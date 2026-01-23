Liberal Karen's 'Revolutionary' Protest: Loads $400 Target Cart, Then Ditches It to Fight Fascism

Fifty-Seven Republicans Betray Freedom: Vote to Keep Government 'Kill Switch' in Your Car
justmindy
justmindy | 11:25 AM on January 23, 2026
AP Photo/George Walker IV, File

Oh, the aging hippies who have nothing better to do with their lives but make extra work for Target employees are at it again.

What do they think they are accomplishing exactly?

They should totally trespass these people from their stores so they can arrest them if they try it a second time.

She is actually only stealing time because she leaves the cart behind, but it's still robbing the company of time and labor.

No one said Libs were smart.

They are so intent on visiting their loser-ness on the rest of us.

Back in the days when Libs were mad because Hobby Lobby didn't want to pay for their employees to get it on. That must have been hell. 

This woman deserves her own wing.

Stay on the sane side.

