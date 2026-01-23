Liberal Karen's 'Revolutionary' Protest: Loads $400 Target Cart, Then Ditches It to Fight Fascism

Oh, the aging hippies who have nothing better to do with their lives but make extra work for Target employees are at it again.

Liberal white woman protests President Trump at Target by filling up her cart with $400 worth of items, but doesn’t buy anything.



These people are insufferable. pic.twitter.com/8uAFvarlHh — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) January 23, 2026

What do they think they are accomplishing exactly?

This should be against the law & if I ran the store, you would have a lifelong ban. Doing selfish, childish games to local businesses who employ local citizens is totally absurd. Get a life. Stop being a selfish 🤬. All for insane ideology. These people need ⬇️🤬🤬🤬🤬 https://t.co/Xayo8UmhDs pic.twitter.com/dWKL7O72uy — Nancy 🙊🙉🙈 (@sparklingwolf) January 23, 2026

They should totally trespass these people from their stores so they can arrest them if they try it a second time.

“I will now justify stealing by complaining about Donald trump”



TDS is one of the worst diseases in human history. These people aren’t okay in the head https://t.co/GAEQZp8lix — Taylor Schildroth (@tayl0rS15) January 23, 2026

She is actually only stealing time because she leaves the cart behind, but it's still robbing the company of time and labor.

Lonely liberal Karens are insufferable! https://t.co/ImJvCarg5d — Darren Maute 🇺🇸 (@maute_darren) January 23, 2026

These women are like modern-day pagans, performing their public rituals and sacrifices while the monotheistic crowd watches puzzled and concerned. https://t.co/f2HZF5skcf — Erielle Azerrad (@politicalelle) January 23, 2026

Hilarious that she does this to Target which is headquartered in Minneapolis and employes 10's of thousands of people there, just nuts https://t.co/bWtYNzgpBk — Busster (@mbusster) January 23, 2026

No one said Libs were smart.

These white liberal women are pathetic. https://t.co/oJbQXQxbEX — TheLastStand (@LevelRedWarning) January 23, 2026

White loon liberals women are the biggest losers https://t.co/8Cmnatx85W — Gunner (@GunnerVols) January 23, 2026

They are so intent on visiting their loser-ness on the rest of us.

When I was a lot younger I had a second job at Hobby Lobby working in the frame shop. Great store. GREAT coworkers. People of all backgrounds.



We went through a period of time where activists would trash the men’s room from time to time. Or we had a stretch…..(1/2) https://t.co/DJsaU4QCcD — Sean Drasher (@SeanDrasher) January 23, 2026

(2/2) when activists would go through the store and hide condoms around the merchandise on the shelves.

Our huge store after close would only have 4 people to clean up. All the activists accomplished was making an exhausted teenager or immigrant-minority pick up after them — Sean Drasher (@SeanDrasher) January 23, 2026

Back in the days when Libs were mad because Hobby Lobby didn't want to pay for their employees to get it on. That must have been hell.

This woman deserves her own wing.

This is liberal mentality. Absolutely makes zero sense. Wasting her time and making that young employee do more work. Idiot woman.



No gracias. I’ll stay conservative. https://t.co/nRoQIBCetQ — jules (@julesverne44) January 23, 2026

Stay on the sane side.

