Attorney Freezes When Asked How His Client Returned to $2.3 Million Mansion She’d Been Squatting In

The story of the woman squatting in a $2.3 million home in Maryland is an interesting one, but you have to watch this clip to see her lawyer freeze up when asked how she got into the house in the first place. "Can we cut?" he turns and asks the cameraman.

Advertisement

We did quite a few posts on the squatter problem back in 2024 and 2025. We learned that in New York State, property owners are compelled by law to provide squatters with free utilities. A woman was arrested for changing the locks on her own property to keep squatters out. In New York, people illegally living in your property automatically become legal tenants after 30 days.

This woman in Maryland was squatting in a $2.3 million home, served just 12 days of a 90-day sentence for burglary and trespassing, and then returned to her "home."

Wait until you hear her lawyer explain the situation. He says he's a lawyer. Maybe he's just squatting in a law office.

SHE'S BACK AT IT: Tamieka Goode, an alleged squatter of a $2.3M mansion in Bethesda, Md., was released from jail after only 12 days.



Her attorney spoke out in an exclusive interview about how Goode obtained 'squatter rights' to the sprawling estate where she lives once again. pic.twitter.com/OVA688O1Pi — Gary M. Collins (@realgarycollins) February 10, 2026

Watch and read the latest chapter of purported squatting in Maryland, including what the neighborhood has to say, the official stance of the Montgomery County Police Department, and what could be next:https://t.co/B2f22YvLRU — Gary M. Collins (@realgarycollins) February 10, 2026

Gary Collins reports for WBFF:

The property at the center of the controversy has been tied to Tamieka Goode and her partner, Corey Pollard, whom neighbors allege unlawfully occupied a bank-owned home in Bethesda. Videos posted to social media added to the friction, including one TikTok and Instagram clip attributed to Goode that included the line, “You can’t be doing regular people s--t.” … Court records show Goode and Pollard were charged last July with trespassing and fourth-degree burglary, based on filings initiated by Chen, a 19-year-old college student who lives with his parents next door to the disputed home. Goode’s attorney told Spotlight on Maryland that “there are loopholes in the system that people do take advantage of, but loopholes are loopholes.” He added that his client followed the “order of events” to take residency inside the property.

Judd Legum reporting on all of the squatter hysteria going around in 2024, just before America's best governor, Ron DeSantis, signed legislation putting an end to "squatters' rights" in Florida. If only other states would catch up.

So basically she stole a $2.3M mansion. She should be arrested and prosecuted for grand theft. Why is the state of Maryland letting her get away with this? — Crowenation4547 (@Crowenation4547) February 10, 2026

Advertisement

This whole idea of squatter's rights needs to end. It is trespass and theft plain and simple. — Tony (@1st_12151791) February 10, 2026

Why is this squatter thing still legal. Moronic — DC HOGS (@DCant7842) February 10, 2026

When did Costco start selling law licenses? — The Real Maltboy (@TheRealMaltboy) February 10, 2026

Her "attorney" barely passed the TikTok bar exam. — MrMisdirect (@Mrmisdirect) February 10, 2026

Squatter's rights was supposed to protect you if you take over a completely abandoned property for like 20 years, not if you decide to take over someone's house who doesn't want you there. — RblDiver (@RblDiver) February 10, 2026

She should get 12 years. I’m so sick of these ridiculous rules that allow criminals to steal homes. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) February 10, 2026

If that’s her lawyer, she’s cooked. 😂 — Faye Bishop (@MsFayeBishop) February 10, 2026

You'd like to think so.

***