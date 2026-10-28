Rolling Stone: GOP Is Running Most Racist Election Cycle in a Generation

Hold on to your hats — this isn't just Rolling Stone's usual hard-hitting reporting; rather, it's a commentary piece, so all claims of impartiality are off. This time, Rolling Stone is really going to let the Republicans have it. Jack Crosbie has watched the GOP drive the most racist election cycle in a generation, and he's going to get it off his chest.

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Republicans Are Driving the Most Racist Election Cycle in a Generation Donald Trump and MAGA have nothing to run on but rank bigotry. Commentary: https://t.co/IkXkexePNP https://t.co/8IpoEK3cqa — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 27, 2026

Crosbie writes:

Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed … is a muslim, and is sufficiently left wing so as to invite the ire of basically every faction of American politics, including centrist Democrats, centrist Republicans, and the far right, who have taken up the cause of cutting him down with particular zeal. Trump has joined in: “If Abdul and the Democrats win, they will open the floodgates and invite hordes of jihadis to our shores, creating a nightmare of violence and terror until you cannot even have a Christmas,” Trump said at a rally in Port Huron on Sunday. Trump has repeatedly issued some of the worst attacks against El-Sayed, repeating the claim that he is a member of the Muslim Brotherhood and calling him a “jihadist.” He has also gleefully mocked El-Sayed’s name at multiple campaign stops, and said over the weekend that he would “be the only senator that has to go through a metal detector before he is allowed to go in the Senate,” the implication, of course, being that he is a potential terrorist.

Sorry, we thought this rant was going to be about racism. Muslim isn't a race. Accepting campaign donations from the Muslim Brotherhood isn't a race. Being a terrorist sympathizer isn't a race. When do we get to the racism part?

@RollingStone “Islam is a race” -Rolling Stone — New York Shade (@newyorkshade) October 28, 2026

@RollingStone Islam isn't a race and your trash publication is the racist in this scenario. — The Texas Embassy (@THETXEMBASSY) October 28, 2026

@RollingStone The dude literally wrote a paper saying black men endanger their kids by causing low birth rate unless they only mate with black women. Yet he’s the victim of racism here? — TRUTH NINJA (@TruthNinja316) October 28, 2026

@RollingStone Pointing out Abdul’s links and support of terrorists is not bigotry — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) October 28, 2026

@RollingStone If you question someone who is supported by Hasan Piker and radical jihadists you are racist? OK Rolling Stone. Whatever. — 🇺🇸Diamond Dave's Conservative Corner🇺🇸 (@MiDiamondDave) October 28, 2026

@RollingStone Pointing out his family is tied to a terrorist organization is not racist… — Mike (@AdrianH56751319) October 28, 2026

@RollingStone The rape hoax site is making stuff up again. 🙄 — Capeman (@wheresyourcape) October 27, 2026

@RollingStone Being against jihadists isn’t racist. No surprise here but I guess the publication who tried to make the Boston bombers sexy disagrees🤪. — Maha Mom (@MahaMom2024) October 28, 2026

@RollingStone Islam is not a race. You’ve become such a joke in the world of journalism. — Daniel (@DDM4Danny) October 28, 2026

@RollingStone If you question someone with actual terrorist connections you are racist according to you hacks. 🙄. — Debbie (@DebbieUSA1) October 28, 2026

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@RollingStone Islam is not a race, dipshits — Joe (@JoePetty918) October 28, 2026

@RollingStone That is some hard core guilt projection from Rolling Stone. This from the magazine that put a terrorist on its cover. — DiamondMike (@TheDiamondMike) October 28, 2026

An Islamic terrorist.

@RollingStone “Racist” in this context meaning “mean but true things”. — Brandon (@TheMidwestVet) October 28, 2026

@RollingStone Really… https://t.co/QCLf5ESII1 — Corina Riesebos (@RiesebosC) October 28, 2026

@RollingStone It’s so cute that you think Islam is a race. — Alfred the Racist Goat (@petgoatalfred) October 28, 2026

@RollingStone Muslim is not a race, and islamophobia is a made up word tp protect terrorists. — 🔴Donna Blakley🔴#MAGA! (@TheMrsBlakley) October 28, 2026

@RollingStone How is pointing out proven familial ties to terrorism racist? — Michele (@mlo_crmb) October 28, 2026

This is so weak, even for Rolling Stone. If you want racism in the 2026 midterms, talk to Jasmin Crockett … she'll tell you all about it.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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