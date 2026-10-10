DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS EDITORS
CONTRIBUTORS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

At Least Six Soldiers Planning to File Religious Exemptions to Be Kept Off Nidal Hasan Firing Squad

Brett T. Follow @TwitchyBrett
Oct 10, 2026 7:00 PM
Advertisement
At Least Six Soldiers Planning to File Religious Exemptions to Be Kept Off Nidal Hasan Firing Squad
ImgFlip

There are so many hot takes flying around social media about the upcoming execution of "paraplegic Palestinian psychiatrist" Nidal Hasan on December 3 by firing squad. Fans of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's sidewalk assassination by Luigi Manigone are getting the vapors, calling you a "legit psychopath if you want to watch a public execution." Shaun "Talcum X" King can't believe they're going to execute a man in a wheelchair. 

Advertisement

It's not like they would let him run around free otherwise as target practice.

Anthony LaMesa relates an exchange on CNN in which an Army officer said that letting troops in uniform watch Hasan get shot to death would cause irreparable generational trauma. 

"… death is irreparable."

Generational harm? Seriously? Does this officer know what the Army trains troops to do?

Recommended
Manlet MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Dave Portnoy’s Body After Being Called a Terrorist Just Mindy NY Candidate Rallies for Release of Illegal Alien Felon: 'Cruelty Cannot Be Our National Ethos' Brett T.
Advertisement

In related news, The Washington Sun reports that at least six soldiers have filed for religious exemptions to keep them off of the firing squad. It would be interesting to know which religion. Hasan's religion led him to kill 13 people, including a pregnant woman.

"A nonprofit leader." That nonprofit would be the Military Religious Freedom Foundation — probably the same people who had a fit the other day when Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said he was establishing an Office of Religious Affairs.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Maybe they don't want their children to suffer the generational trauma that will haunt them and their children's children.

***

Editor's Note: Thanks to President Trump and War Secretary Pete Hegseth's leadership, the warrior ethos is coming back to America's military.

Help us continue to report on Trump and Hegseth's successes as they make our military great again. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ISLAMIC TERRORISM | MILITARY | PETE HEGSETH | VETERANS

Comments

VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Manlet MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Dave Portnoy’s Body After Being Called a Terrorist

Manlet MI Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed Mocks Dave Portnoy’s Body After Being Called a Terrorist

Just Mindy
NY Candidate Rallies for Release of Illegal Alien Felon: 'Cruelty Cannot Be Our National Ethos'

NY Candidate Rallies for Release of Illegal Alien Felon: 'Cruelty Cannot Be Our National Ethos'

Brett T.
Brian Stelter Says Nuked ABC News Hit Piece on Trump’s Sons Was ‘Posted Prematurely’

Brian Stelter Says Nuked ABC News Hit Piece on Trump’s Sons Was ‘Posted Prematurely’

Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy: Hilarious Political Commentary &amp; Current Events Videos