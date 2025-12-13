MS NOW's Senior Legal Reporter Goes All-In With Narrative of Trump With Minors or Epstein Victims

As our own Doug Powers reported earlier Saturday, Reuters scored some points with the House Oversight Democrats by releasing a photo from the Jeffrey Epstein archives of President Donald Trump surrounded by women, all of whom had their faces blacked out.

Advertisement

Donald Trump appeared in newly released images from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, part of more than a dozen photos released by Democrats on a congressional oversight panel https://t.co/G6zukgWEc9 pic.twitter.com/mpCia4XqGM — Reuters (@Reuters) December 13, 2025

MS NOW's Lisa Rubin swallowed the Democrats' stunt whole, suggesting that by redacting the women's faces, the committee was suggesting that the women were either underage or victims of Epstein.

Yesterday, MSDNC’s “legal reporter” suggested that the women in the Trump photo are “either minors and/or survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell”.



It’s now been revealed that the women were all adult Hawaiian Tropic models at a Mar-a-Lago event.



You can’t hate the… pic.twitter.com/1EbJn2RJuy — Patri0tsareinContr0l (@Patri0tContr0l) December 13, 2025

You can't hate the media enough. She did exactly as the Democrats planned. She spread the narrative they wanted spread.

All the sheep eat it up on Friday, tune out during the weekend when the truth is revealed, and the fake news cycle starts all over again Monday. They’ve accomplished their objective. — Patri0tsareinContr0l (@Patri0tContr0l) December 13, 2025

They are going all in.

They have no other choice — Cop4x4 (@Cop4x4tv) December 13, 2025

This is one of their most easily disprovable hoaxes. It didn’t even make it 24 hours 😂 — Patri0tsareinContr0l (@Patri0tContr0l) December 13, 2025

Pure libel. President Trump needs hold her and all of these liars accountable. — Anne Wallace (@AnneWallac44166) December 13, 2025

Which was the ENTIRE PURPOSE of blocking out the faces so people could dishonestly “make that assumption” and not be held libel. — READY_FOR_THE_STORM (@Maga25_Trump) December 13, 2025

It turns out taking... newspaper clippings of a public event and putting bars over peoples eyes makes anything appear sinister. — Levatt Wolfheart (@LevattW) December 13, 2025

And they will never correct it either. — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) December 13, 2025

Hello defamation my old friend. — GldnRetrvr7 (@GRetrvr7) December 13, 2025

Throw shit against the wall is their only strategy. Why bother researching when you can speculate and be free of consequences for lying — jodylicious (@jodyliciousgirl) December 13, 2025

All of these media outlets might as well be reading from the script sent to them by the House Oversight Democrats. The whole reason for "redacting" the photo that had been public for years was to make it look like something sinister. That was the narrative, and MSNBC ran with it.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.