Bill Melugin Profiles a Few More MN 'Neighbors' Tim Walz and Jacob Frey Are Trying to Protect From ICE

Doug P. | 12:05 PM on January 17, 2026
Meme screenshot

We've already covered countless examples of the kind of "priorities" Minnesota lefties like Gov. Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey have, and those include their efforts to protect illegals who attack ICE agents. Recently Frey said agitators who are trying to impede ICE operations by any means necessary are just "standing up for their neighbors":

"Neighbors," eh?

Fox News' Bill Melugin has more on the kinds of "neighbors" the Dems are trying to keep on the streets of Minnesota:

Here's the full post from @BillMelugin_: 

Per DHS, ICE arrests in the sanctuary state of Minnesota yesterday alone include a Vietnamese illegal alien convicted of murder, an illegal alien from the Marshall Islands w/ 24 criminal convictions, and multiple convicted drug traffickers.  Per DHS, they include: 

Hien Quoc Thai, a criminal illegal alien from Vietnam convicted of murder.  

Brian Anjain, a criminal illegal alien from the Marshall Islands with 24 CONVICTIONS including assault causing bodily injury, domestic abuse, public nudity, theft, interference with official acts, public intoxication, trespassing.  

Pedro Lopez-Brito, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted of assault with intent to inflict serious injury and possession of drugs and previously charged with aggravated battery.  

Eddy Xol-Lares, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine while on board a vessel.

And yet the Democrats who are trying to keep ICE from arresting people like that get offended when they're referred to as the pro-criminal party. 

The GOP midterm ads should feature the criminal illegals Dems have been championing. 

*****

