At Least 11 Alleged ICE Vehicles Vandalized at Minneapolis Hotel Overnight

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on January 17, 2026
Ali Bradley

As we reported on Thursday, Minnesota State Rep. Brad Tabke was keeping himself busy by posting the locations of ICE activity on X: "Many ICE vehicles without license plates in Southbridge by old Pier One and Sam's Club gas," is one example. He also gave tips on what to look for when identifying ICE vehicles:

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, Fox News' Bill Melugin posted a list of some of Tabke's "neighbors" whom he was helping to evade detention by ICE, such as the Vietnamese illegal alien convicted of murder.

We'd hate to have out-of-state plates or tinted windows if we'd stayed at this Minneapolis hotel overnight, when at least 11 vehicles were vandalized, with "ICE" spray-painted on them.

…  wrong people, stopping and questioning random drivers they believe are federal agents.

Pro-illegal activists claim that ICE is asking people for their papers because of their skin color, but in the meantime, they're stopping and harassing anyone whom they believe to be an ICE agent.

Some civilians are going to have a hysterical anti-ICE antagonist riding their bumpers and honking their horns at them as they just try to get somewhere to get the paint off.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

