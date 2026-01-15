Star Trek Is Now Even Worse Than When Stacey Abrams Guest-Starred as President...
While Walz & Frey Call Protesters 'Protecting Neighbors,' DHS Reveals Criminal Illegals Am...
Saint Paul High School Walkout to Protest ICE Turns Into a Brawl
Say Her Name: Kada Scott Killed After Philly DA Krasner Dropped Charges —...
'Bad Decision'! Ron DeSantis Reminds Anti-ICE Mobs Why Florida Is NOT Tim Walz's...
Emmanuel Macron Says the French Military Is on Its Way to Denmark and...
Nick Shirley Exposes a SHOCKING Cash-Smuggling Scheme at U.S. Airports — Tim Walz is...
NBC News Hacks Get Help Fixing Their Headline About an ICE Shooting in...
Minneapolis Insurrection: Leaders Defy Federal Law – Stephen Miller Warns It's Time to...
Minnesota State Sen. Says Attacking ICE Agents With a Shovel Is Just 'Helping...
Karoline Leavitt Nuked WH Journo Pushing Dem Talking Points About ICE (the Look...
Epic FAIL! Mayor Jacob Frey Heroically Omits KEY Deets in Meltdown Thread About...
Fox News Digs Up Brutal Old CNN Segment They Don't Want You to...
Rep. Eric Swalwell Says This Minneapolis Man 'Is ALL OF US' (Then Finds...

Gov. Tim Walz Assures Us Minnesota Will Remain an 'Island of Decency'

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on January 15, 2026
ImgFlip

Earlier, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posted a message on X saying that he knew residents were angry, and that he was angry, but that Minnesota would "remain an island of decency, of justice, of community, and of peace." And fraud. Don't forget the fraud.

Advertisement

With President Donald Trump threatening to employ the Insurrection Act in the state, Walz seems increasingly determined to portray Minnesota as if it were seceding from the United States. What does he mean by "an island"? Probably the same thing he meant when he said no other governor had to "fight a war against the federal government every single day."

As we mentioned, Walz shot a video telling citizens to pull out their phones whenever ICE was around and hit record so that he could compile a "database of the atrocities against Minnesotans," not just for posterity, but to "bank evidence for future prosecution."

On Thursday afternoon, Walz was out with another video, this one repeating his message from earlier in the day: that Minnesota is an island of decency "in a country being driven toward cruelty" by Trump.

Peace, huh? Like this peace?

Or high school kids starting their own mini-riot at the state house during an anti-ICE walkout? Or the peace of three Venezuelan illegal immigrants beating an ICE agent with a shovel?

Recommended

Saint Paul High School Walkout to Protest ICE Turns Into a Brawl
Brett T.
Advertisement

And insurrection.

Advertisement

The reason Minnesota has been in the spotlight recently is because of the massive fraud that not even The New York Times could ignore any longer. We're talking billions in fraud. And you're trying to distract from it by inciting violence against federal law enforcement.

We wish Minnesota were an island, but we're stuck with it.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Tim Walz. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ICE MINNESOTA RIOTS TIM WALZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Saint Paul High School Walkout to Protest ICE Turns Into a Brawl
Brett T.
Say Her Name: Kada Scott Killed After Philly DA Krasner Dropped Charges — Now He Wants to Jail ICE Agents
justmindy
While Walz & Frey Call Protesters 'Protecting Neighbors,' DHS Reveals Criminal Illegals Ambushed ICE
justmindy
'Bad Decision'! Ron DeSantis Reminds Anti-ICE Mobs Why Florida Is NOT Tim Walz's Minnesota
Doug P.
Emmanuel Macron Says the French Military Is on Its Way to Denmark and Greenland
Brett T.
Karoline Leavitt Nuked WH Journo Pushing Dem Talking Points About ICE (the Look on His Face... OUCH!)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Saint Paul High School Walkout to Protest ICE Turns Into a Brawl Brett T.
Advertisement