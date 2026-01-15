While Walz & Frey Call Protesters 'Protecting Neighbors,' DHS Reveals Criminal Illegals Ambushed ICE

Democrats insist ICE is arresting and detaining innocent people who just came to America to escape brutal governments and for a chance to live the American Dream with their families. According to Walz and Frey, the protestors in America fighting ICE agents are 'protecting their neighbors' or just don't want to be removed from the new country they dearly love. The truth tells a much different story.

BREAKING: DHS releases the names & backgrounds of the three illegal aliens they say attacked an ICE agent in Minneapolis last night, leading to a shooting. All are Venezuelan illegal aliens who were caught & released at the border by the Biden administration.



Per DHS:



Julio… pic.twitter.com/nmWNmIWFZi — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 15, 2026

Sounds like a bunch of people who were told nicely to leave and instead, shot America the middle finger and stayed anyway.

Surprise! ICE exists for this. https://t.co/5c3UkTi4UL — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) January 15, 2026

Deport

Every

Last

One https://t.co/OOZNHSGRDD — Dean (@navdean929) January 15, 2026

Send all three of them back to Venezuela immediately. #ICEMinneapolis https://t.co/UhazbWi42A — Sand (@sandiek64) January 15, 2026

Even if they were angels on Earth, they are still in America illegally and we have laws.

The left justified the excesses of rioters by pointing to the alleged excesses of ICE: "If only ICE was more 'reasonable' "



But what if ICE was more "reasonable"? If these criminals hit you with a shovel, firing your gun is reasonable. Yet despite that, the rioters still rioted. https://t.co/I6zREtYmfz — Mike Wacker (@m_wacker) January 15, 2026

It's like the Left expects ICE to just stand there and smile while protestors beat them up.

Imagine being so broken you are willing to die for this trash. https://t.co/tmBVimvK8Y — Disinformation Expert Lizzy (@StarChamberMaid) January 15, 2026

Or going to jail for a really long time.

REMINDER:



This is who Mayor Frey and Governor Walz are sending unhinged wine moms out to defend. https://t.co/g6bVaXlyvg — RBe (@RBPundit) January 15, 2026

These are indicative of who the brave citizens of Minneapolis are fighting ICE over. https://t.co/DyijXeMkhO — David P Thomas (@davidpaulthomas) January 15, 2026

Massive sarcasm font on the word 'BRAVE'.

This is who you are mad about ICE going after last night. You're an embarrassment. https://t.co/8A9vepDmdd — Christina🙏❤🤍💙 (@RedinBlue67) January 15, 2026

These are the people that sanctuary politicians are chosing over the American people. 👇👇👇 https://t.co/rupOnEXAgW — Betsy Brantner Smith (@sgtbetsysmith) January 15, 2026

Shameful.

Here is who Democrats are protecting. I honestly don’t see how they think this works for them. What normal person looks at this and says oh yes I want them as my neighbor and in my country. https://t.co/EIu82Wi9HU — CM (@seattleiscrazy) January 15, 2026

Democrats aren't normal people and they certainly don't think like 'regular' people.

“He was released by Minnesota authorities before ICE could even lodge a detainer.”



👆🏻this is (partly) why there is violence and chaos in MN. https://t.co/MLRG0J039y — Taylor (@hike_r10) January 15, 2026

Remember when Frey said they would honor ICE detainers? Guess that was a big fat lie! Typical Democrat!

