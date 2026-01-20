AWFLs and Boomers Protest ICE by Buying Salt at Target and Then Immediately Returning It

Celebrating One Year of Trump's Second Term: VIP Flash Sale!
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on January 20, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

Target has been the target (no pun intended) of some really bizarre protests lately. We're not sure what the department store has done to be seen as pro-ICE, although we have heard complaints that ICE agents were allowed to use Target restrooms. As we reported last week, leftist church leaders in their rainbow vestments were crooning over ICE's presence in the retail giant's parking lot. And then there was a sit-in at another Target location in Minnesota:

Neither the sing-along nor the sit-in seems to have driven ICE from Minnesota, and so activists are trying something new. You know that salt melts ice, right? How's this for an idea: go to Target, buy some Morton's salt, and then immediately get in line to return it. This editor didn't believe it was real until he watched the video:

We did see one or two "men" who got dragged into this.

So what does this do but make life difficult for the employees and customers with legitimate reasons to use the customer service desk?

Pam Grier Stuns America With Incredible Announcement That She Is a Time Traveler From the Past
Grateful Calvin
Not only are these automotons participating … someone had to come up with the idea in the first place. And all of these women thought, yeah, that's a good idea.

The idea of "mass formation psychosis" became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it certainly has applied to a lot of incidents since then. Why do white women want so badly to protect criminal illegal aliens from being detained? They just want criminal illegals left alone, no matter how long their rap sheet.

We're sure the illegals really appreciated this protest.

This isn't the first time idiots have tried this form of activism. Last November, anti-ICE clowns were buying putty knives at Home Depot and then immediately returning them. We're not sure what that did except inconvenience the clerks working there. 

***


 

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

