MS NOW's Senior Legal Reporter Goes All-In With Narrative of Trump With Minors or Epstein Victims

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on December 13, 2025
Journalism meme

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier Saturday, Reuters scored some points with the House Oversight Democrats by releasing a photo from the Jeffrey Epstein archives of President Donald Trump surrounded by women, all of whom had their faces blacked out.

MS NOW's Lisa Rubin swallowed the Democrats' stunt whole, suggesting that by redacting the women's faces, the committee was suggesting that the women were either underage or victims of Epstein.

You can't hate the media enough. She did exactly as the Democrats planned. She spread the narrative they wanted spread.

All Black Coaches Will Pay: Jemele Hill Predictably Drops a Race Card on Michigan Football's Sex Scandle
Eric V.
All of these media outlets might as well be reading from the script sent to them by the House Oversight Democrats. The whole reason for "redacting" the photo that had been public for years was to make it look like something sinister. That was the narrative, and MSNBC ran with it.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

