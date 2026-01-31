Boomer Time: Minnesota Target Targeted by Crooning Pro-Illegal Protesters

We feel bad for Target. Apparently, ICE used their parking lot and maybe even their restrooms, and protesters won't let them forget it, although they mostly end up punishing the poor employees who have to put up with them. First, it was a batch of clergy in their pride vestments crooning inside a Minneapolis Target. Then the public joined in on the sing-alongs, staging a sit-in at the store. Then there were the clever means of protest, like buying salt (salt melts ice, get it?) and immediately going to customer service to return it. One AWFL made her voice heard by loading a cart with $400 of merchandise and then leaving.

Now, another Minnesota Target is being targeted again by retired boomers who are apparently upset that Target is enabling ICE. So they're staging another sit-in/sing-along, complete with lyric sheets.

Customers react as Protesters SIT-IN at a Target Store in Crystal Minnesota, singing songs and holding signs.



Video by @FreedomNTV

[email protected] to license pic.twitter.com/Dr2EAFMaXI — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) January 31, 2026

🚨 JUST IN: Self-hating white liberals have once again TAKEN OVER a Target store in Minneapolis, singing, blocking aisles, and disrupting shoppers



ALL because Target lets federal agents shop there



The left are eating their own again 🤣 pic.twitter.com/NBbwHLeBGX — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 31, 2026

Customers react by pretending they're not there and going about their shopping. Seriously, what do these clowns expect Target to do to get ICE out of the state?

This is accomplishing nothing but making people annoyed with them. — Dave (@itsDaveBr0) January 31, 2026

I heard ICE is leaving because of this protest. You did it guys! — Derailed 🇺🇸 (@Derailed017) January 31, 2026

There is no living with them. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@LundThomad) January 31, 2026

Blocking aisles at Target isn’t activism. It’s just adults cosplaying as revolutionaries while normal people are trying to buy diapers. If you want to protest federal policy, go to the courthouse. Leave shoppers alone. — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican69) January 31, 2026

I couldn’t imagine spending my Saturday like this — Washingtons ghost (@washghost1) January 31, 2026

These people are so intolerable — My moms caregiver (@mymomcare) January 31, 2026

It boggles the mind that a store like Target cannot count on local law enforcement to stop illegal activity like this.



Sorry Minneapolis, but this is what happens when the thin blue line is erased.



Be sure to thank @Jacob_Frey — 🇺🇸MI_DiamondDave's Conservative Corner🇺🇸 (@MiDiamondDave) January 31, 2026

White liberals are insufferable — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 31, 2026

Target allowing them to disturb actual patrons is wild — SchmoooToo (@schmooToo3) January 31, 2026

Imagine if this happened at a Planned Parenthood clinic. The cops would be there in minutes.

Disrupting regular shoppers isn’t persuasion—it just alienates people. If there’s a grievance, take it to policymakers or the courts, not random aisles at Target. — Mahesh Parmar (@Mkparmar131) January 31, 2026

Is their goal to drive the store out of business, so they can complain about another food desert?

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

