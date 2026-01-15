Saint Paul High School Walkout to Protest ICE Turns Into a Brawl

They've brainwashed the kids in Saint Paul as well. High school students in the Twin Cities staged walk-outs on Thursday to protest the presence of ICE. Students in Saint Paul reportedly walked to the state capitol building, but instead of a protest, a brawl broke out.

Tim Walz welcomed Minnesota high school students for a "walk out" in protest of ICE at the state capitol building.



It quickly devolved into them fighting each other.



Because of course. 🤣pic.twitter.com/V7F43XZHgd — CJ Pearson (@Cjpearson) January 15, 2026

High school students at the anti-ICE rally in Minneapolis just made an amazing ad FOR deportations



pic.twitter.com/ZTaRts1MNe — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 15, 2026

Looks mostly peaceful and tolerant — MrE (@MrEdogtagnft) January 15, 2026

They want ICE out because they're violent.

Keep it classy Minnesota — GINGERSKOL💜💛 (@GlowSurfing) January 15, 2026

When violence is all you know violence is what you do. — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) January 15, 2026

Almost thought I wouldn't have to post this today. 😄 pic.twitter.com/WQjNqyrACq — American Sublime (@sublimeamerica) January 15, 2026

Yes, this is a high school.



They all started fighting during a walkout to protest ICE. Notice a pattern?



This is why my kids will not be attending a public school — Bo (@dittletv) January 15, 2026

$10 says none of these kids read at grade level. — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) January 15, 2026

They can't help themselves but to be a national embarrassment — The Sarcastic Republican (@sieze2day) January 15, 2026

The teaching establishment there is completely corrupted as well. I am telling you, Sodom and Gomorah. I left just in time. — Loren Chantla🇺🇸🇮🇱✡️✝️ (@lorenchantland) January 15, 2026

What do you expect from "leaning" school graduates ? — مازن الاشيقر 🇮🇶 (@MazinAlEshaiker) January 15, 2026

This state is in absolute shambles — Post (@postmetaX) January 15, 2026

Welcome to Walz's state of Minnesota, sadly — adamtoo (@adamtoo__) January 15, 2026

School is cancelled. But come do this. — Fagan 🇺🇸 (@thejustinfagan) January 15, 2026

Every adult who brought those kids there should be arrested for endangering minors and for aiding in truancy! — Palmetto Politics (@SGPAExPat) January 15, 2026

When you don’t even know what you’re supposed to be mad about — Angie on the Gulf (@MAGA_dogmom) January 15, 2026

Doctors and Engineers… doesn’t look like it — Michael James Hanson (@mike1hanson) January 15, 2026

I see the graduates from the Barney Fife School of Policing were on duty. — Ju (@Juju315858) January 15, 2026

Kids don't walk out because they protest the cause. They walk out because they don't want to be in class any more than we did when we were teenagers. — Brian McNamara (@WandLLaw99) January 15, 2026

Maybe they thought one of the "students" was an undercover ICE agent.

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

