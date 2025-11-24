Lumbering Fools: Anti-ICE Protesters Clog Home Depot by Buying and Returning Putty Knives Over and Over

Leftists in California recently targeted Home Depot by purchasing and then returning what they believe to be ice scrapers (they’re not) to protest ICE conducting raids on its property. Of course, Home Depot can’t stop ICE from enforcing immigration laws in its parking lot. That didn’t stop these pro-illegal alien individuals from making fools of themselves.

Are you KIDDING me? Anti-ICE protestors are now attempting to disrupt sales at the Home Depot by purchasing ice scrapers, then returning them 🤡



These people really have nothing better to do. LOL pic.twitter.com/0zcGioEnJE — David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) November 23, 2025

This is so simple-minded. — jojomarks81🇺🇲 (@JoJoMarks4) November 24, 2025

What kind of stupidity is this. It’s a new breed — Walter Curt (@wcdispatch) November 23, 2025

This is one of the most pathetic things I have ever seen — Cash Loren (@Cashloren) November 23, 2025

Apparently, none of these protesters know the difference between ice scrapers and the putty knives they were holding.

Commenters say they know what they’d do if they were Home Depot’s manager.

Yep... I'm a return cashier at a retail national store and I would just do each return just as slow as I could. Like 5-10 minutes each. Especially since I would need manager's approval to give back cash. So if they're busy... they could take minutes more to come — Darlene C (@WindowArt123) November 24, 2025

If I am the manager of that Home Depot, I am going to assign my most incompetent clerk to man the counter (alone) to deal exclusively with the scraper returns. Two or three other clerks would handle al other returns. pic.twitter.com/8W5L2SYao8 — medman1213 (@mbrob1213) November 24, 2025

We’d turn off all the self-checkout machines.

Commenters say the stunt could cost the protesters.

Retailers keep a list of serial returnees and eventually they get black listed , so keep playing games and wait until they order online and can’t return items.🤣 — Jason Hughes (@JasonHughes716) November 24, 2025

They do realize stores can ban them for life for pulling stunts like that, right? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) November 23, 2025

We’d highly doubt many of these people had ever stepped into a Home Depot until this dim-witted display.

Posters say the protest was pointless, but they’d make a point to watch it all unfold.

Me watching idiot leftists deliberately wasting their own time in line at Home Depot: pic.twitter.com/64M6AdsRkk — MAGAt (@MAGAt4547) November 23, 2025

Can we bring in a lawn chair, sit and heckle them? — Yep (@YepGlawm74) November 23, 2025

You can laugh at them, but they’ve already proven they are incapable of feeling embarrassment.

