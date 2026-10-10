Hip-Hop Artist: Trump Regime to Execute Paraplegic Palestinian Psychiatrist Imprisoned for 17 Years

As Twitchy has reported, there have been a lot of hot takes not just about the execution of Nidal Hasan, the Fort Hood terrorist who killed 13 people and injured many more, but also about plans to livestream the firing squad execution on December 3. Former State Department spokesman under President Joe Biden, Ned Price, said the execution was just "trademark performative bravado" that will only "spawn more radicalized zealots" and make America less safe.

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Lowkey is a British rapper on Spotify with 78,000 monthly listeners to tunes such as "Long Live Palestine" and "Palestine Will Never Die." Whom we refer to as the Fort Hood terrorist, Lowkey calls "a paraplegic Palestinian psychiatrist who has spent 17 years in prison." There are plenty of proposed Community Notes pointing out that Hasan is an American citizen born in Arlington, Virginia, not a Palestinian. Yes, he's confined to a wheelchair, which is the result of being injured in a shootout with police, who prevented him from killing even more service members.

The Trump regime is going to execute a paraplegic Palestinian psychiatrist who has spent 17 years in prison by firing squad, and livestream it. No other country in the world currently televises or livestreams executions. — Lowkey (@Lowkey0nline) October 9, 2026

@Lowkey0nline ‘Palestinian psychiatrist’ You absolute clown He’s a murderous jihadist who cowardly gunned down 13 people PLUS an unborn child in a pregnant woman’s stomach And you wanna spin it with ‘Palestinian psychiatrist’ — Ben Leo (@Benleo) October 9, 2026

@Lowkey0nline Leaving out the part where he murdered over a dozen people is an interesting choice. I don’t like the live-streaming thing but I’m not so intellectually dishonest as to pretend the guy is some kind of victim. — Aidan Mattis (@MattisRedacted) October 10, 2026

@Lowkey0nline Why is he a paraplegic? — Extremely Careless (@Shanghaibeast) October 10, 2026

@Lowkey0nline A terrorist who became paraplegic after being shot during his evil act, who should have been put down 17 years ago, finally gets his due. — Zero Followers- Leif Von Eric Kat (@Liefvonerickat) October 9, 2026

@Lowkey0nline No fuck face … they are going to execute a shit bag terrorist who murdered 13 people and wounded 30 more. I don’t care if they have to strap him to a board to have him stand up straight… he’s getting everything he deserves — Kirch'OMatic (@Bill_Kirch) October 9, 2026

That's no way to treat an esteemed Palestinian psychiatrist.

@Lowkey0nline Wow, great job of not skipping over any important details. — Chris McKeever 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@TheRealMcKeever) October 10, 2026

@Lowkey0nline ‘a paraplegic Palestinian psychiatrist’ 😂😂 Ok then bud, ok — Holly F. (@Hollyjeeny) October 9, 2026

@Lowkey0nline Holy cherry picking Batman! Seriously, that was better than even the mainstream media’s article titles. Very impressive! — Mhods (@OIIIEGA) October 9, 2026

@Lowkey0nline America has always been a country of innovators. Sorry about your friend. — Diogenes (@____Diogenes___) October 10, 2026

@Lowkey0nline Good - this particular psychiatrist murdered 13 of his fellow soldiers in cold blood, he is not only a jihadist and a murderer, but also a traitor. The only thing they are doing wrong is using a firing squad, this is too dignified. He deserves to be hanged. — Don't Tread (@tastysquirrel7) October 9, 2026

@Lowkey0nline Low key it's going to be awesome. — Craig Voss (@Craig1454) October 10, 2026

@Lowkey0nline Kinda crazy that they plucked a Palestinian man out of Gaza so they could execute him on live television. — Ian 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@ianban87) October 9, 2026

@Lowkey0nline Paraplegic Palestinian psychiatrist… Or a mass murder? I’m not going to watch it but I’m certainly not going to shed any tears for that piece of shit or any other terrorist to get what’s coming to them. — G V (@gv49ers) October 10, 2026

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@Lowkey0nline I would prefer they put his wheelchair riding ass in a demolition derby with cars, but we can't always get what we want. — Egg Shen (@Jwave630) October 10, 2026

@Lowkey0nline Palestine livestreamed a lot of executions on October 7. Some of the victims were children. — Creme Egg Nationalist (@Tired_ofit_All) October 10, 2026

@Lowkey0nline Your ableist bigot, that crippled murderer is just as capable of facing execution for his mass murders as any normal psychopath mass murderer. How dare you try to use his disability as a way to diminish his equality. — Kal (@kalironside) October 10, 2026

"Paraplegic Palestinian psychiatrist" is the new "austere religious scholar." Did we mention he's not Palestinian?

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