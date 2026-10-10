NY Candidate Rallies for Release of Illegal Alien Felon: 'Cruelty Cannot Be Our National Ethos'

As Twitchy reported on Friday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani claimed he was on the phone with President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, requesting that ICE release "New Yorker" (i.e., Dominican illegal alien) Oscar Bergdahl from custody as soon as he had recovered from his gunshot wound, courtesy of an ICE agent he tried to run down. Other politicians, such as Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, demanded a full, independent investigation of the incident.

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Yet another person has been shot by ICE — this time in New York City while his 5-year-old son was sitting in the back seat of the car. There must be a full, independent investigation into this incident - the American people deserve answers and accountability now. — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) October 9, 2026

@SenJackyRosen He rammed an ICE vehicle with his kid in the car. — LV (@Senteney) October 10, 2026

@SenJackyRosen Absolutely. And the investigation should focus on why local authorities have refused to work with ICE - leading to situations like this. — ITRando (@it_rando) October 10, 2026

@SenJackyRosen Do you demand this type of action when an American citizen is killed by an illegal alien? I’ll wait. — JC (@JCCinTexas) October 9, 2026

By all means, let's investigate why an illegal alien with a lengthy rap sheet was free to commit more crimes.

Micah Lasher is running for Congress from New York City and had one of the lamest responses to the shooting we've seen. He posted a video of himself at a rally demanding the immediate release of the convicted felon and illegal alien.

We are here in Foley Square demanding the immediate release of Oscar Belgal, and ICE out of New York and abolished. Cruelty cannot be our national ethos. https://t.co/KLmdFDY4OU — Micah Lasher (@MicahLasher) October 9, 2026

@MicahLasher Democrats literally rallying in support of a foreign gang banger and drug dealer — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing (@obiopiah) October 10, 2026

@MicahLasher You mean the heroin dealer out on cashless bail awaiting trail for heroin possession and distribution. Who got caught with enough heroin to wipe out a city block? Was out selling heroin with his five year old in tow? https://t.co/z8LDayxSYT — S C Memolo (@SenseNotNoise) October 9, 2026

@MicahLasher Micah wants to release of a foreign national, multi-time felony arrested gang banger, who committed attempted murder yesterday of two federal agents while endangering the welfare of a 5 yr old. Micah, based on the above facts, care to tell us why? Your handlers are listening... — AmericanCincinnatus (@Cincinnatus_GW) October 10, 2026

@MicahLasher So you want to release an illegal criminal and gang member? Why not just empty all the jails too? I didn't think anyone could be worse than Nadler, but you're making a good effort to get there. — DonnieJamesRio (@donjrio) October 9, 2026

He'll get elected. It's New York City, and he's the Democrat nominee.

@MicahLasher Once again, leftists Democrats show support for criminal illegally present aliens. They prefer foreigners over citizens. — Randy Callahan (@Gulfvetfed) October 10, 2026

@MicahLasher Mercy to the guilty is cruelty to the innocent. I’d be for releasing him too, on condition that any politician supporting it serves the same sentence he does for any future crimes. — mattf (@mfmf100) October 10, 2026

@MicahLasher What immigration laws do you and the Democrat Party want enforced? None? — Sheila Okinawa (@OkinawaSheila) October 10, 2026

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@MicahLasher Why do Democrats have such unconditional love for criminal illegals? It is really weird. — Dale Betterton (@DaleBetterton) October 10, 2026

@MicahLasher Why would you want the release of a career criminal? Make it make sense. Has he not done enough crime yet? — Matty Mo (@MontyMatt) October 10, 2026

@MicahLasher Your mercy for the drug dealing gang banger is multitudes of cruelty for the law abiding community you will release him to predate. — MadMazer001 (@MadMazer001) October 10, 2026

@MicahLasher Textbook suicidal empathy — doggo (@doggoze) October 10, 2026

@MicahLasher Because ICE is going to listen to you? LOL — Albert Gattullo (@algattullo) October 10, 2026

@MicahLasher Of course you are. You let the invaders in You let the felon out on bail You disregarded the detention order You cheered as an invader felon attacked an agent with his car. — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) October 10, 2026

@MicahLasher He is a violent felon and does not belong in the U.S. What part of this don’t you understand? Why are you advocating for illegality? — jhouse678 (@jhouse678) October 10, 2026

@MicahLasher Why wasn’t he in jail already — Mike Waldron (@MikeWaldro98769) October 10, 2026

@MicahLasher Stop harboring criminals and maybe ICE wouldn't have much reason to be there. This is not rocket science, Micah. — Trip in Charlotte NC (@TripNC1963) October 10, 2026

Democrats are demanding Oscar Belgal’s release, but cannot explain why their community benefits from keeping an illegal alien with a grand-larceny conviction and ties to the Trinitarios gang. What does his presence do for the families living there? Why fight so hard to keep him? Civilizations all throughout history protected their communities by removing foreign criminals. Democrats in the richest city on the planet march to keep them. It defies common sense. This is a mental disorder. — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) October 10, 2026

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… him? Civilizations all throughout history protected their communities by removing foreign criminals. Democrats in the richest city on the planet march to keep them. It defies common sense. This is a mental disorder.

"Cruelty cannot be our national ethos." No, and neither can suicidal empathy. Weak men like Lasher create hard times.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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