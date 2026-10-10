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Hip-Hop Artist: Trump Regime to Execute Paraplegic Palestinian Psychiatrist Imprisoned for 17 Years

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 10, 2026 6:00 PM
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Hip-Hop Artist: Trump Regime to Execute Paraplegic Palestinian Psychiatrist Imprisoned for 17 Years
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As Twitchy has reported, there have been a lot of hot takes not just about the execution of Nidal Hasan, the Fort Hood terrorist who killed 13 people and injured many more, but also about plans to livestream the firing squad execution on December 3. Former State Department spokesman under President Joe Biden, Ned Price, said the execution was just "trademark performative bravado" that will only "spawn more radicalized zealots" and make America less safe.

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Lowkey is a British rapper on Spotify with 78,000 monthly listeners to tunes such as "Long Live Palestine" and "Palestine Will Never Die." Whom we refer to as the Fort Hood terrorist, Lowkey calls "a paraplegic Palestinian psychiatrist who has spent 17 years in prison." There are plenty of proposed Community Notes pointing out that Hasan is an American citizen born in Arlington, Virginia, not a Palestinian. Yes, he's confined to a wheelchair, which is the result of being injured in a shootout with police, who prevented him from killing even more service members.

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That's no way to treat an esteemed Palestinian psychiatrist.

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"Paraplegic Palestinian psychiatrist" is the new "austere religious scholar." Did we mention he's not Palestinian?

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News Topics DOMESTIC TERRORISM | GAZA | PALESTINIANS | TERRORISM

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