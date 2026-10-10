At Least Six Soldiers Planning to File Religious Exemptions to Be Kept Off Nidal Hasan Firing Squad

There are so many hot takes flying around social media about the upcoming execution of "paraplegic Palestinian psychiatrist" Nidal Hasan on December 3 by firing squad. Fans of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's sidewalk assassination by Luigi Manigone are getting the vapors, calling you a "legit psychopath if you want to watch a public execution." Shaun "Talcum X" King can't believe they're going to execute a man in a wheelchair.

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To be clear the man they are saying they will execute ON TV is PARAPLEGIC in a wheelchair. — Shaun King (@shaunking) October 9, 2026

It's not like they would let him run around free otherwise as target practice.

Anthony LaMesa relates an exchange on CNN in which an Army officer said that letting troops in uniform watch Hasan get shot to death would cause irreparable generational trauma.

“It takes away everything America stands for when we do public executions,” one Army officer with multiple deployments to the Middle East told CNN. “The generational harm caused by allowing troops in uniform to stand in front of a man in a wheelchair and watch him get shot to death is irreparable.” — Anthony LaMesa (@ajlamesa) October 10, 2026

"… death is irreparable."

Generational harm? Seriously? Does this officer know what the Army trains troops to do?

@ajlamesa That anonymous army officer does not speak for us. That officer is weak and feckless, if they are even real at all. — InfantryDort (@infantrydort) October 10, 2026

@ajlamesa An anonymous clown? Do we believe if this person even exists I’m raising my hand to say no. — SMJaniczek (@janiczek_m) October 10, 2026

@ajlamesa If the wheelchair is the issue, I'm sure we can tie him upright to a post or something. To the point, I want him to see it coming. No blindfold and no cigarette. He disgraced the uniform. — jajcatsc (J-Cat) 🇺🇸 (@jajcatsc1) October 10, 2026

@ajlamesa You won't believe this part but, they won't "watch him get shot", they get to shoot him! With luck multiple times until he is expired. — Blaise Grenke (@BlaiseGrenke) October 10, 2026

@ajlamesa "Generational harm" sounds like something a pussy would complain about. — LDSLawyer (@LDSLaw) October 10, 2026

@ajlamesa I wonder how many soldiers the reporter had to talk to before getting this preferred answer? — John Lee Pettimore (@AurelianSpeaks) October 10, 2026

In related news, The Washington Sun reports that at least six soldiers have filed for religious exemptions to keep them off of the firing squad. It would be interesting to know which religion. Hasan's religion led him to kill 13 people, including a pregnant woman.

At least six soldiers are planning to file for preliminary religious exemptions to avoid participating in the firing squad execution of Nidal Mikal Hasan, a nonprofit leader told The Sun. https://t.co/2bnRy94rCe — The Washington Sun (@washingtonsun) October 9, 2026

"A nonprofit leader." That nonprofit would be the Military Religious Freedom Foundation — probably the same people who had a fit the other day when Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said he was establishing an Office of Religious Affairs.

@washingtonsun 6 soldiers? Out of a MILLION? LOL. There are men lined up right now who would consider it an HONOR to pull that trigger. Trust me. They want justice for the soldiers this Islamic thug murdered in cold blood. They’ve waited 17 years for this. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) October 10, 2026

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@washingtonsun 287,283 soldiers have submitted their names to participate in the firing squad for Nidal Hasan. — Texas Trigger (@TexasTrent) October 10, 2026

@washingtonsun Sounds like a bunch of pussies self reporting. Chapter them all out of the service. — RebelEagle (@RebelEagleX) October 10, 2026

@washingtonsun I served. I'll do it. — Steven Coster (@Hobartneck) October 10, 2026

@washingtonsun LOL so many would crawl over glass to take those places. — Scott A Lavender (@scottalavender) October 10, 2026

@washingtonsun ...was anyone forcing them? I'd imagine there are volunteers aplenty. — Gregory Levitsky (@LevitskyGregory) October 10, 2026

@washingtonsun Something tells me there will be no shortage of volunteers to step up — Martydamus (@martydamus) October 10, 2026

@washingtonsun I'm sure there are plenty who will. I'll come back on active duty to carry it out! — Mike McNeill (@acmike72) October 10, 2026

@washingtonsun @PeteHegseth if you can't find somebody I will do it. — Matt Nellans (@MattNellans) October 10, 2026

@washingtonsun All of six people? Wow, dug in hard for this story, huh? I volunteer. — GUNNER (@thedeziner) October 10, 2026

@washingtonsun I could see 1 million veterans that would volunteer in a second. — Eagles (@Ed53861632) October 10, 2026

@washingtonsun Let em. Many are waiting in line for the privilege. — Steve Pert (@Steve813305) October 10, 2026

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@washingtonsun Then why are they soldiers? What did they think they were signing up for? Kumbaya sung by the fireside? — QueenEmyB (@QueenEmyB1) October 10, 2026

@washingtonsun "At least 6 soldiers" means they don't have any real source and proves this is engagement farming 101. — Shamshunite (@shamshunite) October 10, 2026

@washingtonsun This is such a made up joke story. Please cancel yourselves and disband your propaganda network. — Joe_Hoegan (@sleepin_volk) October 10, 2026

Maybe they don't want their children to suffer the generational trauma that will haunt them and their children's children.

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