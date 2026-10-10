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NY Candidate Rallies for Release of Illegal Alien Felon: 'Cruelty Cannot Be Our National Ethos'

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 10, 2026 9:00 PM
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NY Candidate Rallies for Release of Illegal Alien Felon: 'Cruelty Cannot Be Our National Ethos'
Twitchy

As Twitchy reported on Friday, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani claimed he was on the phone with President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, requesting that ICE release "New Yorker" (i.e., Dominican illegal alien) Oscar Bergdahl from custody as soon as he had recovered from his gunshot wound, courtesy of an ICE agent he tried to run down. Other politicians, such as Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, demanded a full, independent investigation of the incident.

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By all means, let's investigate why an illegal alien with a lengthy rap sheet was free to commit more crimes.

Micah Lasher is running for Congress from New York City and had one of the lamest responses to the shooting we've seen. He posted a video of himself at a rally demanding the immediate release of the convicted felon and illegal alien.

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He'll get elected. It's New York City, and he's the Democrat nominee.

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The post continues:

… him? Civilizations all throughout history protected their communities by removing foreign criminals. Democrats in the richest city on the planet march to keep them. It defies common sense. This is a mental disorder.

"Cruelty cannot be our national ethos." No, and neither can suicidal empathy. Weak men like Lasher create hard times.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics DEMOCRAT PARTY | ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | NEW YORK

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