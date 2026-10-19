DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Meat-Loving James Talarico Stops by Halal Barbecue Restaurant

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 19, 2026 5:30 PM
Advertisement
Meat-Loving James Talarico Stops by Halal Barbecue Restaurant
Twitter

Back in March, a 2022 video went viral showing Texas Senate candidate James Talarico (still wearing a COVID mask) telling an audience it was “existential” to reduce meat consumption to fight climate change, and pledging that his campaign was buying only vegan products from local vegan businesses. That's not something you say when you're trying to be elected to represent the state that produces the most beef in the nation. A day later, a spokesperson for the Talarico campaign posted the campaign's official response to the "vegan accusations" — a photo of Talarico tearing into some barbecue.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Talarico, having recovered from the flu, stopped by a halal barbecue restaurant in Dallas. Talarico not only loves trans kids; he loves Muslims, and he loves meat.

Recommended
James Woods Sums Up Gavin Newsom and His Call for a 'Blue Tsunami' With One Glorious (NSFW) Word Grateful Calvin Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

He stopped by, but did he partake? How was it? The best in Dallas?

Advertisement

There's no video of Talarico digging into some of that halal barbecue. How was it? We can understand why he didn't bring along his hot vegan girlfriend to this campaign stop.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ISLAM | JAMES TALARICO | TEXAS

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

James Woods Sums Up Gavin Newsom and His Call for a 'Blue Tsunami' With One Glorious (NSFW) Word

James Woods Sums Up Gavin Newsom and His Call for a 'Blue Tsunami' With One Glorious (NSFW) Word

Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness

Monday Morning Meme Madness

FuzzyChimp
Desperate for Clout on Elon's Platform, Two Broads Are Dragging Each Other — The Receipts Are Brutal

Desperate for Clout on Elon's Platform, Two Broads Are Dragging Each Other — The Receipts Are Brutal

Just Mindy

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos