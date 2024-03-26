NYPD Officer Shot and Killed by Suspect Who Had 21 Prior Arrests
Judd Legum Reports on the Squatting Hysteria Going Around

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on March 26, 2024
If you want the real news, you'll want to subscribe to Judd Legum's website, where he clears up all the disinformation going around. He's currently going on a long rant about the "squatting hysteria" in the news.

Yeah, that squatting hysteria.

Last week a woman kicked squatters out of the house she'd inherited and changed the locks. The New York police came and arrested her. In New York, people illegally living in your property automatically become legal tenants after 30 days.

On Monday, we reported that two squatters beat to death a 52-year-old woman from Spain who traveled to New York City to clean out her late mother's apartment. And now a squatter has been arrested for dismembering a body:

This is Caroline Joanne Herrling. She was just sentenced to 20 years in prison for an illegal squatting scheme that resulted in the dismemberment of a body.

She reportedly broke into the house of a 71-year-old man and when he died, she failed to report his death. Instead, she pretended to be a manager of the property, stealing assets and money. She then attempted to get rid of the owner's body by dismembering it.

These are the types of crimes that happen in Democrat cities that have progressive squatters’ rights.

Yep, hysteria. And now a man has gone viral on TikTok explaining how illegal immigrants can invade people's homes thanks to progressive squatting laws. He claimed he has African friends who have successfully taken over 7 homes thanks to squatting laws.

But it's just a distraction from the lack of affordable housing.

Squatters beat a woman to death. It's not because they didn't have affordable housing.

***

