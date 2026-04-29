Mahmoud Khalil Tells New York Magazine He Misses His Old Life (Let’s Send Him Home)

Just like Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia, pro-Hamas agitator Mahmoud Khalil seems to be impossible to get rid of. New York Magazine decided to give Khalil a platform to reflect on his poor life one year after he was detained by ICE. He was released from ICE detention by a judge's order and immediately went on a media tour, seeing as he was so afraid of "watching his back every day." He's done everything he can to make himself as visible as he can, and this is just one more example. Something tells us he's not really afraid of being detained by ICE again.

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New York Magazine made sure to include in its post the detail that Khalil missed the birth of his first child because he was in ICE custody. That's so sad. Now that he's free, he should take his Hamas-sympathizing wife and new child back to Syria, where they're cool with you organizing blockades to keep Jews off of campus.

“Last March, a fog took hold in my head and never left. It settled there somewhere between the moment a DHS agent asked me, ‘Are you Mahmoud Khalil?’ and the moment I realized that I would miss the birth of my first child,” writes Khalil.



A year ago, the Trump administration… pic.twitter.com/Y1Uu7wQBOH — New York Magazine (@NYMag) April 29, 2026

The post continues:

… unlawfully arrested Khalil at his home and detained him for 104 days. “I walk free now, only after an army of lawyers sued the administration for targeting me because of my pro-Palestine speech. But the government is relentless in targeting me,” he writes. “So when I walk, I watch my back.” “When strangers approach me and ask, ‘Are you Mahmoud Khalil?’ — the same words in the same expectant tone the DHS agent used before the handcuffs — I do not know if they want to shake my hand or spit in my face. I do not know whether they will say, ‘Thank you for what you're doing,’ or follow me through midtown aggressively shouting, ‘Am Yisrael Chai.’ Both have happened. At first glance, I can never tell them apart.” In a new essay, Khalil writes about grappling with these two truths: “That I walk through the city afraid and that the city, in small and persistent ways, tells me I am welcome. That I am watched and that I am seen.”

We'd like to unsee you, ASAP. Khalil writes:

I miss attending events at Columbia or meeting friends on Low Steps. Since my release, the university has refused me entry three times: twice to speak and once simply to see a friend and return a library book. (White House Ghosts: Presidents and Their Speechwriters sits on my bookshelf with a $100 late fee.) For every refusal, its stated reason was “safety” and “security” concerns. I have heard those words before. Every Palestinian has. They are the words that justify the checkpoint, the wall, the permit denied, the road closed, the house demolished, the neighborhood sealed. They are words that mean: Your presence is the threat. Columbia has made me into a security problem to be managed. It was not enough that Columbia failed its Palestinian students. Now it seeks to erase our voices entirely.

Wow, that must have been how the Jewish students felt when they were missing classes at Columbia because of Khalil and his goons.

He’s a terrorist. It’s absurd that he’s still here. — Max 📟 (@MaxNordau) April 29, 2026

Muslim terrorists don’t belong in America. It’s disgusting that he’s still here and that a “liberal” magazine is giving him space to spout his propaganda. — Harold ☘️ (@Nikk1066) April 29, 2026

I don't know why this has to be repeated, but the spokesman for a campus group calling for the destruction of Israel and Western civilization is not a person who should be celebrated by the media.



Mahmoud Khalil is not a victim. He needs to be deported now. pic.twitter.com/g2ElkBs4ME — Joel M. Petlin (@Joelmpetlin) April 29, 2026

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But New York even sent out a photographer to do a glamour photo shoot for this piece.

Now why don't you go interview the Jewish students at Columbia he attacked while they were staffing a table on campus? This guy celebrated October 7 and here you are celebrating him. — Mike Ginsberg 🇺🇸🇮🇱🟧 (@MikeGinsberg6) April 29, 2026

Once again the media is glossing over the two most obvious questions:



1) Why would we allow a foreign intel agent to come into our country and start staging political protests?



2) Why is this 32YO even in college? — Summer Snow 🇺🇸 (@SummerSnowUSA) April 29, 2026

Hi, NY Mag editors, Why the hell are you running cover for a guy who lied on his immigration forms to come to America and indoctrinate youth into terrorism-supporting useful idiots? Like what the actual fuck has happened to journalism? Every liberal institution has been captured. — Shayna Maidel (@1ShaynaMaidel) April 29, 2026

Fuck off. Enough with the sympathy for anti American terrorists and their sympathizers like him and you. We are sick of it. — Debbie (@Debbie145k) April 29, 2026

This man cane to the America to organize antizionist mobs and intimidate Jewish kids on college campus



He is a bigot and an abuser



Not a victim — Based Jew (@Ranger22421) April 29, 2026

Editors at NYMag: How do we become an even more detestable publication?



How about an editorial by the most loathsome cretin in New York? — Alex Bloom (@BoscoBosco101) April 29, 2026

"I miss my old life of harassing and intimidating Jews without consequences." — Jon+ (@jonnyvampire) April 29, 2026

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He misses the good old days of the tent cities on campus and the vandalism and antisemitic graffiti. Leading pro-Hamas chants.

in his defense it would be pretty nice to have other people paying you to be a career student who never goes to class and instead just fucks around and tries to start riots — serenityposting (@serenityposting) April 29, 2026

Perfect vehicle for encouraging more violence against Jewish people. — SamZHamilton (@SamuelZHamilton) April 29, 2026

Fuck this asshole. He’s not an American. He’s been here since 2021. Has zero right to be here threatening Jewish Americans. Who does he think he is? — Mike McD (@MickGMick) April 29, 2026

Now he's giving us sob stories on how he's made himself a celebrity. Deport this clown.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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