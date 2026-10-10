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NYPost Has More on 'Absolutely Not a New Yorker' ICE Shot Who Mamdani Wanted to Keep on the Street

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 10, 2026 10:04 AM
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NYPost Has More on 'Absolutely Not a New Yorker' ICE Shot Who Mamdani Wanted to Keep on the Street
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

This week in New York City, ICE attempted to take a criminal illegal alien into custody. The man resisted, and according to ICE he tried to use his vehicle (with his child in the back seat) as a weapon, and as a result he was shot and wounded. 

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The illegal alien has a lengthy criminal background and a gang affiliation, but despite that some in the media knew exactly how to spin this:

"Man"?

Mayor Mamdani slammed ICE for shooting a fellow New Yorker who he wishes were still on the streets of his city:

Seriously?

If Mamdani wants to know who makes the city less safe, it's people like this guy: 

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This is the kind of person Mamdani and the Democrats are trying to protect, and they don't say a word about the victims of criminal illegal aliens:

The Dominican Republic native shot by ICE agents in The Bronx was a migrant with an alarming rap sheet — who apparently benefited from New York’s lax bail and sanctuary laws, allowing him to remain on the streets, according to sources and court records.

Oscar Belgal, 28, is believed to have entered the US illegally around 2022, robbed someone at gunpoint in Fordham Heights a year later, allegedly sold dangerous drugs within months of his conviction in 2025 and was even allegedly connected to a violent street gang.

None of that stopped Mayor Zohran Mamdani from referring to Belgal as “a New Yorker” in a raging tribute Thursday against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement — a label some Bronx locals took offense to.

“I don’t consider him a New Yorker,” fumed Bronx mom Migdalia Martinez, whose 12-year-old son Jacob Freytas was killed in gangland crossfire while riding his bike in July.

[...]

Federal sources said it’s believed Belgal slipped into the US with a migrant caravan in 2022 without encountering border patrol.

By December 2023, he’d been arrested for the armed robbery a month prior, according to authorities and court records.

Belgal was driving with two people in the backseat along Morris Avenue, when he turned and pointed a gun at them while demanding “give me your jewelry or I will shoot you,” according to the criminal complaint.

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The Biden administration waved this guy into the country and Mamdani was happy to have him in New York City.

Much of the rest of the media will no doubt continue to call him a "New York City dad shot by ICE." 

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | NEW YORK | SANCTUARY CITIES

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