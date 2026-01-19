St. Paul Hotels Cancel Reservations Due to ‘Heightened Security Concerns’

We're not sure where we stand on these hotel canceling reservations. Are they canceling reservations of ICE agents because they oppose their upholding the law? Remember, it was earlier this month when a Marriott hotel employee in Minnesota was doxxing ICE agents by leaking their names, emails, and surveillance images of them as they checked in at the front desk. (She was quickly fired.)

This was the same week Hilton Hotels quickly cut off an independently owned franchise that had launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to refuse service to DHS law enforcement.

Or are the hotels just protecting themselves from the lunatics who stalk ICE agents and vandalize what they believe are ICE agents' vehicles in the parking lot? Tricia McLaughlin has told Fox Business that some hotels have received bomb threats.

Fox News' Bill Melugin reports:

NEW: I’m told multiple ICE agents with rooms booked at the St. Paul Downtown Doubletree by Hilton received this notice today that their rooms are being cancelled & the hotel will temporarily close “due to heightened public safety concerns in St. Paul.”



I called the hotel &… pic.twitter.com/wNGsLq0vDt — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 18, 2026

… checked online & they are indeed not taking any bookings right now. They referred me to other hotels. I'm told this also happened today at the Intercontinental St. Paul, with ICE agents with bookings there notified the hotel will be temporarily closing today due to the ongoing unrest in Minnesota. An agent who talked to the front desk manager there says he was told it was done to protect staff because they have been getting threats from unknown individuals for lodging DHS agents.

AGAIN. HOW IS THIS BEING PERMITTED TO GO ON WITH NO ACCOUNTABILITY? Left-wing domestic terrorists are ... terrorizing U.S. citizens, U.S. businesses, and U.S. law enforcement officers. And why not? No one is stopping them. https://t.co/ZucGw1KNy0 — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 19, 2026

So the same people screaming about fascism are threatening hotels and their staff members for daring to lodge people they politically oppose.



Got it. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 18, 2026

So threats of violence from anti-ICE protesters works in Minneapolis.



I thought the Mayor and Governor said everything was fine? — Brian Dreyer 🇺🇸 (@Bwdreyer) January 19, 2026

Tim Walz is allowing his state’s own businesses to be shut down by anti-ICE protesters he’s inciting. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 18, 2026

Terrorism: the unlawful use of violence and intimidation, especially against civilians, in the pursuit of political aims. — Climate Dispatch (@ccdeditor) January 18, 2026

Shut down both cities they're both a drain on society — BLOODLINE (@Web3xx) January 18, 2026

I'm positive paid "protestors" didn't get that notice — Professor Nez (@professornez) January 18, 2026

The rioters veto. They need to be brought to heel. — E Pluribus Unum (@epluribun) January 18, 2026

I almost can’t blame the hotels. I did at first for refusing ice. Then I realized, they get broken into and vandalized and threatened and Walz and the cops refuse to respond. These hotels need to sue Walz and Frey for failing to protect the city. — Always Something (@mfeehan5) January 19, 2026

WHO is giving info about where DHS is staying?! We have serious national security issues. — Donna Patriot Ancestor (@DonnaAncestor) January 18, 2026

Just a few days ago, Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost outed ICE hotel locations around Orlando to shield illegals.

Honestly, a hotel is a luxury for some of these guys and gals. Here’s the thing: they will set up a room with cots in it and they’ll be perfectly fine to continue doing their jobs. These hotels think that they are going to disrupt the job ICE has to do - they are sorely mistaken. — Sharon Black (@sharonblack21) January 18, 2026

The thugs employed by the left to harass ICE agents have proven they will storm into a hotel and destroy it if ICE is staying there. They are closing for fear of destruction at the hands of left wing anarchists. It's time for the insurrection act. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) January 18, 2026

Just how long does this hotel expect the "public safety concerns" in St. Paul to keep it shut down?

A lot of people are offering to open up their homes, while others say it's time for armored RVs.

