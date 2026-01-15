Gov. Tim Walz Assures Us Minnesota Will Remain an 'Island of Decency'

Earlier, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz posted a message on X saying that he knew residents were angry, and that he was angry, but that Minnesota would "remain an island of decency, of justice, of community, and of peace." And fraud. Don't forget the fraud.

With President Donald Trump threatening to employ the Insurrection Act in the state, Walz seems increasingly determined to portray Minnesota as if it were seceding from the United States. What does he mean by "an island"? Probably the same thing he meant when he said no other governor had to "fight a war against the federal government every single day."

As we mentioned, Walz shot a video telling citizens to pull out their phones whenever ICE was around and hit record so that he could compile a "database of the atrocities against Minnesotans," not just for posterity, but to "bank evidence for future prosecution."

On Thursday afternoon, Walz was out with another video, this one repeating his message from earlier in the day: that Minnesota is an island of decency "in a country being driven toward cruelty" by Trump.

Minnesota will remain an island of decency, of justice, of community, and of peace. pic.twitter.com/cUz9Tm5Tur — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) January 15, 2026

Peace, huh? Like this peace?

🚨 BREAKING: Anti-ICE rioters tied a TOW ROPE to a weapons locker in a federal vehicle and RIPPED IT OUT with a pickup truck, as Minneapolis PD REFUSED to respond



THIS IS UNSUSTAINABLE



DHS agents are SITTING DUCKS



WE NEED MARINES HERE NOW! Locals are BEGGING for relief, 47! pic.twitter.com/v88fqedOOV — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2026

Or high school kids starting their own mini-riot at the state house during an anti-ICE walkout? Or the peace of three Venezuelan illegal immigrants beating an ICE agent with a shovel?

Only once you leave. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) January 15, 2026

You meant to say an island of fraud, deception and pirates. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) January 15, 2026

And insurrection.

The best way you can support Minnesota is by RESIGNING, you traitor. — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 15, 2026

There’s nothing decent about inciting violence against federal law enforcement so that Democrat politicians can try to keep as many illegals in Minnesota as possible.



You’re not just a fraud who helped Somalis steal billions from Americans, you’re a traitor to our great country. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) January 15, 2026

You want to be an island? Fine, no more federal funding of any kind. Be an island on your own—you'll last about a week. — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) January 15, 2026

Nobody believes a word you say. — fity.eth (@Fityeth) January 15, 2026

And fraud, don't forget the massive amounts of fraud that you love — Humpy Appleby (@HumpyAppleby) January 15, 2026

You're a fraud protector and a disgrace. — Big E (@rarecorojo) January 15, 2026

Minnesota is exactly the opposite because of you. It is corrupt, lawless, tribal, clannish and violent as a result of your leadership.



Resign in shame. — Patty Free (@pattymaese8) January 15, 2026

Tim, Minnesota is not an island — kb (@kylebray_) January 15, 2026

Figured you’d think Minnesota is an island 🙄 — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) January 15, 2026

Literally everything you said is a lie. — KingKongTurd (@KingKongTurd) January 15, 2026

“Insulated communist cell” is more accurate? — Sean Snow (@SeanMinnesota) January 15, 2026

Minnesota is a blemish….no a festering sore in America. — Brad Smith: Unmute the Future (@HillbilyHeroe) January 15, 2026

Clearly it won't, you've ceded your streets already. Resign. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) January 15, 2026

You’ve lost control of the situation and are now using dry statements as a coping mechanism. Resign. — Heritage Cajun (@CajunNational) January 15, 2026

You are laughable. — Bella (@stockbella) January 15, 2026

The reason Minnesota has been in the spotlight recently is because of the massive fraud that not even The New York Times could ignore any longer. We're talking billions in fraud. And you're trying to distract from it by inciting violence against federal law enforcement.

We wish Minnesota were an island, but we're stuck with it.

***

