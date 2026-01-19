Anti-ICE Activist Who Terrorized Kids in Church Is a Sitting Saint Paul School...
St. Paul Hotels Cancel Reservations Due to ‘Heightened Security Concerns’

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on January 19, 2026
AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File

We're not sure where we stand on these hotel canceling reservations. Are they canceling reservations of ICE agents because they oppose their upholding the law? Remember, it was earlier this month when a Marriott hotel employee in Minnesota was doxxing ICE agents by leaking their names, emails, and surveillance images of them as they checked in at the front desk. (She was quickly fired.)

This was the same week Hilton Hotels quickly cut off an independently owned franchise that had launched a coordinated campaign in Minneapolis to refuse service to DHS law enforcement.

Or are the hotels just protecting themselves from the lunatics who stalk ICE agents and vandalize what they believe are ICE agents' vehicles in the parking lot? Tricia McLaughlin has told Fox Business that some hotels have received bomb threats.

Fox News' Bill Melugin reports:

… checked online & they are indeed not taking any bookings right now. They referred me to other hotels. 

I'm told this also happened today at the Intercontinental St. Paul, with ICE agents with bookings there notified the hotel will be temporarily closing today due to the ongoing unrest in Minnesota. An agent who talked to the front desk manager there says he was told it was done to protect staff because they have been getting threats from unknown individuals for lodging DHS agents.

Just a few days ago, Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost outed ICE hotel locations around Orlando to shield illegals.

Just how long does this hotel expect the "public safety concerns" in St. Paul to keep it shut down?

A lot of people are offering to open up their homes, while others say it's time for armored RVs.

