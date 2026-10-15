DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

‘Sources Say’: MS NOW ‘Journo’ Pushes Fake Story of Kash Patel in Russia — He Was in Virginia

Warren Squire Follow @magnum_ck
Oct 15, 2026 2:35 AM
Advertisement
‘Sources Say’: MS NOW ‘Journo’ Pushes Fake Story of Kash Patel in Russia — He Was in Virginia
Journalism meme

On Wednesday, MS NOW’s Ken Dilanian delivered the blockbuster ‘news’ story that FBI Director Kash Patel had just landed in Russia. This was according to reliable ‘sources.’ How reliable? Patel was actually in this hemisphere at a law enforcement event in Virginia. D’oh!

Advertisement

Dilanian’s silly ‘sources’ had Ben Williamson with the FBI’s Public Relations office chuckling. (WATCH)

Sounds like Russian collusion!

While MS NOW was pushing ‘fake news’, a U.S. congressman was posting about Patel’s stateside visit. Hey, there’s Patel!

(post continues) ...understand that our laws are meant to be enforced. We would not have a country without our men and women in uniform, and we are committed to ensuring they have the resources they need to protect and serve.

Recommended
Heavy Metal Journalist Says She’d Never Been Called the N-Word As Much As at a Metallica Show Brett T. HOA Pushes Treat Equity by Asking Neighbors to Only Hand Out Fun-Size Candy Bars on Halloween Warren Squire
Advertisement

You can tell Williamson is enjoying putting an MS NOW ‘journalist’ in his place. Who doesn’t like calling out liars, after all?

Commenters tried to help Dilanian save face. Maybe there’s some modern Twilight Zone shenanigans going on. Paging Rod Serling!

MS NOW and the rest prove they are not news agencies every day.

Dilanian finally tried to retract his ‘sources say’ story, even though it’s pretty obvious he made no effort to verify whether his ‘sources’ were right in the first place. Guess a simple phone call or quick X search was just too much legwork.

Advertisement
(post continues) ...planned trip that had been reported about recently. We've since learned that Patel did not, in fact, land in Russia today and remains in the U.S. ...The timing of any potential trip remains unclear. Again, we regret this error and we are transparent about when we make errors. Back to you."
You can’t and shouldn’t. Ever. On the plus side, the FBI probably caught a leaker inside the agency on Wednesday. Thanks, Ken!


Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics FAKE NEWS | FBI | KASH PATEL | KEN DILANIAN | RUSSIA | VIRGINIA

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Heavy Metal Journalist Says She’d Never Been Called the N-Word As Much As at a Metallica Show

Heavy Metal Journalist Says She’d Never Been Called the N-Word As Much As at a Metallica Show

Brett T.
HOA Pushes Treat Equity by Asking Neighbors to Only Hand Out Fun-Size Candy Bars on Halloween

HOA Pushes Treat Equity by Asking Neighbors to Only Hand Out Fun-Size Candy Bars on Halloween

Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Calls Out Dem James Talarico for Lying to Veteran About the SAVE Act at CNN Town Hall

Scott Jennings Calls Out Dem James Talarico for Lying to Veteran About the SAVE Act at CNN Town Hall

Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos