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Get Out Already: Mahmoud Khalil Sues Heritage Foundation, Stephen Miller Under KKK Act

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on July 15, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Question: Who is funding all of Hamas cheerleader Mahmoud Khalil's lawsuits? The obvious question is why he is still here in the first place. Back in April, our own Just Mindy reported that the Columbia graduate student was issued a final order of removal by the Board of Immigration. In May, he appealed his deportation case to the Supreme Court after a federal appeals court declined to review it. For someone who's not an American citizen, Khalil sure knows his way around the legal system. As we reported in July 2025, Khalil had filed a suit against the government, demanding $20 million for his arrest and detention, or, instead of a payout, an official apology from the government.

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Can we please just get rid of this guy?

On Tuesday, Khalil announced that he had sued the Heritage Foundation, Stephen Miller, and others under the KKK Act and promised to not stop fighting until everyone who contributed to him missing the birth of his son while in ICE detention answered for it.

The post continues:

But this lawsuit is about far more than what was done to me. It is about a coordinated, ongoing plot to punish, silence, and intimidate everyone who dares to dissent and speak out for Palestinian liberation. We will hold them accountable.

What about Khalil's coordinated plot to keep Jewish students off of the Columbia University campus while leading pro-Hamas cheers?

For legal reasons this editor cannot comprehend. He doesn't appear to have a job. He showed up at Zohran Mamdani's victory party and was invited to Gracie Mansion for a Ramadan celebration.

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That seems to be the prevailing sentiment. Now let's get it done. 

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY HAMAS ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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