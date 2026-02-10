Bad Bunny's Blackout Tribute Misses Mark: Massive U.S. Aid to Puerto Rico Vanished Into Local Corruption

During the Sunday Night Super Bowl Halftime Show, 'Bad Bunny' seemed to allude to the breakdown in electrical infrastructure after Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico. Obviously, the Left lays this squarely at the feet of Donald Trump as a failure of his first administration. In reality, they received oodles of aid and their own leadership squandered it.

Advertisement

Left-wing victimology means getting $100B in federal aid (while not having to pay federal income taxes) and then having corrupt Puerto Rican officials they elected waste it all, only for it to somehow still be presented as someone else's fault during a Super Bowl halftime show. https://t.co/Poy2QuWDQe — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 10, 2026

You mean when the PR gov't took supplies America sent to them and locked them in warehouses, where the food was allowed to spoil instead of being given to the American citizens that desperately needed it. Pallets and pallets of water and medicine only discovered when PR American… https://t.co/L5C0SYG6uo — Sonnie Johnson (@SonnieJohnson) February 10, 2026

It's hard to admit the people of Puerto Rico elected con artists to lead them and those people made very bad choices. Some of them even faced legal consequences eventually.

REMEMBER WHEN



Puerto Rico's LEFTIST mayor attacked Trump for not helping with Hurricane Maria...



while standing in a warehouse FILLED with supplies...



delivered by TRUMP?



I do 👇



(PS: The FBI busted her for CORRUPTION)#Trump2024 #MAGA #Polymarket Steve Bannon MSNBC Whoopi pic.twitter.com/UesIPoBF1B — Boca Vista (@bocavista2016) October 29, 2024

Just a tiny flashback Leftists tend to overlook!

Puerto Rico has received something like $92,000,000,000 in direct US fiscal assistance over the past decade. https://t.co/PocpSEKx4c — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) February 9, 2026

We spent tens of millions of dollars to bail them out. Maybe be competent. https://t.co/c9sPkje4Yy — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 10, 2026

It's easier to blame bad fortune on others rather than taking personal responsibility.

Straight lies. We got there 29 September and were delivering supplies for months. https://t.co/qR8xC2cmNa pic.twitter.com/LDkTU5ZHHn — Waffle House Hands (@just_spiralling) February 10, 2026

This US government sent almost $100 BILLION dollars to Puerto Rico after Maria. Where did it all go? https://t.co/BFaSS3mozv pic.twitter.com/MFMD7VsAFi — Upstate Federalist (@upstatefederlst) February 10, 2026

Oh, those pesky facts! They surely get in the way.

Billions were sent to PR, but the grid had decayed significantly before the hurricane & local corruption is a huge problem. My wife visited small towns in PR that were straight up told by local reps they'd never see the power turned on because they were irrelevant electorally https://t.co/l473WZm3at — Sean Fitzgerald (Actual Justice Warrior) (@IamSean90) February 10, 2026

Advertisement

Maybe Bad Bunny should rap about the widespread corruption on the island. That would be more accurate and productive.

This is false. Puerto Rico annually pays about 5bn in taxes while the USA spends 13 to 20 billion on welfare subsidies and infrastructure. Meaning P.R. receives at least 8 billion a year from USA every year. https://t.co/2aBO3Q7zxB — Khan Krum Gaming (@KhanKrumGaming) February 10, 2026

In other words, Puerto Rico benefits greatly from being part of the United States. Bad Bunny will never admit that, though.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.