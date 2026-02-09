Rep. Melanie Stansbury Says Trump Is at the Center of Largest Sex Trafficking...
Andy Beshear: His Faith Led Him to Veto ‘The Nastiest Piece of Anti-LGBTQ...
Bill Melugin FINISHES the Dem/Media's Desperate and Dishonest 'Non-Violent Illegal' Spin
Politico: Dems Now Fear Body Cameras Could Be Mass Surveillance Tool for ICE
Jasmine Crockett Says They’re Playing Games to Distract From Trump’s Mentions in the...
Olympic Skier Says He’s Proud to Use His ‘Platform’ to Send ICE a...
Houston Chronicle Rushes in to Defend Old Clip of Gene Wu Talking About...
DHS Obliterates the Latest Propaganda Effort About 'Non-Violent' Illegals ICE Has Arrested
Democrat PAC Puts Out Anti-ICE Ad Featuring EVIL Generic Republican Congressman
VIP
Abigail Spanberger's Disrespect for Virginia Knows NO Limits
MORE Firings, Bezos: WaPo Applauds Bad Bunny's Halftime Show as 'Wholesome' and 'Family-Fr...
So Much WOOF: Wes Moore TORCHED for Playing the Race Card While LYING...
Jessica Tarlov Helps Prove CBS News' ICE Arrests Spin Provided the Desired Narrative...
Jon Levine Exposes Yet ANOTHER Racist, Antisemitic Member of Zohran Mamdani's Circle in...

Slate: Bad Bunny’s Halftime Show Proved That for 'Oppressed' Groups, Joy Is Resistance

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on February 09, 2026
Twitter

This editor missed both halftime shows during the big game, but he's seen plenty of video of Bad Bunny's performance at the Super Bowl. The show was obviously choreographed with the TV camera in mind, because the view from the stands wasn't that great: 

Advertisement

That's right. The run with a football through the sugar cane fields with the slave workers was definitely meant for the TV audience:

Matt Walsh was not a fan:

Most of the media was enamoured of the performance … even Elmo from Sesame Street chimed in to say that he was a fan of what The Washington Post thought was a family-friendly romp, filled with "the kind of wholesome, traditional family values that would have fit right in with some of the more sentimental commercials that appeared during the game."

To be fair, folks in the stands could see the electrical workers trying to keep Puerto Rico's fragile grid together:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

And why hasn't AOC fixed her abuela's leaky roof yet … the woman is rich now.

We haven't heard much about "joy" since the Kamala Harris campaign adopted it as its theme, but Slate thought that Bad Bunny's act applied a great lesson for those who are part of an oppressed group: "joy is resistance."

Nadira Goffe writes for Slate:

… there were plenty of other references to the politics of everyday life, including Bad Bunny’s choice to perform “El Apagón.” The song (meaning “the blackout”) is a protest tune about displacement and other inequities facing Puerto Ricans, named after the rolling blackouts the island has faced in the years since Hurricane Maria in 2017. Bad Bunny performed it while climbing a powerline pole, with a Puerto Rican flag in hand, as dancers were on top of other powerline poles. This is unsurprising for the artist, considering the album itself is about celebrating the beauty of Puerto Rico while also being heartbroken by the political reality of gentrification and the effects of the tourism industry that the island’s inhabitants face. Bad Bunny has always been good at effective political messaging because he’s not usually striving to be overtly political, but he is aware that he lives an inherently political existence—one in which nostalgia surfaces not only as an effect of time, but because of what gentrification and inequality take from you.

Advertisement

Oh, so that was the message: "the political reality of gentrification and the effects of the tourism industry that the island’s inhabitants face."

Is this the worst take on Bad Bunny's halftime show? It could be.

***

Tags:

NFL PUERTO RICO SPORTS WASHINGTON POST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Rep. Melanie Stansbury Says Trump Is at the Center of Largest Sex Trafficking Scandal in History
Brett T.
WOW: Bar Owner Shares What Happened When She Put on BOTH Halftime Shows (Hint: Lefties Are Gonna Lefty)
Sam J.
Bill Melugin FINISHES the Dem/Media's Desperate and Dishonest 'Non-Violent Illegal' Spin
Doug P.
Politico: Dems Now Fear Body Cameras Could Be Mass Surveillance Tool for ICE
Brett T.
Andy Beshear: His Faith Led Him to Veto ‘The Nastiest Piece of Anti-LGBTQ Legislation' in His State
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement