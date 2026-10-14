Attn Jake Tapper: James Talaraico Pictured With Woman Who Is Not His Hot Vegan Girlfriend

As our own Just Mindy reported, CNN's Jake Tapper is disgusted that we've come to the point in the campaign where Vice President JD Vance is insinuating that Texas Senate candidate James Talarico is gay — not that there's anything wrong with that. As we reported on Tuesday, Vance shot back at a supporter who shouted, "I love you," with, "I love you too, sir. In a totally platonic way, to be clear," adding, "I'm the vice president, not James Talarico."

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You might remember this spring when an interviewer asked Talarico if he had a girlfriend, and he said yes, and that she was his rock. The New York Post tracked down Talarico’s mysterious girlfriend, or as he would say, his "neighbor with a uterus," and even posted a picture of the two of them. (She hasn't been seen or heard from since.) The Bulwark's Tim Miller urged Republicans to "please post more about James Talarico’s hot vegan girlfriend."

Let's hope she's not the jealous type, because earlier this week, Talarico posted a photo with another woman: country singer Kacey Musgraves. He looks like he's not taking any chances with giving her the flu.

Don't mess with Texas. https://t.co/Yhw3ob7eUb — James Talarico (@jamestalarico) October 13, 2026

@jamestalarico Nice beard. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) October 14, 2026

@jamestalarico Is that a dude? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 13, 2026

@jamestalarico As natural as chuck Schumer putting cheese on a burger. — Hugh Janous Industries (@Hugh_JanousIND) October 13, 2026

@jamestalarico Yep, that tracks https://t.co/cSMLXbE9en — Owen Sparks (@OwenSparks) October 13, 2026

@jamestalarico Why can’t you move your left arm? — Matthieu “ne plus ultra” Koekkler 🇻🇦 (@koekkler) October 13, 2026

@jamestalarico An arm that has never seen physical activity in its entire life. https://t.co/DQbvqDeDgp — Kenny Beyer (@kennymbeyer) October 13, 2026

@jamestalarico He looks even less comfortable than he did with the brisket. — SouthernSentinel (@ProfessorXtwo) October 13, 2026

@jamestalarico Which one are you? — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) October 13, 2026

@jamestalarico I’m sorry this pic doesn’t say be careful of anything but maybe monkey pox. Just saying — Chad Caton🎙🇺🇸 (@ImFiredUp2) October 13, 2026

@jamestalarico You look horribly uncomfortable next to her. — Bizy Eve (@jendialtoo) October 14, 2026

@jamestalarico That's a female, James. Ask around about them. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) October 13, 2026

He was asked if he had a favorite drag queen and was able to answer: Alyssa Edwards, who has described himself as "a drag performer that works with children."

@jamestalarico Posing with drag queens this close to the election is certainly a bold choice. — Roswell Ricky (@RickyRoswellGA) October 13, 2026

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@jamestalarico Nice hug. It looks like she is made of poison. — Jeff Chambers (@chambers_j64568) October 13, 2026

He's just being respectful of women's spaces, except when it comes to locker rooms and showers.

@jamestalarico @lacho_ai_ I’m voting for this alpha man. He gets chicks!!! — Big Baby Jesus (@bigbabyjesus25) October 13, 2026

Relax, Tapper. We all know what a ladies' man Talarico is. Vance was just being a big meanie.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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