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Attn Jake Tapper: James Talaraico Pictured With Woman Who Is Not His Hot Vegan Girlfriend

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 14, 2026 6:00 PM
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Attn Jake Tapper: James Talaraico Pictured With Woman Who Is Not His Hot Vegan Girlfriend
Sam J. - Twitchy

As our own Just Mindy reported, CNN's Jake Tapper is disgusted that we've come to the point in the campaign where Vice President JD Vance is insinuating that Texas Senate candidate James Talarico is gay — not that there's anything wrong with that. As we reported on Tuesday, Vance shot back at a supporter who shouted, "I love you," with, "I love you too, sir. In a totally platonic way, to be clear," adding, "I'm the vice president, not James Talarico."

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You might remember this spring when an interviewer asked Talarico if he had a girlfriend, and he said yes, and that she was his rock. The New York Post tracked down Talarico’s mysterious girlfriend, or as he would say, his "neighbor with a uterus," and even posted a picture of the two of them. (She hasn't been seen or heard from since.) The Bulwark's Tim Miller urged Republicans to "please post more about James Talarico’s hot vegan girlfriend."

Let's hope she's not the jealous type, because earlier this week, Talarico posted a photo with another woman: country singer Kacey Musgraves. He looks like he's not taking any chances with giving her the flu.

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He was asked if he had a favorite drag queen and was able to answer: Alyssa Edwards, who has described himself as "a drag performer that works with children."

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He's just being respectful of women's spaces, except when it comes to locker rooms and showers.

Relax, Tapper. We all know what a ladies' man Talarico is. Vance was just being a big meanie.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | JAKE TAPPER | JAMES TALARICO | JD VANCE | TEXAS

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