Minnesota State Representative Posting the Locations of Federal Law Enforcement Officers

It's really amazing what liberals can pull together as a result of mass hysteria and delusion. ICE agents are out there to detain and eventually deport criminal illegal aliens. They've been doing it since 2003, but it wasn't until President Biden left the border wide open to tens of millions of illegals that The Squad decided their cause was to "abolish ICE."

Earlier Thursday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz encouraged citizens to take out their phones and hit record so he could keep a database of atrocities by ICE that could be used later as evidence to prosecute them. Look at how many videos we had of Renee Good. What were all of those psychos doing at a federal law enforcement operation? And how did they know where it was going to be?

Minnesota State Representative Brad Tabke is one of the reasons there are so many agitators everywhere ICE goes. Tabke thinks his job is to post the locations (and suspected locations) of ICE on X.

BREAKING: Amid rising tensions in Minnesota, sitting Democrat Rep. Brad Tabke of Shakopee has been live tweeting the locations of federal law enforcement officers. pic.twitter.com/nAYyE9My0D — Alpha News (@AlphaNews) January 15, 2026

Minnesota State Rep Brad Tabke (D) is doxxing the live locations of ICE to help illegals evade arrest and guide anti-ICE agitators who look for agents to harass



This is a CRIME.



CHARGE HIM @DHSgov pic.twitter.com/ZNgCXI0Hdr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 15, 2026

Here he is giving lessons on what to look out for:

Every other car on Marschall and 101 today is ICE if you know what to look for:



* Missing front or front & back plate

* Out of state plates

* Tinted windows

* Vests / tactical gear — Brad Tabke (@BradTabke) January 15, 2026

Many ICE vehicles without license plates in Southbridge by old Pier One and Sams Club gas. — Brad Tabke (@BradTabke) January 15, 2026

Thank you for posting evidence of targeted harassment — Country Mouse (@CuntryMouse) January 15, 2026

Sedition — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️🥋 (@juliew38138) January 15, 2026

Why do democrats hate current laws being enforced and try to incite violence against law enforcement officers?? — 🇺🇸Stay off my lawn 🇺🇸 (@Mrddrag3) January 15, 2026

Democrats have convinced themselves that no illegal alien should be detained or deported, regardless of their criminal history. Murderer? Child rapist? They're just our neighbors who we're trying to keep safe from the bad ICE men.

Democrats vs law enforcement is not sustainable. Law enforcement will prevail and peace will be restored. — Gary Doan (@GaryMichaelDoan) January 16, 2026

Why do you hate immigration laws, and your own citizens? — The Kee (@The_Only_Kee) January 15, 2026

The first amendment does not give you the right to commit felony interference. It does not give you a right to vandalize or ransack government properties. That is what is going on and Minneapolis is in insurrection. — Christopher Duffy (@CRTinyDuffy) January 15, 2026

Pretty bold for someone who won by FOURTEEN VOTES. Can we find 20 people to vote him out lol — Mari (@Mari_Lou45) January 15, 2026

You notice he never shares the crimes of those being arrested by ICE, but it’s clear Brad supports violent criminals on the streets of MN.



Brad should be arrested. Coordinating to obstruct and impede federal law enforcement is as illegal as the people he protects. — Behind MN Lines (@BehindMNLines) January 15, 2026

Their crimes are irrelevant. They should be left alone so everyone can just calm down.

Doxing federal officers is a crime and puts their lives in danger. You are a piece of shit for doing this. Hopeful you will face charges for your sedition. — Magadoc (@ERpatriot) January 16, 2026

Guess this is the "calming things down" that @GovTimWalz was referring to?



Imagine a sitting representative openly obstructing ongoing operations. — drkangel120180 (@af12441244) January 15, 2026

Keep it up and we are coming for you.



Promise. — Josh Because (@JoshBecause) January 16, 2026

Someone posted his home address.

Why are you so dedicated to protecting criminal alien murderers and rapists? Is it just ideological perversion, or is there something else? — The Intersect (@mburm201) January 15, 2026

It's mass formation psychosis — widespread "hypnotic" groupthink or collective delusion among the public. It's just as real as TDS.

