New York Times Reporter Gets Nothing From Kurt Schlichter but Contempt
Man Who Stole Rifle From FBI Vehicle During Minneapolis Rioting Arrested
'I HOPE I'm Wrong'! Tom Homan Warns Walz & Frey What Might Be...
Frey's Defiance: Wants Police to Battle ICE – Trump Must Invoke the Insurrection...
Alienation of Affection: Kyrsten Sinema Accused of Affair Amid U2, Taylor Swift, and...
Blinded 'Dare to Struggle' Member Who Rushed Cops Says Doctors Say It's a...
Star Trek Is Now Even Worse Than When Stacey Abrams Guest-Starred as President...
Gov. Tim Walz Assures Us Minnesota Will Remain an 'Island of Decency'
While Walz & Frey Call Protesters 'Protecting Neighbors,' DHS Reveals Criminal Illegals Am...
Saint Paul High School Walkout to Protest ICE Turns Into a Brawl
Say Her Name: Kada Scott Killed After Philly DA Krasner Dropped Charges —...
'Bad Decision'! Ron DeSantis Reminds Anti-ICE Mobs Why Florida Is NOT Tim Walz's...
Emmanuel Macron Says the French Military Is on Its Way to Denmark and...
Nick Shirley Exposes a SHOCKING Cash-Smuggling Scheme at U.S. Airports — Tim Walz is...

Minnesota State Representative Posting the Locations of Federal Law Enforcement Officers

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on January 15, 2026
Twitchy

It's really amazing what liberals can pull together as a result of mass hysteria and delusion. ICE agents are out there to detain and eventually deport criminal illegal aliens. They've been doing it since 2003, but it wasn't until President Biden left the border wide open to tens of millions of illegals that The Squad decided their cause was to "abolish ICE."

Earlier Thursday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz encouraged citizens to take out their phones and hit record so he could keep a database of atrocities by ICE that could be used later as evidence to prosecute them. Look at how many videos we had of Renee Good. What were all of those psychos doing at a federal law enforcement operation? And how did they know where it was going to be?

Minnesota State Representative Brad Tabke is one of the reasons there are so many agitators everywhere ICE goes. Tabke thinks his job is to post the locations (and suspected locations) of ICE on X. 

Here he is giving lessons on what to look out for:

Democrats have convinced themselves that no illegal alien should be detained or deported, regardless of their criminal history. Murderer? Child rapist? They're just our neighbors who we're trying to keep safe from the bad ICE men.

Their crimes are irrelevant. They should be left alone so everyone can just calm down.

Someone posted his home address.

It's mass formation psychosis — widespread "hypnotic" groupthink or collective delusion among the public. It's just as real as TDS.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.


