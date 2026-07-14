Flake E. Jean Carroll Receives $5.62 Million Payment From President Trump

Back in May of 2023, a New York jury found Donald Trump liable for the sexual abuse and defamation of E. Jean Carroll in a civil trial, but rejected her rape accusation. Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million, and, adding in interest, news outlets are reporting that she has now been paid $5.62 million. Back in May, Byron York traced the origin of the case to a swanky Manhattan "Resistance party" where anti-Trump operatives cooked up the defamation lawsuit that later ballooned into a full-blown battery claim under New York’s specially tailored Adult Survivors Act. A nonprofit backed by Reid Hoffman reportedly paid $7 million of Carroll's legal fees.

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BREAKING: E. Jean Carroll receives a $5.62 million sex abuse and defamation payment, plus interest, from President Trump. https://t.co/9qU9ZkkPz4 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 14, 2026

This isn't the later $83.3 judgment that inspired "rape survivor" Carroll to offer to take Rachel Maddow on a shopping spree: "First thing, Rachel, you and I are gonna go shopping. We're gonna get completely new wardrobes, new shoes, a motorcycle," and a penthouse in France.

Graham Kates reports for CBS News:

Three years after a jury concluded President Trump should pay $5 million in damages to the writer E. Jean Carroll for sexual abuse and defamation, she has at last been paid. For Carroll, it's a wait that began long before her federal civil lawsuit went to trial in 2023. The writer first went public with her story in 2019, accusing Mr. Trump of assaulting her in a department store dressing room three decades ago. The jury unanimously concluded a preponderance of evidence supported her claim. Court records show Carroll received $5.62 million, including interest. Carroll sent a triumphant email to readers of her Substack blog Tuesday, writing "The Eagle Has Landed," thanking more than a dozen current and former members of her legal team.

That's pocket change for Trump, but it still doesn't make it right.

This woman is 100% a mentally ill grifter. — Kylie Celeste (@arcadianwinds) July 14, 2026

How much did she get from the other 10 men she has also accused? — StillKP (@StillKP) July 14, 2026

What a joke. She’s a fraud and a proven liar. — Tawnya Samuels (@TawnyaSamur10) July 14, 2026

She shouldn’t get a dime for just making up a completely unsubstantiated story. Absolutely absurd NYC lawfare. — ✝️Jesse Sweeney🇺🇸 (@JesseASweeney) July 14, 2026

Will she be paying back some of the 7 million she was given by Reid Hoffman who paid for her defense? You know, the one she lied under oath about? — WaxOnWaxOff (@jefferson66) July 14, 2026

He should pay it in pennies. What a fraud. — Véronique Semtex (@VeroniqueSemtex) July 14, 2026

Pays quite well to have politicians change a law just for you so you can make shit up, get a friendly jury and judge. — Daddio (@MusingDave) July 14, 2026

How much does E. Jean Carroll have to reimburse Reid Hoffman and George Conway for helping her get the rules changed in NYC so they could go after Trump? Nobody in their right mind believed her. — TRM MAGA (@TRM81611) July 14, 2026

"Resistance party" attendee George Conway bragged in May that he would "forever be proud of my role in advising E. Jean Carroll that she could sue Donald Trump."

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What an excellent con! She got paid. Good for her. The American way.



Her story was, obviously, patently absurd and inspired by Law & Order, preceded by her bragging about being The Aprentice’s biggest fan. — Charlie Croft (@AgainstTheFeed) July 14, 2026

Not bad for making up the entire story. — Nigel Tufnel (@Othofarm) July 14, 2026

Careful, or she'll sue you for defamation, and probably sexual assault too.

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