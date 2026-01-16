Traitor Alert: Florida Rep. Maxwell Frost Outs ICE Hotel Locations Around Orlando to Shield Illegals

While most of Florida is a glorious red state full of conservative or libertarian minded folks, there are small pockets of folks who try to rear their very ugly heads and cause controversy. In one of those little pockets, a slug named Maxwell Frost crawls out from his under his rock near Orlando. He is a Congressman representing a sliver of Orlando, yet he thinks he's big stuff.

Advertisement

🔥🚨 BREAKING: Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) posts video DOXING ICE agents' location and warns of a heavy ICE presence in Central Florida.



It has sparked a fury online with many calling for his immediate resignation. pic.twitter.com/aYdvDvovHP — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) January 15, 2026

If you threaten or DOX our law enforcement, including @ICEgov , you are proving that you’re unfit to lead.



Instead of standing with our law enforcement community, @MaxwellFrostFL chose to spout anti-police, far-left liberal rhetoric.



This behavior is NOT acceptable from an… https://t.co/YhX5eUszrG — Jay Collins (@JayCollinsFL) January 16, 2026

Florida's Lt. Governor (who is also running to replace Governor Ron DeSantis as he has termed out) was not amused with Frost's antics.

Well, the people in Florida should be doxing @MaxwellFrostFL all over the place. Turn around is fair play https://t.co/fJOqticine — Feisty🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Feisty0I) January 16, 2026

Unfortunately, he is always out and about, loud and proud.

Doxing ICE Agents should be against the Law and if it is why isn't he Arrested ⁉️⁉️⁉️ https://t.co/f9yAfwAkNJ — Michele Hardy .. (@MicheleHardy4) January 16, 2026

It absolutely should be.

Scumbag unamerican POS - should be fired immediately - we do not need him anywhere near our government at any level https://t.co/VIMeiUN6QX — Lylewaynemiller (@lylewaynemiller) January 16, 2026

It's terrifying he has access to government intel.

This is the same nutbag who started shouting and rushed the stage during my book tour in Orlando with DeSantis back in 2022… https://t.co/tnBUgUTTyA — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 16, 2026

He's also the same guy who couldn't find a place to live when he was first elected to DC because his credit was so bad.

Oh no this is malicious behavior by an elected official. Florida we are better than this. https://t.co/w5MNeaYLxY — Damon (@Damon98125780) January 16, 2026

Wow ! Tell me you are doxing ICE Agents and encouraging riots without telling me such. This Buffoon should feel some pushback politically for this.

Hey Florida ! The first sign of civil unrest and riots here is the number one culprit ! https://t.co/xB5MmLUVb9 — KIP HENLEY (@KipHenley) January 16, 2026

It is Anti-American to go against law enforcement trying to protect you and our nation.

ICE work supports our 2nd Amendment Right to Security. — Bard Witness (@BardWitness) January 16, 2026

Advertisement

@GovRonDeSantis

Oh, look at Rep. Maxwell Frost playing immigration fairy godmother, doxxing ICE locations in Central Florida—like the UCF area, Winter Garden, Altamonte Springs, and local hotels—to "warn" illegals while pretending it's about "rights." 🙄 Facts: He's a Dem on the… — Xzavier🇺🇲 (@Xzavier46399) January 16, 2026

He's a terrible person and a awful Congressman.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.