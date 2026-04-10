'Start Packing Your Bags': Mahmoud Khalil’s Latest Appeal Rejected, Deportation Looms ... Fingers Crossed

Mahmoud Khalil might eat dinner at Gracie Mansion with Mayor Mamdani, but the immigration board just rejected his latest appeal, and he is one step closer to being deported. Fingers crossed.

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Immigration board denies Mahmoud Khalil's appeal, bringing activist one step closer to deportation https://t.co/7J8aOG0yR4 pic.twitter.com/w4LBAtJnbn — New York Post (@nypost) April 10, 2026

An immigration appeals board has denied Mahmoud Khalil’s latest bid to dismiss his deportation case, a largely expected ruling that brings the former Columbia University graduate student and Palestinian activist one step closer to re-arrest and possible expulsion. The Board of Immigration Appeals issued the final order of removal on Thursday, according to Khalil’s lawyers. The board’s rulings are not public, and an inquiry to the US Department of Justice was not immediately returned. Khalil said he was not surprised by the ruling, which he called “biased and politically motivated.” His attorneys said he cannot be lawfully detained or deported as he pursues a separate case in the federal court system.

It shouldn't be this hard to get rid of people like this scum ball.

Start packing your bags, Mahmoud.



You’re going HOME. https://t.co/u6ohTFlXWE — Congressman Randy Fine (@RepFine) April 10, 2026

Congressman Fine is feeling mighty fine about this decision.

Who paid for him to be a “student” into his 30s? Who is paying for his lawyers? Who is fixing things at schools like Columbia so students who are not completing full course loads can remain enrolled? Who is behind these middle-aged student activists? https://t.co/U6KpPSQeFL — Daniel Friedman (@DanFriedman81) April 10, 2026

This is an excellent question. This man has a family. Why is he not working? Why is he spending his time on a college campus harassing Jewish students? Why was he allowed permanent residency in America? What exactly does he bring to the table?

Amazing he’s still here. Look how many resources have to be spent to deport just *one* person. This is what folks mean when they say such processes exceed due process and simply aren’t feasible on a massive scale. He’s had plenty of process. Time to leave. https://t.co/97Dn93Crrv — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) April 10, 2026

That's the infuriating part. This process is being abused. There should be one appeal and then go home. Allowing years of appeals in multiple different courts is outrageous.

Terrorist supporter that is darling of the Left and their mouthpiece media one step closer to deportation despite the best efforts of the anti-Trump courts. https://t.co/vnNjkyqRvt — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 10, 2026

I know hard-working Americans who worked for 12 years to have the perfect grades and resume, and got accepted to Columbia University.



After Mahmoud Kahlil led the student intifada, they had to find themselves a different School to go to.



This Syrian-Algerian National has cost… https://t.co/uShZkskF6u pic.twitter.com/Uo7wH2vWsV — Rabbi Poupko (@RabbiPoupko) April 10, 2026

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No man should be allowed to come into America and harass our young people. These students had to stop attending class. How is this acceptable?

How

Many

Hearings

Does

This

Terrorist

Get? https://t.co/E5R9CFidwL — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) April 10, 2026

HOW IS HE STILL HERE?! WHO is paying his legal fees?!? https://t.co/ob5nFWKGvc — Debra Lea (@thedebralea) April 10, 2026

NGOs on the Left.

He shouldn't have been allowed the same rights as real Americans.



Glad he will be gone soon. https://t.co/qILrKc2Kx4 — Shirion Collective (@ShirionOrg) April 10, 2026

Not soon enough.

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