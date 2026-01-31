Hilarious Quality Learing Center Informercial Will Have You Starting Your Own Daycare
Boomer Time: Minnesota Target Targeted by Crooning Pro-Illegal Protesters

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on January 31, 2026
AP Photo/George Walker IV, File

We feel bad for Target. Apparently, ICE used their parking lot and maybe even their restrooms, and protesters won't let them forget it, although they mostly end up punishing the poor employees who have to put up with them. First, it was a batch of clergy in their pride vestments crooning inside a Minneapolis Target. Then the public joined in on the sing-alongs, staging a sit-in at the store. Then there were the clever means of protest, like buying salt (salt melts ice, get it?) and immediately going to customer service to return it. One AWFL made her voice heard by loading a cart with $400 of merchandise and then leaving.

Now, another Minnesota Target is being targeted again by retired boomers who are apparently upset that Target is enabling ICE. So they're staging another sit-in/sing-along, complete with lyric sheets.

Customers react by pretending they're not there and going about their shopping. Seriously, what do these clowns expect Target to do to get ICE out of the state?

Imagine if this happened at a Planned Parenthood clinic. The cops would be there in minutes.

Is their goal to drive the store out of business, so they can complain about another food desert?

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

