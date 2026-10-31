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NBC News: Anti-Muslim Attacks on Abdul El-Sayed Have Become Increasingly Frequent

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 31, 2026 8:00 PM
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NBC News: Anti-Muslim Attacks on Abdul El-Sayed Have Become Increasingly Frequent
Abdul for U.S. Senate

We'd thought that the frequency of anti-Muslim attacks had stayed relatively constant, if indeed we're talking about attacks on a specific Muslim — Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed. NBC News, though, reports that the anti-Muslim attacks have become increasingly frequent "as this heated race reaches the finish line." Attacks on his opponent, Mike Rogers, being a puppet of AIPAC have also become increasingly frequent, as have calls from other Democrats for El-Sayed to disavow Cenk Uygur's antisemitic ad featuring a couple bemoaning the price of eggs being so high that the government can kill more Palestinian children. Credit to NBC News for, unlike Rolling Stone, being able to distinguish between anti-Muslim and racist.

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Allan Smith and Henry J. Gomez report:

[Sen. Ted] Cruz described El-Sayed — who, if elected, would be the first Muslim senator — as “a theocratic zealot” and “jihadist leprechaun” whose election would put American service members at risk because, if presented with national secrets, he was likely to share them with terrorist groups. Cruz, like other Republicans, sought to link El-Sayed to the Muslim Brotherhood, a group the Democrat has condemned.

With the election just days away, Cruz’s message has become a staple of the anti-El-Sayed messaging, with Republicans leaning into the theme in advertising and at campaign events. They’ve been echoed by some voters.

But the attacks have been most intense at the very top. Trump, who has falsely labeled him a “jihadist,” just this week said the Michigan Democrat would “have to go through a metal detector” to enter the Senate floor. Vance has not gone that far but has raised questions about El-Sayed’s allegiances.

"A group the Democrat has condemned." Maybe El-Sayed should put more energy into publicly condemning the Muslim Brotherhood and less into rants about Pete Hegseth's parents supporting him at basketball games.

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Our apologies if we'd like him to disavow the Muslim Brotherhood just a little bit more clearly, as just reading on NBC News that he did isn't really proof enough.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ANTISEMITISM | DONALD TRUMP | TED CRUZ

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