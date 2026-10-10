NYPost Has More on 'Absolutely Not a New Yorker' ICE Shot Who Mamdani Wanted to Keep on the Street

This week in New York City, ICE attempted to take a criminal illegal alien into custody. The man resisted, and according to ICE he tried to use his vehicle (with his child in the back seat) as a weapon, and as a result he was shot and wounded.

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The illegal alien has a lengthy criminal background and a gang affiliation, but despite that some in the media knew exactly how to spin this:

🚨 ICE agent shoots man in front of 5-year-old boy in New York City. Details: https://t.co/Y20lxUoC6M https://t.co/ZkFNi8p3Ys — TMZ (@TMZ) October 9, 2026

NEW: A man who was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer in New York City on Thursday was in a vehicle with a 5-year-old child at the time. https://t.co/Uv9XKwa98u — ABC News (@ABC) October 9, 2026

"Man"?

Mayor Mamdani slammed ICE for shooting a fellow New Yorker who he wishes were still on the streets of his city:

I am angry tonight. Because today ICE shot a New Yorker. They shot a New Yorker while his five year old child was in the car. ICE makes this city less safe. We want them out. Now. https://t.co/ZizKB0OP7S — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) October 9, 2026

Seriously?

If Mamdani wants to know who makes the city less safe, it's people like this guy:

Today’s cover: ‘Criminal illegal’ migrant shot by ICE has rap sheet of alarming crimes — and is ‘absolutely not’ a New Yorker: neighbors https://t.co/z6AAcCzSEw https://t.co/VZaXnWW4aI — New York Post (@nypost) October 10, 2026

This is the kind of person Mamdani and the Democrats are trying to protect, and they don't say a word about the victims of criminal illegal aliens:

The Dominican Republic native shot by ICE agents in The Bronx was a migrant with an alarming rap sheet — who apparently benefited from New York’s lax bail and sanctuary laws, allowing him to remain on the streets, according to sources and court records. Oscar Belgal, 28, is believed to have entered the US illegally around 2022, robbed someone at gunpoint in Fordham Heights a year later, allegedly sold dangerous drugs within months of his conviction in 2025 and was even allegedly connected to a violent street gang. None of that stopped Mayor Zohran Mamdani from referring to Belgal as “a New Yorker” in a raging tribute Thursday against US Immigration and Customs Enforcement — a label some Bronx locals took offense to. “I don’t consider him a New Yorker,” fumed Bronx mom Migdalia Martinez, whose 12-year-old son Jacob Freytas was killed in gangland crossfire while riding his bike in July. [...] Federal sources said it’s believed Belgal slipped into the US with a migrant caravan in 2022 without encountering border patrol. By December 2023, he’d been arrested for the armed robbery a month prior, according to authorities and court records. Belgal was driving with two people in the backseat along Morris Avenue, when he turned and pointed a gun at them while demanding “give me your jewelry or I will shoot you,” according to the criminal complaint.

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The Biden administration waved this guy into the country and Mamdani was happy to have him in New York City.

@nypost Once again the DSA Mayor demonstrates his love for the criminal who in this case is an illegal alien and a gang member. — Aleks Andrzejewski (@OleksLife) October 10, 2026

@nypost Thank you for factually calling what he is. — Don Julio jr. (@Donjuliojr69) October 10, 2026

Much of the rest of the media will no doubt continue to call him a "New York City dad shot by ICE."

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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