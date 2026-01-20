AWFLs and Boomers Protest ICE by Buying Salt at Target and Then Immediately Returning It

Target has been the target (no pun intended) of some really bizarre protests lately. We're not sure what the department store has done to be seen as pro-ICE, although we have heard complaints that ICE agents were allowed to use Target restrooms. As we reported last week, leftist church leaders in their rainbow vestments were crooning over ICE's presence in the retail giant's parking lot. And then there was a sit-in at another Target location in Minnesota:

🚨🤡NEW LOCATION:



Radical Anti-ICE protestors got tired of protesting outside of police bureaus, schools, & churches...so they decided to hit up TARGET.



These BRAVE souls are DEMANDING Target stop allowing ICE to operate in their parking lots.💀



Moronspic.twitter.com/v8iDGu12on — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) January 19, 2026

Neither the sing-along nor the sit-in seems to have driven ICE from Minnesota, and so activists are trying something new. You know that salt melts ice, right? How's this for an idea: go to Target, buy some Morton's salt, and then immediately get in line to return it. This editor didn't believe it was real until he watched the video:

We did see one or two "men" who got dragged into this.

People are returning salt to their local Target stores in an act of solidarity against ICE.



The woman filming this video says that ICE is kidnapping Target employees. pic.twitter.com/uuTWCHoFn0 — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) January 20, 2026

So what does this do but make life difficult for the employees and customers with legitimate reasons to use the customer service desk?

These people are idiots. — Stacy Washington (@StacyOnTheRight) January 20, 2026

They are wasting their days. 😂 — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 20, 2026

Bunch of stay at home moms and retired people — Washingtons ghost (@washghost1) January 20, 2026

They are making a statement.

Just not the one they think. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) January 20, 2026

This is mental illness — 𝕰𝖒𝕲 (@Emilio2763) January 20, 2026

The left is honestly just one big, ongoing joke. — Samantha Flom 🇺🇸 (@SamanthaFlom) January 20, 2026

Not only are these automotons participating … someone had to come up with the idea in the first place. And all of these women thought, yeah, that's a good idea.

So making the lives of Target employees miserable stops ICE how? I'll bet it makes Target employees hate protesters far more. — JerseyGio (@JerseyGio) January 20, 2026

They are almost all female and mainly boomers and older Gen-X — Nondescript (@MLDataTorturer) January 20, 2026

4 of 31 were men and one of those looked kidnapped. — Rev. Brett Blair (@sermons_com) January 20, 2026

These morons are so weak and stupid, they will do anything they are told to do "in solidarity" with the shiny object of the day.



Pathetic. — Get Smart (@dbaz0) January 20, 2026

Returning salt has to be up there in the history books.



Remember the year 2026 when 70 white ladies returned salt at Target, boy they sure showed them. — Clint Speeding (@ClintSpeed89071) January 20, 2026

The idea of "mass formation psychosis" became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it certainly has applied to a lot of incidents since then. Why do white women want so badly to protect criminal illegal aliens from being detained? They just want criminal illegals left alone, no matter how long their rap sheet.

We're sure the illegals really appreciated this protest.

This isn't the first time idiots have tried this form of activism. Last November, anti-ICE clowns were buying putty knives at Home Depot and then immediately returning them. We're not sure what that did except inconvenience the clerks working there.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

