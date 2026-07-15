Get Out Already: Mahmoud Khalil Sues Heritage Foundation, Stephen Miller Under KKK Act

Question: Who is funding all of Hamas cheerleader Mahmoud Khalil's lawsuits? The obvious question is why he is still here in the first place. Back in April, our own Just Mindy reported that the Columbia graduate student was issued a final order of removal by the Board of Immigration. In May, he appealed his deportation case to the Supreme Court after a federal appeals court declined to review it. For someone who's not an American citizen, Khalil sure knows his way around the legal system. As we reported in July 2025, Khalil had filed a suit against the government, demanding $20 million for his arrest and detention, or, instead of a payout, an official apology from the government.

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Can we please just get rid of this guy?

On Tuesday, Khalil announced that he had sued the Heritage Foundation, Stephen Miller, and others under the KKK Act and promised to not stop fighting until everyone who contributed to him missing the birth of his son while in ICE detention answered for it.

Today, I sued the Heritage Foundation, Stephen Miller, a Columbia affiliate, and others under the KKK Act. I will not stop fighting until everyone who willingly contributed to my missing the birth of my son—and 104 days of my life—answers for it. More actions will come soon.… https://t.co/QLthg0Nbj0 — Mahmoud Khalil | محمود خليل (@mahmoudkhalel) July 14, 2026

The post continues:

But this lawsuit is about far more than what was done to me. It is about a coordinated, ongoing plot to punish, silence, and intimidate everyone who dares to dissent and speak out for Palestinian liberation. We will hold them accountable.

What about Khalil's coordinated plot to keep Jewish students off of the Columbia University campus while leading pro-Hamas cheers?

We graciously allow a foreigner to come here as a student. That student turns out to be an anti-American pro-terrorist Western civilization-hating bigot and activist. And now he gets to stay here forever. Suicidal. https://t.co/YnC0NILBLK — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 14, 2026

I thought this piece of shit was going to be deported. Why is he still here? — Harold ☘️ (@Nikk1066) July 14, 2026

For legal reasons this editor cannot comprehend. He doesn't appear to have a job. He showed up at Zohran Mamdani's victory party and was invited to Gracie Mansion for a Ramadan celebration.

Tick tock, Mahmoud



Your cert petition is due in less than six weeks



Get your affairs in order, you’ll be back in Algeria sooner than you realize — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) July 14, 2026

This guy’s final order of removal has been upheld three times already. Why is he still in the country filing frivolous lawsuits? https://t.co/xnnrCBVN27 — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) July 14, 2026

Dear @marcorubio, why is he still in America? — Hale (@OswaldHale) July 14, 2026

Just how powerless are the US, really, that they can't get rid of this asshole?

Absolutely embarrassing.🫣 — EchoVoid (@2496tre) July 14, 2026

The Constitution protects lawful speech, but it does not permit a litigant to evade Congress’s jurisdictional commands by relabeling an immigration appeal as a Ku Klux Klan Act conspiracy. — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) July 14, 2026

None of these lawsuits have any standing. Enjoy the limited time you have in America, terrorist scum. You’ll be out soon. — Covenant Signal (@CovenantSignal) July 14, 2026

You're an indictment on our immigration system and today's Left. You have no business being in the USA, a place you hate. You represent so much of the problem. — John Lamerton (@BigSkyLamerton) July 14, 2026

Your son will be with you in Algeria soon



Families who get deported together stay together 🥰 — RiverOaksGuy (@Bowtiedplayer) July 14, 2026

Just leave, dude. — Bully (@BullyEsq) July 14, 2026

The biggest troll on American soil. You hate this country yet fight to stay all the while taking advantage of our country. Sickening. — Stacy Plante (@skplante) July 14, 2026

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You’re such a cry baby…. Who’s paying your legal bills? 😉 — TheJewishAlly (@TheJewishAlly) July 14, 2026

Get out, you worthless parasite. Have you ever considered a job? No, you wouldn't because you are a lazy, dishonorable man who doesn't take care of his own family. You're a bum. — RubyRight (@RubyR68) July 14, 2026

Mahmoud Khalil will hopefully be living in Algeria, Syria or Egypt when this frivolous lawsuit is thrown out of court. https://t.co/onPBeGQPOy — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) July 14, 2026

At this point get the fuck out of my country you illegal fascist anti-Semitic piece of shit https://t.co/u1WWDJtwmE — John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) July 14, 2026

That seems to be the prevailing sentiment. Now let's get it done.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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