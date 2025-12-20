Tara Palmeri Asks If It’s a Coincidence Trump’s DOJ Released the Epstein Photos of Clinton First

A new trove of photographs from the Epstein files was released on Friday. It prominently featured former President Bill Clinton, who, as The New York Post reported, was seen reclining nearly naked in a hot tub with an unidentified woman at his waist. As CNN's Scott Jennings said, "This entire case has BLOWN UP right in the faces of the Democrats," and we really ought to be calling them "the Clinton files." As our own Warren Squire reported earlier Saturday, there was quite the about-face from MS NOW legal correspondent Lisa Rubin, who a week ago had been suggesting the photo the House Oversight Democrats released of Donald Trump surrounded by women had their faces redacted because "the women were either underage or victims of Epstein." The new batch of photos with Clinton, she now says, shows him with other people and lacks context.

Former ABC News and Politico reporter Tara Palmeri couldn't find anyplace better to go than on Jim Acosta's podcast, where she wondered why all of the photos that are coming out now during the Trump administration feature Clinton.

I'm seeing a lot of pictures of Bill Clinton in the Epstein Files. Weird that they came out first. — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) December 19, 2025

Bill Clinton is all over the first dump of the Epstein files in between pages and pages of redactions. Is it a coincidence Trump’s DOJ released these first? pic.twitter.com/wdtpWlOmtK — Tara Palmeri (@tarapalmeri) December 19, 2025

Palmeri wrote on Friday:

It’s been a hectic day. Jim Acosta and I went live at 4 p.m., not expecting to have to react in real time to the Epstein files and within minutes, the first tranche dropped. We began where any reporter would: the photos. They’re the fastest way to understand how the Justice Department is framing this release. The first data set was largely what you’d expect — images of Epstein’s properties, his home, the crime scenes. But the next batch told a different story. It appeared front-loaded with photos of Bill Clinton from trips he took with Epstein. There were more than a dozen images of the former president: Clinton in a pool, in a hot tub, at various stops along their travels together. Two photos show him posing with women whose faces are redacted — individuals who may be victims. Clinton’s relationship with Epstein is disturbing and deserves scrutiny. But what’s troubling is how deliberately these images were placed at the forefront of the release. The DOJ isn’t just releasing files, it’s shaping a narrative. And the narrative begins with Trump’s political rival.

Almost the way the House Oversight Democrats tried to shape the narrative by releasing the photo with the women's faces blacked out, even though it had been floating around unredacted for years.

Lot of photos of Bill Clinton in the Epstein Files seems to be the story there. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2025

What if I told you that how Donald Trump feels about Bill Clinton isn't actually the story here? — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 19, 2025

"This is not the news cycle I wanted!" https://t.co/Av7k3EvFtC — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 19, 2025

I mean, who would expect Bill Clinton to be hanging around with a lowlife peddling jailbait? A total surprise. — Will Collier (@willcollier) December 19, 2025

Were you born stupid or did you have to work at it? — JWF (@JammieWF) December 19, 2025

I thought you guys desperately wanted to see the files. What’s the issue? — Joan Midion (@kuchisakeonnax) December 19, 2025

Or perhaps Bill Clinton is just in there a lot?



You all sure got Trump this time. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 20, 2025

There’s more pictures of him than anyone else. Deal with it. — Abe Froman (@AbeFromanKing99) December 19, 2025

Have you tried crying more? — Boo (@IzaBooboo) December 20, 2025

Maybe they're releasing so many photos with Clinton in them because there are so many photos with Clinton in them. They wanted the files released, but not these files first.

