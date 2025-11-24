Lumbering Fools: Anti-ICE Protesters Clog Home Depot by Buying and Returning Putty Knives Over and Over

Democrats Can’t Point to Any Unlawful Military Orders by Trump After Releasing Video...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:47 AM on November 24, 2025
AP Photo/Chuck Burton, File

Leftists in California recently targeted Home Depot by purchasing and then returning what they believe to be ice scrapers (they’re not) to protest ICE conducting raids on its property. Of course, Home Depot can’t stop ICE from enforcing immigration laws in its parking lot. That didn’t stop these pro-illegal alien individuals from making fools of themselves.

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Apparently, none of these protesters know the difference between ice scrapers and the putty knives they were holding.

Commenters say they know what they’d do if they were Home Depot’s manager.

Yep... I'm a return cashier at a retail national store and I would just do each return just as slow as I could. Like 5-10 minutes each.

Especially since I would need manager's approval to give back cash. So if they're busy... they could take minutes more to come

— Darlene C (@WindowArt123) November 24, 2025

We’d turn off all the self-checkout machines.

Commenters say the stunt could cost the protesters.

We’d highly doubt many of these people had ever stepped into a Home Depot until this dim-witted display.

Posters say the protest was pointless, but they’d make a point to watch it all unfold.

You can laugh at them, but they’ve already proven they are incapable of feeling embarrassment.

Tags:

CALIFORNIA ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

