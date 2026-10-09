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DHS Secretary Mullin Absolutely Destroys Mayor Mamdani's Anti-ICE Theatrics and Lies

Doug P. Follow @thepowersthatbe
Oct 09, 2026 11:12 AM
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DHS Secretary Mullin Absolutely Destroys Mayor Mamdani's Anti-ICE Theatrics and Lies
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

There are now protests in New York City led by Mayor Mamdani after an illegal alien with a criminal history was shot and injured by ICE. The Department of Homeland Security said the man refused commands from the officers and attempted to use his vehicle as a weapon while his young child was in the back seat. 

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Mamdani is now doing his outrage thing (which the Dems never do when an illegal attacks a citizen).

The mayor also said he called Trump to ask for the illegal to be released from federal custody, and you can guess how that went. 

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin has had enough of Mamdani's attempts to protect lawbreakers while demonizing law enforcement. 

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Leftist/socialist Democrats like Mamdani have their "priorities," and protecting law-abiding American citizens is not among them: 

"NYPD officers are some of the finest officers we have out there. Just last week, one was stabbed seven times by illegals. One that we had a detainer on that New York released. Both had extensive criminal backgrounds." 

"Did the mayor of New York say anything about that? Did the individuals that's in the streets demanding justice for this criminal that we picked up yesterday? Did anybody come out for the officer that was stabbed seven times by these criminals?" "Not a word was said. Not a word was said by the mayor. Not a word was said by the governor."

Democrats like Mamdani make protecting illegal aliens, even violent criminals, their top priority. 

Here's the full video of Mullin hammering Mamdani.

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"His words are dangerous and incite hostility." 

And that's Mamdani's intent. 

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ICE | ILLEGAL ALIEN | ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION | MARKWAYNE MULLIN | NEW YORK

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