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'Start Packing Your Bags': Mahmoud Khalil’s Latest Appeal Rejected, Deportation Looms ... Fingers Crossed

justmindy
justmindy | 9:00 PM on April 10, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Mahmoud Khalil might eat dinner at Gracie Mansion with Mayor Mamdani, but the immigration board just rejected his latest appeal, and he is one step closer to being deported. Fingers crossed.

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An immigration appeals board has denied Mahmoud Khalil’s latest bid to dismiss his deportation case, a largely expected ruling that brings the former Columbia University graduate student and Palestinian activist one step closer to re-arrest and possible expulsion.

The Board of Immigration Appeals issued the final order of removal on Thursday, according to Khalil’s lawyers.

The board’s rulings are not public, and an inquiry to the US Department of Justice was not immediately returned. 

Khalil said he was not surprised by the ruling, which he called “biased and politically motivated.”

His attorneys said he cannot be lawfully detained or deported as he pursues a separate case in the federal court system.

It shouldn't be this hard to get rid of people like this scum ball. 

Congressman Fine is feeling mighty fine about this decision.

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This is an excellent question. This man has a family. Why is he not working? Why is he spending his time on a college campus harassing Jewish students? Why was he allowed permanent residency in America? What exactly does he bring to the table?

That's the infuriating part. This process is being abused. There should be one appeal and then go home. Allowing years of appeals in multiple different courts is outrageous. 

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No man should be allowed to come into America and harass our young people. These students had to stop attending class. How is this acceptable?

NGOs on the Left.

Not soon enough.

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