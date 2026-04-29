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Mahmoud Khalil Tells New York Magazine He Misses His Old Life (Let’s Send Him Home)

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on April 29, 2026
Twitter

Just like Maryland man Kilmar Abrego Garcia, pro-Hamas agitator Mahmoud Khalil seems to be impossible to get rid of. New York Magazine decided to give Khalil a platform to reflect on his poor life one year after he was detained by ICE. He was released from ICE detention by a judge's order and immediately went on a media tour, seeing as he was so afraid of "watching his back every day." He's done everything he can to make himself as visible as he can, and this is just one more example. Something tells us he's not really afraid of being detained by ICE again.

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New York Magazine made sure to include in its post the detail that Khalil missed the birth of his first child because he was in ICE custody. That's so sad. Now that he's free, he should take his Hamas-sympathizing wife and new child back to Syria, where they're cool with you organizing blockades to keep Jews off of campus.

The post continues:

… unlawfully arrested Khalil at his home and detained him for 104 days. “I walk free now, only after an army of lawyers sued the administration for targeting me because of my pro-Palestine speech. But the government is relentless in targeting me,” he writes. “So when I walk, I watch my back.” 

“When strangers approach me and ask, ‘Are you Mahmoud Khalil?’ — the same words in the same expectant tone the DHS agent used before the handcuffs — I do not know if they want to shake my hand or spit in my face. I do not know whether they will say, ‘Thank you for what you're doing,’ or follow me through midtown aggressively shouting, ‘Am Yisrael Chai.’ Both have happened. At first glance, I can never tell them apart.” 

In a new essay, Khalil writes about grappling with these two truths: “That I walk through the city afraid and that the city, in small and persistent ways, tells me I am welcome. That I am watched and that I am seen.”

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We'd like to unsee you, ASAP. Khalil writes:

I miss attending events at Columbia or meeting friends on Low Steps. Since my release, the university has refused me entry three times: twice to speak and once simply to see a friend and return a library book. (White House Ghosts: Presidents and Their Speechwriters sits on my bookshelf with a $100 late fee.) For every refusal, its stated reason was “safety” and “security” concerns. I have heard those words before. Every Palestinian has. They are the words that justify the checkpoint, the wall, the permit denied, the road closed, the house demolished, the neighborhood sealed. They are words that mean: Your presence is the threat. Columbia has made me into a security problem to be managed. It was not enough that Columbia failed its Palestinian students. Now it seeks to erase our voices entirely.

Wow, that must have been how the Jewish students felt when they were missing classes at Columbia because of Khalil and his goons.

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But New York even sent out a photographer to do a glamour photo shoot for this piece.

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He misses the good old days of the tent cities on campus and the vandalism and antisemitic graffiti. Leading pro-Hamas chants.

Now he's giving us sob stories on how he's made himself a celebrity. Deport this clown.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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