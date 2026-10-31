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Republican Adam Kinzinger Wishes His MAGA ‘Friends’ a Good Weekend Because MAGA Is Finished Tuesday

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 31, 2026 5:00 PM
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Republican Adam Kinzinger Wishes His MAGA ‘Friends’ a Good Weekend Because MAGA Is Finished Tuesday
AP/Jim Lo Scalzo

Citizens of Illinois don't register for a party, so we can't say that former Congressman Adam Kinzinger is a registered Republican. As recently as this month, he's self-identified as a Republican, and he called himself a Republican when he spoke at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. That's the thing about Never Trumpers — they can keep the Republican label and then get booked at conventions and on cable and network news as "balance" … see Ana Navarro on The View, for example. The thing about Never Trumpers, though, is they vote for, and actively encourage others to vote for, Democrats. Sure, they'll vote Republican again, as soon as a "non-MAGA" Republican is nominated. Actually, they wouldn't. They're too far gone. If, by some miracle, a sure loser like Mitt Romney won the party nomination in 2028, they'd still be urging you to vote for the Democrat.

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Kinzinger wished his "MAGA friends" (name one) a good weekend, because he's certain there'll be a blue tidal wave on Tuesday.

"Never to return."

DataRepublican is not convinced:

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The post continues:

… sovereign debt crisis still is accelerating at full speed ahead. Even George Soros warned that this was a supercycle that could not be sustained forever. DOGE was your best, last attempt at saving your regime from yourself. Whatever fiscal apparatus comes next will be multilateral in scope - yes - but it will not be your coronation. It will pop the final epistemic bubble. You have sided yourself with slow, bureaucratic systems which cannot adapt, which cannot maneuver, which only know how to make progress through coercion. Your entire power foundation is based on a civil society playbook that is 30+ years old, runs on enormous amounts of unsustainable deficit spending, and is increasingly ideological. We all saw what's happening to Brazil. We all see what's happening to Poland. We all know what you're trying to do here in America. We embrace change. You fear change. We embrace SI. You are trying to cancel SI and data centers. We abhor bureaucracy. You embrace it as your power foundation. Legitimacy has only ever lived in the consent of the governed, as the Founding Fathers wrote. You may have done regime change all over the world, but your color revolutions have never been successful in bringing prosperity because you do not believe humans possess God-granted natural agency. My book UNELECTED is much more than a polemic, it is a manifesto to take our own sovereignty back. A meteor is coming for you, and you can't even see it coming because you are drunk on your power.

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Just to prove his Republican bona fides, on Saturday, Kinzinger told Republicans to cry harder that they didn't think to find another Mary Peltola to put on the ballot like Peltola's campaign did.

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Especially when "candidate" Dan Sullivan has reportedly skipped town and gone into hiding, according to CBS News. He should be out there campaigning if he's a real candidate.

The guy is such a worm. This editor can remember actually liking Kinzinger right after he was elected. What an astounding disappointment he turned out to be. 

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | MARY PELTOLA | NEVER TRUMP | REPUBLICAN PARTY

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