Saint Paul High School Walkout to Protest ICE Turns Into a Brawl

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on January 15, 2026
Twitchy

They've brainwashed the kids in Saint Paul as well. High school students in the Twin Cities staged walk-outs on Thursday to protest the presence of ICE. Students in Saint Paul reportedly walked to the state capitol building, but instead of a protest, a brawl broke out.

They want ICE out because they're violent.

Maybe they thought one of the "students" was an undercover ICE agent.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

