Bad Bunny's Blackout Tribute Misses Mark: Massive U.S. Aid to Puerto Rico Vanished Into Local Corruption

justmindy
justmindy | 3:05 PM on February 10, 2026
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

During the Sunday Night Super Bowl Halftime Show, 'Bad Bunny' seemed to allude to the breakdown in electrical infrastructure after Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Obviously, the Left lays this squarely at the feet of Donald Trump as a failure of his first administration. In reality, they received oodles of aid and their own leadership squandered it. 

It's hard to admit the people of Puerto Rico elected con artists to lead them and those people made very bad choices. Some of them even faced legal consequences eventually. 

Just a tiny flashback Leftists tend to overlook!

It's easier to blame bad fortune on others rather than taking personal responsibility. 

Oh, those pesky facts! They surely get in the way. 

Maybe Bad Bunny should rap about the widespread corruption on the island. That would be more accurate and productive. 

In other words, Puerto Rico benefits greatly from being part of the United States. Bad Bunny will never admit that, though.

