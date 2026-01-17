At Least 11 Alleged ICE Vehicles Vandalized at Minneapolis Hotel Overnight

As we reported on Thursday, Minnesota State Rep. Brad Tabke was keeping himself busy by posting the locations of ICE activity on X: "Many ICE vehicles without license plates in Southbridge by old Pier One and Sam's Club gas," is one example. He also gave tips on what to look for when identifying ICE vehicles:

Every other car on Marschall and 101 today is ICE if you know what to look for:



* Missing front or front & back plate

* Out of state plates

* Tinted windows

* Vests / tactical gear — Brad Tabke (@BradTabke) January 15, 2026

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier, Fox News' Bill Melugin posted a list of some of Tabke's "neighbors" whom he was helping to evade detention by ICE, such as the Vietnamese illegal alien convicted of murder.

We'd hate to have out-of-state plates or tinted windows if we'd stayed at this Minneapolis hotel overnight, when at least 11 vehicles were vandalized, with "ICE" spray-painted on them.

#BREAKING At least 11 government vehicles or rentals driven by federal law enforcement, vandalized at a hotel in Eagan, Minnesota overnight. pic.twitter.com/pxJoAWatNh — Ali Bradley (@AliBradleyTV) January 16, 2026

Minneapolis — Far-left open-border extremists are marking SUVs and vans they believe belong to ICE, signalling to the public to smash them up and loot, like they did after a violent convicted criminal Venezuelan migrant was shot in the leg.



The militants have also targeted the… https://t.co/8ZsjmC66o1 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 16, 2026

… wrong people, stopping and questioning random drivers they believe are federal agents.

Pro-illegal activists claim that ICE is asking people for their papers because of their skin color, but in the meantime, they're stopping and harassing anyone whom they believe to be an ICE agent.

The shocker here is that the vandals could actually spell “ICE.” — CLG News (@legitgov) January 17, 2026

I'm sure this behavior will help deescalate the situation! — J Hole 🚽 (@JHoleCreates) January 16, 2026

Mostly peaceful destruction of property from the militant terrorist. — The Texas Embassy (@THETXEMBASSY) January 16, 2026

Nothing that can't be wiped off in seconds.



Meanwhile where's the CCTV footage. Time for some hard arrests. — Dave (@DilligafDave01) January 16, 2026

They will be caught. — Bob ®️ (@Gundys69) January 16, 2026

They should mark suspected "protesters" cars as "ICE" so they'll smash each other's vehicles. — Angela (@AngelaM39710892) January 16, 2026

They were trying to dox agents near my home. None of them were agents. Just had similar cars. Its getting crazy — robert 🇱🇷morris (@crobmorris) January 16, 2026

These people need to be stopped. The level of crazy is far too high and people are going to get injured or killed that has nothing to do with any of it. — Clara McKagan 💙💙💙 (@aladetteinsane) January 16, 2026

Some of these must be info gathering bait. Those would be equipped with multiple cameras recording faces. — Saint Bezmenov (@slammer68) January 16, 2026

Time to post guards, make arrests and prosecute for destruction of federal property. — Slim Shady (@SlimSha86870494) January 17, 2026

ICE should set up and sting and catch those vandals in the act. — Matt Keefe (@mattjames9347) January 17, 2026

We need to put Trump stickers on the rioters cars and watch from a distance as they destroy each others property. — Prairie Patriot (@wynveenus) January 17, 2026

We live in Saint Paul MN and just had a guy snapping photos of our car outside our business. When asked what he was doing he said “the car is suspicious.” He was wearing a whistle around his neck. These people are ruthless. But more obviously, have nothing to do. — Larry (@Larasmcd) January 16, 2026

Why is anyone allowing this seditious bullshit to continue? Are there no laws that are being enforced in Minnesota? — emelem66 (@emelem66) January 16, 2026

Some civilians are going to have a hysterical anti-ICE antagonist riding their bumpers and honking their horns at them as they just try to get somewhere to get the paint off.

***

