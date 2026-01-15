While Walz & Frey Call Protesters 'Protecting Neighbors,' DHS Reveals Criminal Illegals Ambushed ICE

Star Trek Is Now Even Worse Than When Stacey Abrams Guest-Starred as President...
justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on January 15, 2026
Imgflip

Democrats insist ICE is arresting and detaining innocent people who just came to America to escape brutal governments and for a chance to live the American Dream with their families. According to Walz and Frey, the protestors in America fighting ICE agents are 'protecting their neighbors' or just don't want to be removed from the new country they dearly love. The truth tells a much different story.

Sounds like a bunch of people who were told nicely to leave and instead, shot America the middle finger and stayed anyway.

Even if they were angels on Earth, they are still in America illegally and we have laws.

It's like the Left expects ICE to just stand there and smile while protestors beat them up.

Or going to jail for a really long time. 

Massive sarcasm font on the word 'BRAVE'. 

Shameful. 

Democrats aren't normal people and they certainly don't think like 'regular' people.

Remember when Frey said they would honor ICE detainers? Guess that was a big fat lie! Typical Democrat!

