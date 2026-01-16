Trump and Powell Clash as Federal Reserve Faces Unprecedented Scrutiny
Traitor Alert: Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Outs ICE Hotel Locations Around Orlando to Shield Illegals

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on January 16, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

While most of Florida is a glorious red state full of conservative or libertarian minded folks, there are small pockets of folks who try to rear their very ugly heads and cause controversy. In one of those little pockets, a slug named Maxwell Frost crawls out from his under his rock near Orlando. He is a Congressman representing a sliver of Orlando, yet he thinks he's big stuff. 

Florida's Lt. Governor (who is also running to replace Governor Ron DeSantis as he has termed out) was not amused with Frost's antics. 

Unfortunately, he is always out and about, loud and proud.

It absolutely should be.

It's terrifying he has access to government intel. 

He's also the same guy who couldn't find a place to live when he was first elected to DC because his credit was so bad.

He's a terrible person and a awful Congressman.

