliable? Patel was actually in this hemisphere at a law enforcement event in Virginia. D’oh!

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Dilanian’s silly ‘sources’ had Ben Williamson with the FBI’s Public Relations office chuckling. (WATCH)

I have had many strange experiences in life, but in tier 1 had to be seeing a clip of MS Now reporting breaking news that Kash Patel has “just landed in Russia” - right as I’m receiving pics of Kash Patel doing a law enforcement appreciation event today in Lynchburg, Virginia pic.twitter.com/U0Cn3LfL6R — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 14, 2026

When the hell did we move Lynchburg VA to Russia!? — Brenden Dilley (@WarlordDilley) October 14, 2026

Sounds like Russian collusion!

While MS NOW was pushing ‘fake news’, a U.S. congressman was posting about Patel’s stateside visit. Hey, there’s Patel!

Today, I was proud to welcome @FBIDirectorKash to Lynchburg for a roundtable discussion I hosted with local law enforcement and students from Liberty University School of Law. Director Patel and I are committed to protecting victims, not criminals. We want the next generation to… pic.twitter.com/NsR9d57MHD — Congressman John McGuire (@RepJohnMcGuire) October 14, 2026

(post continues) ...understand that our laws are meant to be enforced. We would not have a country without our men and women in uniform, and we are committed to ensuring they have the resources they need to protect and serve.

Also, reporter friends, it’s not “FBI *says* Kash Patel is in Lynchburg VA.” He is literally there. There are time stamped photos and live streams showing it. Rep. John McGuire has tweeted it. He’s a “source familiar” if you will. https://t.co/stzpO10t5T — Ben Williamson (@_WilliamsonBen) October 14, 2026

You can tell Williamson is enjoying putting an MS NOW ‘journalist’ in his place. Who doesn’t like calling out liars, after all?

Commenters tried to help Dilanian save face. Maybe there’s some modern Twilight Zone shenanigans going on. Paging Rod Serling!

That Kash - he’s super sneaky! Time travel; parallel dimensions; holographic projection - nothing’s impossible for him!! 😉😂 — Len Jardine (@ljj58) October 14, 2026

<cue scary music>

You are travelling thru another dimension, a dimension not only of lies and innuendos but of falsehoods; a journey into a cesspit network whose boundaries are that of hypocrisy-Next stop, MSNOW.

<BA DA BAM!> — 0llie Gorky 🇺🇸 (@fr0hickey) October 14, 2026

But a judge said they have a right to access the White House because they're "news" — \~/ (@Day_For_Day_Yay) October 14, 2026

MS NOW and the rest prove they are not news agencies every day.

Dilanian finally tried to retract his ‘sources say’ story, even though it’s pretty obvious he made no effort to verify whether his ‘sources’ were right in the first place. Guess a simple phone call or quick X search was just too much legwork.

Ken Dilanian has admitted the "Patel in Russia" scoop isn't real, but, of course, he had to pat himself on the back while doing so, "I want to correct reporting from earlier today. I reported that two sources had told us that FBI director Kash Patel had landed in Russia for a… pic.twitter.com/GH4vSSFurt — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) October 14, 2026

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(post continues) ...planned trip that had been reported about recently. We've since learned that Patel did not, in fact, land in Russia today and remains in the U.S. ...The timing of any potential trip remains unclear. Again, we regret this error and we are transparent about when we make errors. Back to you."

“The timing of any potential trip remains unclear” 🤪 — Una Paloma 🇺🇸 (@Una_Paloma1) October 14, 2026

.@KDilanianMSNOW

could you have just called the FBI rather than relying on all these anonymous sources? He was on TV in front of a crowd when you didn’t know where he was. Damn. — Morbits (@Morbists) October 14, 2026 If Ken is so wrong about basic stuff, how can we trust him on anything? — RedPillWatcher (@RedPillWatcher) October 14, 2026 You can’t and shouldn’t. Ever. On the plus side, the FBI probably caught a leaker inside the agency on Wednesday. Thanks, Ken!





Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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