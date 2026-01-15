Governor Tim Walz Encouraged Residents to Stalk and Harass ICE While Agent Was Ambushed

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz addressed the state on Wednesday night. He encouraged all residents to track and harass ICE agents who are enforcing our nation’s immigration laws. Roughly around the same time that Walz’s harassment order went out, an ICE agent shot an illegal alien during an ambush.

Here’s Walz stirring the pot. (WATCH )

Tim Walz wants filming of ICE “atrocities” to "bank evidence for future prosecution."



Democrats want every ICE agent fearing prison for doing their jobs enforcing federal immigration law.



That’s where we are. pic.twitter.com/pK4ljQLp7m — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) January 15, 2026

He needs to go but even if he resigns, he still has to go to prison — 🇺🇸JB MAGA 🇺🇸 (@JBMAGA03) January 15, 2026

Prosecute him. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) January 15, 2026

Walz needs to resign and be arrested.

You can see the Democrat Party’s radical foot soldiers are taking Walz’s words to heart. Here’s more on the ICE-involved shooting. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

JUST IN: Federal law enforcement officer shoots an illegal immigrant after getting ambushed by two other people while trying to apprehend the initial suspect.



Read DHS’s full statement below: (footage by @ScooterCasterNY)



At 650 PM CT, federal law enforcement officers were… pic.twitter.com/agQMG7tuDb — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 15, 2026

(post continues) ...conducting a targeted operation of an illegal alien, who was released into the country by Joe Biden, in Northwestern Minneapolis. In an attempt to evade arrest, the subject fled the scene in his vehicle and crashed into a parked car. The subject then fled on foot. The law enforcement officer caught up to the subject on foot and attempted to apprehend him when the subject began to resist and violently assault the officer. While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle. As the officer was being ambushed and attacked by the two individuals, the original subject got loose and began striking the officer with a shovel or broom stick. Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired defensive shots to defend his life. The initial subject was hit in the leg. All three subjects ran back into the apartment and barricaded themselves inside. The attacked officer and subject are both in the hospital. This attack on another brave member of law enforcement took place while Minnesota’s top leaders, Governor Walz and Mayor Frey, are actively encouraging an organized resistance to ICE and federal law enforcement officers. Their hateful rhetoric and resistance against men and women who are simply trying to do their jobs must end. Federal law enforcement officers are facing a 1,300% increase in assaults against them as they put their lives on the line to arrest criminals and lawbreakers.

The Democrat Party doesn’t care how many Americans have to be hurt or killed to keep its illegal aliens in our country.

Commenters say they are bracing for the legacy media's spin. We wouldn’t be surprised to hear them refer to the illegal alien from Venezuela as a ‘Minnesota father.’

These are the types of people Renee Good died impeding and obstructing ICE to defend.



Liberal brains are fried. — Liberacrat™️ (@ViralVideos) January 15, 2026

Can’t wait to see this spin — Davis Jensen (@DavisJensen95) January 15, 2026

I’m sure regardless of their criminal status, the left will turn this guy into a sob story headline.



Our corporate media is disgusting. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) January 15, 2026

They most certainly are.

Posters want Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey arrested for continuing to incite violence against ICE.

Insane… exactly what Walz wanted… his criminals are out full force hurting the brave men protecting us. Arrest Walz and the Mayor — Kasia (@KasiaK1479) January 15, 2026

Arrest Tim walz. That pig just went on and told people to do this. He is responsible — Shannon (@bugaroo19) January 15, 2026

This should have already happened. These pro-illegal alien Democrats must face genuine consequences for the chaos and madness they are instigating.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

