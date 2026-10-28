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Rolling Stone: GOP Is Running Most Racist Election Cycle in a Generation

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 28, 2026 11:00 PM
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Rolling Stone: GOP Is Running Most Racist Election Cycle in a Generation
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Hold on to your hats — this isn't just Rolling Stone's usual hard-hitting reporting; rather, it's a commentary piece, so all claims of impartiality are off. This time, Rolling Stone is really going to let the Republicans have it. Jack Crosbie has watched the GOP drive the most racist election cycle in a generation, and he's going to get it off his chest.

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Crosbie writes:

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed … is a muslim, and is sufficiently left wing so as to invite the ire of basically every faction of American politics, including centrist Democrats, centrist Republicans, and the far right, who have taken up the cause of cutting him down with particular zeal. Trump has joined in:

“If Abdul and the Democrats win, they will open the floodgates and invite hordes of jihadis to our shores, creating a nightmare of violence and terror until you cannot even have a Christmas,” Trump said at a rally in Port Huron on Sunday. 

Trump has repeatedly issued some of the worst attacks against El-Sayed, repeating the claim that he is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood and calling him a “jihadist.” He has also gleefully mocked El-Sayed’s name at multiple campaign stops, and said over the weekend that he would “be the only senator that has to go through a metal detector before he is allowed to go in the Senate,” the implication, of course, being that he is a potential terrorist.

Sorry, we thought this rant was going to be about racism. Muslim isn't a race. Accepting campaign donations from the Muslim Brotherhood isn't a race. Being a terrorist sympathizer isn't a race. When do we get to the racism part?

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An Islamic terrorist.

This is so weak, even for Rolling Stone. If you want racism in the 2026 midterms, talk to Jasmin Crockett … she'll tell you all about it.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DONALD TRUMP | ISLAMIC TERRORISM

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