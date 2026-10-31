Republican Adam Kinzinger Wishes His MAGA ‘Friends’ a Good Weekend Because MAGA Is Finished Tuesday

Citizens of Illinois don't register for a party, so we can't say that former Congressman Adam Kinzinger is a registered Republican. As recently as this month, he's self-identified as a Republican, and he called himself a Republican when he spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. That's the thing about Never Trumpers — they can keep the Republican label and then get booked at conventions and on cable and network news as "balance" … see Ana Navarro on The View, for example. The thing about Never Trumpers, though, is they vote for, and actively encourage others to vote for, Democrats. Sure, they'll vote Republican again, as soon as a "non-MAGA" Republican is nominated. Actually, they wouldn't. They're too far gone. If, by some miracle, a sure loser like Mitt Romney won the party nomination in 2028, they'd still be urging you to vote for the Democrat.

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Kinzinger wished his "MAGA friends" (name one) a good weekend, because he's certain there'll be a blue tidal wave on Tuesday.

To my MAGA friends: Enjoy this weekend. Seriously. After Tuesday, your movement is finished. That feeling of powerlessness you remember? It’s coming back. And you’ll spend years looking back at this moment, furious that you had power—and flushed it down Trump’s golden toilet. Never to return — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) October 30, 2026

"Never to return."

DataRepublican is not convinced:

No, Mr. Kinzinger. Let's grant you that you will have a blue tsunami on Election Day. You have a mandate to do anything you want. You restore USAID. You start jailing everyone remotely associated with Trump. You pack the Supreme Court. Guess what you've not solved? The sovereign debt crisis still is accelerating at full speed ahead. Even George Soros warned that this was a supercycle that could not be sustained forever. DOGE was your best, last attempt at saving your regime from yourself. Whatever fiscal apparatus comes next will be multilateral in scope - yes - but it will not be your coronation. It will pop the final epistemic bubble. You have sided yourself with slow, bureaucratic systems which cannot adapt, which cannot maneuver, which only know how to make progress through coercion. Your entire power foundation is based on a civil society playbook that is 30+ years old, runs on enormous amounts of unsustainable deficit spending, and is increasingly ideological. We all saw what's happening to Brazil. We all see what's happening to Poland. We all know what you're trying to do here in America. We embrace change. You fear change. We embrace SI. You are trying to cancel SI and data centers. We abhor bureaucracy. You embrace it as your power foundation. Legitimacy has only ever lived in the consent of the governed, as the Founding Fathers wrote. You may have done regime change all over the world, but your color revolutions have never been successful in bringing prosperity because you do not believe humans possess God-granted natural agency. My book UNELECTED is much more than a polemic, it is a manifesto to take our own sovereignty back. A meteor is coming for you, and you can't even see it coming because you are drunk on your power. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) October 31, 2026

The post continues:

… sovereign debt crisis still is accelerating at full speed ahead. Even George Soros warned that this was a supercycle that could not be sustained forever. DOGE was your best, last attempt at saving your regime from yourself. Whatever fiscal apparatus comes next will be multilateral in scope - yes - but it will not be your coronation. It will pop the final epistemic bubble. You have sided yourself with slow, bureaucratic systems which cannot adapt, which cannot maneuver, which only know how to make progress through coercion. Your entire power foundation is based on a civil society playbook that is 30+ years old, runs on enormous amounts of unsustainable deficit spending, and is increasingly ideological. We all saw what's happening to Brazil. We all see what's happening to Poland. We all know what you're trying to do here in America. We embrace change. You fear change. We embrace SI. You are trying to cancel SI and data centers. We abhor bureaucracy. You embrace it as your power foundation. Legitimacy has only ever lived in the consent of the governed, as the Founding Fathers wrote. You may have done regime change all over the world, but your color revolutions have never been successful in bringing prosperity because you do not believe humans possess God-granted natural agency. My book UNELECTED is much more than a polemic, it is a manifesto to take our own sovereignty back. A meteor is coming for you, and you can't even see it coming because you are drunk on your power.

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@AdamKinzinger The retired Air Guard colonel who couldn’t win re-election in his own district is lecturing MAGA about powerlessness. His whole career’s the proof. — Cantrell (@realCantrell) October 30, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Still bitter, I see. But no matter what happens on Tuesday Trump will still be president and you will still be a failure. — Steven Ellison (@kerilbow) October 30, 2026

@AdamKinzinger This movement is far from finished. Cry harder, loser. https://t.co/iWLRiSlnnS — Lea Tea 🇺🇸 (@LeaLeaTea7) October 31, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Who are you? — Nick Freitas (@NickJFreitas) October 31, 2026

@AdamKinzinger We’re not friends—we’re patriots, and you’re a traitor. You will lose when it counts most. Judgment is coming. @PatriotPlea — John Strand (@JohnStrandUSA) October 31, 2026

@AdamKinzinger You think the MAGA movement will end if you retards win an election? Dude, you haven’t been paying attention. — Rebecca 🇺🇸 (@RebeccaMtn) October 31, 2026

@AdamKinzinger No matter who wins on Tuesday, nothing changes. I realize you're too stupid to realize it but Trump still has all the power. — Buckeye Mike (@Buckeye__Mike) October 30, 2026

@AdamKinzinger You tweet like a 12-year-old girl who’s just been grounded. Wipe your tears and grow the fuck up. — Gigi Levangie (@GigiLevangie) October 31, 2026

@AdamKinzinger LMAO. Dude you’re the biggest cuck ever. Dems redrew you out of Congress and you still simp for them. Pathetic. — Stone Cold Steve A, not a communist (@saustin_moco) October 31, 2026

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@AdamKinzinger You do know Trump is still president for 2 more years right? Also, he has nothing at all holding him back now — LibertyWatch (@LibertyWatch47) October 31, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Even if you win the House, your feeble gesturing towards us will affect us not a jot. You don't get it, do you: we aren't posturing. We aren't Kamala-ing a new accent and persona each week. This is who we are and will always be. God Bless the USA 💯🇺🇲✝️ — Patriot Queen (@QnPatriot) October 31, 2026

@AdamKinzinger I’d bookmark this but you’re simply not worth it. — Jan (@Jan812314) October 31, 2026

Just to prove his Republican bona fides, on Saturday, Kinzinger told Republicans to cry harder that they didn't think to find another Mary Peltola to put on the ballot like Peltola's campaign did.

Republicans are just mad they didn’t find another Mary Peltola to put on Alaska’s ballot. If they had, their response would be “Cry harder, libs.” So, in the spirit of taking your own advice: cry harder, Republicans. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) October 31, 2026

@AdamKinzinger So your excuse to being an awful person is the other person might be awful. So you’re still just an awful person. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 31, 2026

@AdamKinzinger We wouldn’t be able to hear the crying over the screams of “THIS IS WORSE THAN NINE ELEVEN!” And “IMPEACH!” — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) October 31, 2026

@AdamKinzinger Thank you for finally being honest about what a piece of garbage you are. — Josh (@JoshWeber2) October 31, 2026

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@AdamKinzinger Ah, so now we have finally arrived at the, "It actually did happen and it's a good thing" stage. — Stephen Burr (@cicero418) October 31, 2026

@AdamKinzinger On any ethical level what Democrats did in Alaska is reprehensible. You don't need to be a screaming partisan to understand that the intent here was to disenfranchise voters through deception. @AdamKinzinger is too partisan for even that. — Q (@Quirk22) October 31, 2026

Especially when "candidate" Dan Sullivan has reportedly skipped town and gone into hiding, according to CBS News. He should be out there campaigning if he's a real candidate.

@AdamKinzinger Another day of screaming into the void, trying to stay relevant? God, you're pathetic. — Feral Florida Man (@hostilehonky32) October 31, 2026

The guy is such a worm. This editor can remember actually liking Kinzinger right after he was elected. What an astounding disappointment he turned out to be.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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