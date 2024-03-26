Judd Legum Reports on the Squatting Hysteria Going Around

If you want the real news, you'll want to subscribe to Judd Legum's website, where he clears up all the disinformation going around. He's currently going on a long rant about the "squatting hysteria" in the news.

10. And the squatting hysteria is a distraction from the actual housing crisis, which a lack of affordable homes.https://t.co/J82cyb4qu6 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 26, 2024

Yeah, that squatting hysteria.

Last week a woman kicked squatters out of the house she'd inherited and changed the locks. The New York police came and arrested her. In New York, people illegally living in your property automatically become legal tenants after 30 days.

On Monday, we reported that two squatters beat to death a 52-year-old woman from Spain who traveled to New York City to clean out her late mother's apartment. And now a squatter has been arrested for dismembering a body:

This is Caroline Joanne Herrling. She was just sentenced to 20 years in prison for an illegal squatting scheme that resulted in the dismemberment of a body.



She reportedly broke into the house of a 71-year-old man and when he died, she failed to report his death. Instead, she… pic.twitter.com/7GHqV6iIL6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 26, 2024

This is Caroline Joanne Herrling. She was just sentenced to 20 years in prison for an illegal squatting scheme that resulted in the dismemberment of a body. She reportedly broke into the house of a 71-year-old man and when he died, she failed to report his death. Instead, she pretended to be a manager of the property, stealing assets and money. She then attempted to get rid of the owner's body by dismembering it. These are the types of crimes that happen in Democrat cities that have progressive squatters’ rights.

Yep, hysteria. And now a man has gone viral on TikTok explaining how illegal immigrants can invade people's homes thanks to progressive squatting laws. He claimed he has African friends who have successfully taken over 7 homes thanks to squatting laws.

But it's just a distraction from the lack of affordable housing.

How could you possibly frame squatting––a real, legitimate problem that affects NYC landlords, and dissuades many from owning property in this city of fools––as a "distraction" from actual issues? BOTH can be problems, people can hold two ideas in their heads at once! https://t.co/zUoHlobFe3 — Liz Wolfe (@LizWolfeReason) March 26, 2024

Judd cannot. — Jaihawkk (@Jaihawkk) March 26, 2024

Because it's not affecting him. Go send squatters to his home and let's see how he acts. — Couldn't Find A Good Name (@Jfignation) March 26, 2024

Singnaling to his tribe why this thing that’s happening isn’t actually happening — G.GordonLiddy (@GordonliddyG) March 26, 2024

Another clown statement from the left and a byproduct of their horrific public policy — Irish5 (@SBD47894692) March 26, 2024

Squatters beat a woman to death. It's not because they didn't have affordable housing.

