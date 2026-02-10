Hollywood Reporter Tells How Bad Bunny Became the Celebrity Who Finally Broke Trump

They've done it! A liberal celebrity has finally broken President Donald Trump. That celebrity is Bad Bunny, whose halftime show turned the football field into a sugar cane plantation and highlighted his native Puerto Rico's squandering of $100 billion in federal aid without a reliable power grid to show for it.

Bad Bunny's halftime show was political as well as wholesome and family-friendly — even Sesame Street's Elmo hailed "Good Bunny's" performance. We guess Elmo doesn't understand Spanish, or the lyrics might have changed his mind.

There have been plenty of hot takes about the halftime show, but The Hollywood Reporter is coming in blazing, explaining how Bad Bunny "became the liberal celebrity that finally broke Trump."

How Bad Bunny Became the Liberal Celebrity That Finally Broke Trump https://t.co/HtlYrXMguT — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 10, 2026

I’d like to see Trump try to recover from this. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇸🇴Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 10, 2026

"Entertainers have been trying for a decade," writes Steven Zeitchik. "It took a formerly niche Latin rapper to improbably crack the code." The fact that entertainers have been trying for a decade to stop Trump says a lot about how much the general public thinks about celebrity opinions.

So you want to know how Bunny did it. Simple. (But hard.) The rapper cracked the code that broke Trump and MAGA by sidestepping so many of the temptations of those who’ve tried before. He eschewed the cutting comedy and the tit-for-tat bullying, neither of which is designed for success. You can never out-bully a bully, and sharp comedy isn’t a useful weapon in a fight like this. It’s like trying to avoid a Mafia hit by quoting Oscar Wilde. Instead the 31-year-old deployed something far more effective: unflappability. Even when he was offering subtle digs, and there have been many, Bad Bunny on the surface has not seemed to be reacting to anything at all. He has vibed indifferent and cool. Also, he had joy.

Ah, the memo has gone out. Slate also wrote that for "oppressed groups" like Bad Bunny, joy is resistance. The New York Times wrote, "Bad Bunny Delivers Joyful Super Bowl Halftime Show," while The Wall Street Journal explained, "Bad Bunny Uses Joy to Put Out Political Firestorm at Super Bowl Halftime." Guys, the Kamala Harris campaign already tried and failed with the whole "joy" thing.

Was this written by a laid-off WaPo hack? — DuncanDowntown (@DuncanDowntown) February 10, 2026

Yes, he broke Trump. A mumbling, auto tuned dude who sings misogynistic songs broke Trump.



Dipshits. — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) February 10, 2026

‘How Trump became the President that broke journalists.’ You are all just terrible. — Stupid Sapient (@StupidSapient) February 10, 2026

If he "broke" Trump, then Trump has been breaking trash media sites like yours for a decade. — Senator John Blutarsky (@dumbestic) February 10, 2026

You are precious. Never change. — Joel Koopman (@Koopdeville09) February 10, 2026

Omg how will Trump ever recover?! 😱 — Crypto Cabrón (@lockin_500) February 10, 2026

I just don’t know how Trump is going to get over this 😂😂😂🤡 — Charles Doucette (@Chuck_Doucet) February 10, 2026

Define "broke"? — Alchemist (@Cahleom) February 10, 2026

OK. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bad Bunny broke Trump because Trump posted a Truth Social post saying, "Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World." Yep, he broke him. We guess this means Bad Bunny is now president.

Three more years, guys. Pace yourselves. — Iron Ken (@IronKenX) February 10, 2026

Trump survived indictments, convictions, and an assassination attempt. I don't think he has to worry about some performer. — Jan van Hogspeuw (@hogspeuw) February 10, 2026

if you really believe this, you are clueless — Sherre (@1Sherre) February 10, 2026

Trump will never recover from this halftime performance. A liberal celebrity finally broke him.

